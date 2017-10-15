New Jersey grandfather wins $24 million after finding year old lottery ticket in his shirt pocket

A 68-year-old New Jersey man almost missed out on becoming a millionaire after he bought a lottery ticket then forgot about it, unaware that he had the winning number.

Jimmie Smith, a retired security officer, bought the lottery ticket in May 2016 then left it in the pocket of an old shirt hanging in his closet. For one whole year after the winner of the lottery ws announced, Jimmie had no idea he had $24 million sitting in his closet. The New York Lottery kept announcing the winning numbers and for the lucky winner to come claim it but Jimmie had no idea he was the one.