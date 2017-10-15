Connect with us

Nigerian News

I stole money to care for my WAEC fees — 19-year-old suspect

Published

6 hours ago

on


The police in Imo State have apprehended a 19-year-old serial burglary suspect, Chidiebere Okpara.

He was arrested at Obodoukwu, Ideato North Local Government Area of the state by the operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Akokwa Annex, led by its commander, Banjoko Idahosa.

The police said the teenager and one Obinna, who is on the run, broke into people’s houses, stole their properties and sold them at giveaway prices.

“The boy is a notorious burglar. Okpara and Obinna have been on our list for a long time now. They had a way of evading arrest. But this time, we were able to nab him while many of the stolen property have been recovered,” a police source said.

Among the houses the suspect allegedly burgled was that of one Egeonu Nwachukwu in Obodoukwu where a plasma television, DVD multiplayer set, gas cooker with burner and 20 plates were stolen.

Okpara and his gang also allegedly stole one standing fan, one generator valued at N75,000, one DVD, one gas cooker and burner, valued at N25,000.

“The victim came back home and met his house empty. Everything in the house was carted away. The suspect would steal in the dead of the night when the owner of the house was not at home or around noon when people must have gone to work,” the police said.

The teenager was said to have specialised in using pliers to open houses.

The police said he would be taken to court for trial.

He however told our correspondent that he burgled people’s houses “to raise money for his junior West African School Certificate Examination.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nigerian News

Unknown gunmen kill three NDLEA officials In Kogi State

Published

1 min ago

on

October 15, 2017

By

Kogi State commandant of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Idris Bello confirms that three officials of the agency have been killed by gunmen in Okene Local Government Area of the State.

 

The attack which occurred at about 8:30pm left three out of the six officers of the agency dead, while on their duty post around Federal College of Education (FCE) Okene.

 

The killed officers are Onwumere Nicholas, Peter Ebun and Abraham Musa.

 

The state commandant said NDLEA together with other sister agency in the state has put all necessary plans in motion to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous act.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

Lawyer accuses police of extorting over N50 million, other valuables from billionaire kidnapper, Evans

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 15, 2017

By

The lawyer representing billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has accused officers of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team of extorting money and valuables worth over N50 million from his client. According to Premiumtimes, Ogungbeje in a petition filed with the Police Service Commission on Friday, October 13th, also accused the officers of sexually molesting Evans’ girlfriend, Amaka Offor. The petition was also copied to the National Assembly, the Inspector General of Police, the National Human Rights Commission, and Amnesty International.

Ogungbeje accused the police officers of forcefully collecting millions of naira as well as valuables and properties from his client. Part of the petition reads

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is our secured brief that in the course of investigating our client while being detained in the custody of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on the allegation of kidnapping, the following under-listed items were forcefully and corruptly extorted from our client

1. The sum of N50, 000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) cash.

2. Another sum of N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) sent by our client’s wife as pressured by the above policemen.

3. Twenty-five (25) Mack Trucks forcefully taken but not listed as exhibits in the ongoing criminal trial of our client.

4. Brigade wristwatch worth One Hundred and Seventeen (117) Thousand U.S Dollars.

5. Pendant cross worth Seventy (70) Thousand U.S Dollars.

6. Necklace worth Twenty-Five (25) Thousand U.S Dollars.

7. Virtu Phone worth Thirty (30) Thousand U.S Dollars.

8. Virtu Signature Phone worth Seventeen (17) Thousand U.S Dollars.

9. Ten (10) Thousand U.S Dollars cash extorted by ASP Phillip Rieninwa.

10. Five (5) Pieces of Saphono Rucci Diamond Rings worth One Hundred (100) Thousand U.S Dollars.

11. Lexus 470 Jeep.

12. Grand Cherokee Jeep.

13. L 400 Mitsubishi Bus.

14. Toyota Highlander (Gold Colour).

15. Eighty-Five (85) Inches Samsung Television set worth 6.5 Million Naira amongst others.

Continuing, the lawyer wrote, “Our client also confided in us that one Amaka Offor his girlfriend was sexually molested and abused by the above policemen of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT)”.

Evan’s lawyer urged the Police Service Commission to conduct an investigation into the allegations and invoke appropriate sanctions including dismissal against the culpable police officers.

“Sir, you would agree with us that these allegations are too weighty to be ignored by any right-thinking Nigerian. There is no gainsaying the fact that it calls for prompt investigation, inquiry and appropriate sanctions. We are using this medium as our own way of galvanizing institutional sanity, cleansing and reform in the Nigeria Police Force as an institution. As we speak, the brother in law and other relations of our client are still being detained and tortured by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) without being arraigned before a Court of law,” the petition added

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

The State House Medical Center received only 33% capital allocation – Presidency reacts

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 15, 2017

By

The Presidency has reacted to recent media reports suggesting that the State House Medical Centre received N11.01billion as appropriation for the period 2015-2017.

 

According to the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal A. Arabi, contrary to the above claims, out of the total Capital Appropriation of N2,941,062,044.00 and Recurrent Appropriation of N465,935,358.00 for the period under reference, only the sum of N969,681,821.53 (representing 32.97%) for Capital and N225,575,200.60 (representing 48.41%) for Recurrent was actually released.

 

Arabi also said it may interest the public to know that there was zero capital allocation for the Medical Centre in 2017, while out of the N331,730,211.00 being recurrent appropriation for 2017, the actual amount released up to September was N91,370,053.60 (representing only 27.54%).

 

The Permanent Secretary emphasised that the above figures are verifiable from the Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

 

He observed that during the three-year period under review (indeed two years since no capital allocation for 2017), and despite the shortfalls between budgetary provisions and actual releases, the Medical Centre continued to provide free services to the over 10,000 registered patients annually. In addition, the Centre has continued to execute on-going projects.

 

Giving further insight into the scope of the Medical Centre’s clientele, Arabi stressed that apart from the Presidency, other beneficiaries of the free services include political appointees, the military, para-military, other security agencies, members of the National Assembly, and the general public.

 

In the words of the Permanent Secretary, “Considering the unrestricted patronage base and free services of the State House Medical Centre, coupled with the funding hiccups and periodic receipts, it may not be far-fetched to notice gaps between demand and supply of medical equipment and consumables at certain stages of the budget circle.”

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending