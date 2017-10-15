Connect with us

New Jersey grandfather wins $24 million after finding year old lottery ticket in his shirt pocket

A 68-year-old New Jersey man almost missed out on becoming a millionaire after he bought a lottery ticket then forgot about it, unaware that he had the winning number.

Jimmie Smith, a retired security officer, bought the lottery ticket in May 2016 then left it in the pocket of an old shirt hanging in his closet. For one whole year after the winner of the lottery ws announced, Jimmie had no idea he had $24 million sitting in his closet. The New York Lottery kept announcing the winning numbers and for the lucky winner to come claim it but Jimmie had no idea he was the one.

New Jersey grandfather wins $24 million after finding year old lottery ticket in his shirt pocket

 

Dino Melaye shows off his ‘new toy’ in Russia, says ‘my passion is my personal property’

October 16, 2017

Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye is currently in Russia for the 137th Inter-parliamentary Union Assembly in Moscow.

 

He’s just shared a photo of himself beside a vintage super car and he captioned it, ‘my passion is my personal property. Kabo new toy’.

Dino Melaye shows off his

My first paid gig just took care of mine and my sister’s tuition – Plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi tweets

October 16, 2017

Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi is cashing out already and it feels good.

 

She was a finalist at this year’s America’s Got Talent and she’s just tweeted that her first ever paid event has taken care of herself and her sister’s tuition fee for the spring!

My first paid gig just took care of mine and my sister's tuition - Plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi tweets

 

Governor Ambode unveils a statue of Fela in Lagos to celebrate his 79th posthumous birthda

October 16, 2017

On Sunday October 15, 2017 which would have been Fela’s 79th birthday, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode unveiled the Liberation Statue of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti at Allen Avenue Roundabout, Ikeja.

 

He then went on with his entourage to wittness a command live performance by Femi Kuti at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja as the 2017 Felabration wrapped up

 

