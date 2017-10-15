Connect with us

Troops rescue 5-year-old boy from Boko Haram captivity in Bama, Borno

5 hours ago

Nigerian Army said its troops rescued a 6 year-old boy from Boko Haram captivity in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Friday, said the Troops of 202 Battalion, 21 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Operations LAFIYA DOLE, in furtherance of clearance and blockade Operation DEEP PUNCH 2,  on Thursday 12, cleared Boko Haram terrorists’ enclaves in Abaram, Churuchuru and Aulajiri villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The terrorists on sighting own troops withdrew in dissary as the troops overpowered them with a heavy fire. Troops neutralized 3 of the terrorists, rescued a  child who is between 5 to 6 years of age and recovered two Dane Guns.

“Similarly, troops of 151 Battalion, 21 Brigade on patrol encountered some Boko Haram terrorists along  Bama-BOCOBS road. The troops engaged the terrorists in a heavy fire fight and neutralized quite a number of them, while some of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds. Regrettably, a soldier was wounded in action during the encounter. He has since been evacuated to the 7 Division Hospital and Medical Services and he is in stable condition”

The covered statues beside Jacob Zuma’s own… who could they be? Robert Mugabe? Buhari? Okorocha?

3 hours ago

October 16, 2017

Rochas Okorocha builds giant statue of Jacob Zuma, names a road after him in Imo State

4 hours ago

October 16, 2017

Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha yesterday unveiled a giant statue of South Africa president Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo state. Zuma is on a two day visit to Owerri, Imo State, South East Nigeria.

He was confered a traditional chieftaincy title by the state governor, a road was named after him and then, a statue of him unveiled in Owerri city. .

Governor Okorocha also conferred on President Zuma, the Imo Merit Award, the highest award in the State conferred on distinguished personalities who have made a difference in the development of their communities and to humanity.

‘Virgin Mary’ reportedly appears in Benin City, during the National Marian Congress.

5 hours ago

October 16, 2017

According to reports on the Catholic Conference of Nigerian Facebook page, The image of Virgin Mary appeared in Benin City, Edo stste  during the National Marian Congress. They shared photos from the event and wrote;

History has repeated itself here in Benin City, Nigeria during the National Marian Congress. Just like what happened 100 years ago at Fatima, Portugal reoccurred on 13th October, 2017. What a great miracle from our mother Mary, Our Lady of Fatima…

 

