Trump and the dismantling of Obama’s legacy

Published

4 mins ago

on


Brick by brick, the demolition job has begun: since taking office less than a year ago, Donald Trump has launched an all-out assault on the legacy of Barack Obama.

Climate, free trade, health care, immigration, foreign policy — the 45th US president has set about undoing just about everything done by the 44th.

All new presidents, of course, break with their predecessor once in the Oval Office, especially if they come from a rival political party.

But what is striking is how systematic the hammer blows to Obama’s legacy have been.

And rather than throw his weight behind new policies or projects, Trump has shown a willful desire to unpick, shred and erase everything his predecessor accomplished.

It’s worth noting that each time he buries one of the reforms of the man who sat before him at the “Resolute desk,” Trump sounds more like a candidate than a president.

– ‘Ridiculous trade deals’ –
The Trans-Pacific Partnership? Within days of taking office, Trump signed an order pulling America out of the free trade accord, the fruit of eight years of negotiations between 12 Asia-Pacific countries, from Chile to Canada and Japan.

“We’re going to stop the ridiculous trade deals that have taken everybody out of our country and taken companies out of our country, and it’s going to be reversed,” Trump said.

Paradoxically, in signing off on the project’s demise, Trump was aligning himself more with the left wing of the Democratic party than with the Republican mainstream.

The Paris climate accord? Obama played a leading role in attaining that milestone in the effort to combat global warming.

Trump pulled out of the agreement signed by 195 countries, claiming that it “punishes the United States” and declaring: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

What about Obamacare, the signature legislative achievement of Obama’s first term? After trying in vain to get Congress to repeal it, Trump is now working to bring about its collapse through the regulatory process.

And the Iranian nuclear accord? The bid to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon in return for a lifting of sanctions more than any other bore came to represent Obama’s approach to world affairs.

“This deal will have my name on it,” the Democratic president said shortly before it was concluded. “Nobody has a bigger personal stake in making sure that it delivers on its promise.”

While Trump has stopped short of tearing up the Iran deal, as he threatened on the campaign trail, on Friday he warned he could do so “at any time,” raising doubts about the fate of an accord born of years of painstaking diplomacy.

– A break at any price –
How to explain the fixation on destroying Obama’s legacy at all cost?

Trump has held high his determination to fulfill his campaign promises, and give form to a simple slogan: “America First.”

And his team recalls, with reason, that Obama acted by decree many times when thwarted by Congress. What has been decided by the stroke of a pen can be undone by the stroke of a pen.

Historian Jeffrey Engel, however, sees no equivalent in recent decades to Trump’s systematic application of the simple principle that “if the other guy liked it, it must be bad.”

To Engel, the explanation is that Trump’s electoral base “never accepted fully Barack Obama as their president.”

“There was a move among Obama’s opponents to delegitimize him and to say that this man is not really president and consequently anything that he did, Trump’s base is ready to get rid of,” said Engel, who heads Southern Methodist University’s centre for presidential history in Dallas, Texas.

A notable fact: Obama has until now remained largely silent as his legacy is demolished.

American tradition, which is generally respected, holds that a former president should remain above the fray.

But, in thinking about his place in history, Obama is also playing the patience card.

“I think that Obama understands that his legacy ultimately will be defined by how America reacts to Trump in the long term and how Trump’s successors act,” said Engel.

On November 7, 2016, on the eve of the US elections, Obama warned voters “it all goes out the window” if they were to send Trump to the White House.

That attempt to rally Democratic voters now seems prophetic.

AFP

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

U.S.

US drone shot down in Yemen

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 2, 2017

By

A US military MQ-9 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle was shot down in western Yemen Sunday, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Adrian Rankine-Galloway told CNN Monday.
“This incident is under investigation,” he added.

Yemen is currently beset by a civil war between the Houthi rebels, who control vast swaths of the country’s north, including the capital, and the internationally recognized government which is backed by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia.
On Sunday the Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry announced that it had downed an American made surveillance drone in the outskirts of Yemen’s capital Sanaa.
US service member killed in Iraq
The US military is conducting two primary missions in Yemen, non-combat support to the Saudi-led coalition and a counterterrorism mission that targets al Qaeda in Yemen.
The US provides “non-combat advisory and coordinating” support to the Saudi-led coalition and the Department of Defense “provides refueling support to Coalition aircraft and intelligence support to assist Saudi Arabia in preventing cross-border attacks,” Rankine-Galloway said.
US forces also conduct counterterrorism operations in Yemen targeting the local affiliate of al Qaeda, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP.
Since January 2017, the US military has conducted over 100 strikes in Yemen against AQAP targets according to the Pentagon.

“Additionally, US special operations forces have carried out raids against AQAP high-value individuals and locations,” Rankine-Galloway added.
The Pentagon would not say which of the two missions the US drone that was shot down was supporting citing operational security concerns.

CNN

U.S.

US to pull staff from Cuba over ‘attacks’

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 29, 2017

By

The US is to pull most of its staff from its embassy in Cuba after they suffered “sonic attacks”, American media report.

The US is withdrawing about 60% of its embassy staff in response to attacks on diplomats, senior unnamed officials were quoted as saying.

It is also warning Americans not to visit the country because some attacks occurred in hotels, the sources say.

More than 20 diplomatic staff have reported health problems.

Cuba denies any involvement in the reported attacks.

Last week US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said a decision whether to shut the embassy in Havana was “under evaluation”.

Diplomatic staff had suffered conditions ranging from mild brain trauma and hearing loss to dizziness and nausea, it was reported at the time.

At least two Canadians have been affected by similar symptoms.

Officials quoted by the Associated Press say the US is ordering all non-essential staff in the embassy in Havana to leave, along with all family members. Only “emergency personnel” will remain.

They say the US is halting visa processing in Cuba indefinitely. They say the steps will remain until Cuba can assure the US its diplomats are safe.

Despite an investigation involving the FBI, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Cuban authorities, there is still no full explanation as to the cause of the incidents since late 2016.

President Raul Castro had reportedly given his personal assurance to the then-US Charge d’Affaires in Havana that Cuba was not behind the attacks.

The US reopened its embassy in Havana in 2015 following decades of frozen relations.

In 2016 President Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge in 1928.

In June President Donald Trump announced a partial roll-back of Mr Obama’s Cuba policies but said he would not close the US embassy in Havana.

News

16 Are Believed Dead After Military Plane Crashes in Mississippi

Published

3 months ago

on

July 11, 2017

By

At least 16 people were believed dead after a military plane crashed in the Mississippi Delta on Monday, prompting an urgent rescue effort in one of the South’s most rural regions, the authorities said.

Fred Randle, the emergency management director in Leflore County, Miss., said in a brief interview late Monday that officials thought at least 16 people had died in the crash. The fire chief in Greenwood, Marcus Banks, said only that there were “multiple fatalities” in the episode, which occurred around 4 p.m. in Leflore County, about two hours north of Jackson.

A Marine Corps spokeswoman at the Pentagon, Capt. Sarah Burns, said that one of the service’s KC-130 aircraft had “experienced a mishap.” The Marines, who use KC-130s for aerial refueling, did not immediately provide any additional information, including the plane’s scheduled route.

The cause of the crash, in an unincorporated part of Leflore County, was not immediately clear, but Chief Banks said witnesses described the plane as disintegrating in the air as it neared the ground. The chief estimated that the debris field was about three miles in diameter.

The chief, who said the Fire Department used about 9,000 gallons of foam to extinguish a blaze, said he believed the cockpit and fuselage had fallen about a mile from one of the plane’s wings.

Edna Beavers was trimming the grass outside her house in Itta Bena, Miss., on Monday afternoon when, she said, she glanced up and saw a huge plume of black smoke rising from a soybean field about a mile away. “I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Ms. Beavers, 68, said in an interview Monday night.

Ms. Beavers said the military plane crashed along County Road 547, a dirt road that connects acres of farmland between Itta Bena and Moorhead. There are few homes along the road, she said. A military jet later circled overhead, she said.

Military aircraft are a common sight in the skies of rural Mississippi, their jet engines reverberating over miles of farmland. But Ms. Beavers said she did not hear the plane fly overhead or hear it crash. As the sun set, smoke was still billowing from the fields, she said.

“That is a sad situation there,” she said.

Mayor Carolyn McAdams of Greenwood, the county seat, said military officials were traveling to the crash scene on Monday night. The Federal Aviation Administration and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency referred questions to the military.

The F.B.I. was also sending employees to the scene, but a spokesman for the bureau, Brett Carr, said the authorities did not believe foul play was to blame for the crash.

“We’re just trying to offer any type of assistance,” said Mr. Carr, a spokesman for the bureau’s office in Jackson, Miss. “It could be anything from manpower to evidence response.”

Gov. Phil Bryant of Mississippi expressed his condolences after the crash.

“Please join Deborah and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy,” Mr. Bryant said in a statement, referring to his wife. “Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom.”

