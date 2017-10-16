Connect with us

Tech News

Apple diversity head Denise Young Smith apologizes for controversial choice of words at summit

Published

14 mins ago

on

Apple’s Denise Young Smith sent an apology to team members at Apple today over comments she made at the One Young World Summit in Bogotá, Colombia.

Last week, while attending a summit in Bogota, I made some comments as part of a conversation on the many factors that contribute to diversity and inclusion….I regret the choice of words I used to make this point,” said Smith in the memo.

As the company’s Vice President of Inclusion and Diversity, Smith has been the tip of Apple’s D&I spear during an era of increasing pressure on big tech companies to improve their inclusiveness. Smith came under fire from diversity advocates and commentators over a specific statement she made during a panel she was on alongside activist DeRay Mckesson and Michael Hastings, which was moderated by Aamna Mohdin of Quartz.

TechCrunch obtained Smith’s email to her team, which reads as follows:

Colleagues,

I have always been proud to work for Apple in large part because of our steadfast commitment to creating an inclusive culture. We are also committed to having the most diverse workforce and our work in this area has never been more important. In fact, I have dedicated my twenty years at Apple to fostering and promoting opportunity and access for women, people of color and the underserved and unheard. 

Last week, while attending a summit in Bogota, I made some comments as part of a conversation on the many factors that contribute to diversity and inclusion. 

I regret the choice of words I used to make this point. I understand why some people took offense. My comments were not representative of how I think about diversity or how Apple sees it. For that, I’m sorry. 

More importantly, I want to assure you Apple’s view and our dedication to diversity has not changed.  

Understanding that diversity includes women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and all underrepresented minorities is at the heart of our work to create an environment that is inclusive of everyone. 

Our commitment at Apple to increasing racial and gender diversity is as strong as it’s ever been. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, but there is much work to be done. I’m continually reminded of the importance of talking about these issues and learning from each other. 

Best,

Denise

The focus of the blowback was a segment of Smith’s panel that came as a follow on discussion related to an earlier question about whether black women were a priority for her in her role. Because a lot of the resulting discussion on the web has been based on snippets of the conversation, I’ll present a chunk of the dialog here, to give more context. I’ll bold the bit that seems to have caused the most controversy.

Aamna Mohdin: I wanted to touch on something that you said, Denise, that it’s not only just about numbers in Silicon Valley, but you’ve taken on a new role in Apple for inclusion and diversity, and a lot of that is going to be about the numbers. And I just kind of wanted to know whether black women is a priority for you in this new role? 

Denise Young Smith: I’ll say this. So first of all, it’s a new role, but it’s not. I’ve been black and a woman for a long time…I have been doing this work, I have been playing this role for a very long time. I have been a first, I’ve been an only, when I was at the same conference that I just referenced, there were numbers and numbers of black women together — successful, professional, astonishing black women, and we were sharing stories and every single one of us could share the same stories about being in a room, in a meeting and someone would assume you were the assistant, the secretary, that you were not the manager, you were not the boss and that your staff person that was three levels below you was your boss. We all shared those stories.

Denise Young Smith: Aamna, you also asked me about my work at Apple, or in particular, who do I focus on? I focus on everyone. Diversity is the human experience. I get a little bit frustrated when diversity or the term diversity is tagged to the people of color or the women or the LGBT or whatever because that means they’re carrying that around…because that means that we are carrying that around on our foreheads.

And I’ve often told people a story– there can be 12 white blue-eyed blonde men in a room and they are going to be diverse too because they’re going to bring a different life experience and life perspective to the conversation. The issue is representation and mix and bringing all the voices into the room that can contribute to the outcome of any situation. So I focus on everyone, but I also focus on allies and alliances because to DeRay’s point, there’s an incredible amount of power in those who have platforms or those who have the benefit of greater representation to tell the stories of those who do not. So whenever we can accomplish that, then that is a win for everyone. And I think that is something that people, that we all tend to… particularly those who protest things that we are fearful about, we can all win in this story, and so that’s what I try to focus on at Apple.

The phrasing is very poor. On the face of it the meaning is that there really is no need to look beyond any sort of seeming homogeneity within Silicon Valley’s tech workforce (which is mostly white and overwhelmingly male). Instead, the phrase appears to allow for Apple to make diversity and inclusion hiring decisions based solely on diversity of thought. There’s nothing inherently wrong with diverse thinking, but treating it with primary importance eliminates the many benefits of a racial-and-gender-diverse workforce and many see it as, frankly, a complete cop-out in trying to solve a very real problem. 

“Diversity of thought” has long been a lever used by critics of the concept of D&I work to push back against meaningful diversity efforts. Already this week, some critics of the concept of inclusive diversity work (racists, men who believe they are inherently superior, etc) were pointing at Smith’s comments with an air of smugness — likely not her intended effect.

The thrust of Smith’s email is that she realizes the mistake in using this example, and just how damaging it could be to the perception of Apple’s D&I work. Apple’s overall numbers – 9% black, 12% Hispanic, 19% Asian and 56% white, are still poor. The picture gets slightly dimmer yet when you consider that the majority of those non-white employees are in Apple’s retail workforce, and are not employed in technical or leadership positions. Even so, Apple is among the top performers in tech overall — which shows you how rough the situation still is — and is gaining slowly.

Smith has been at Apple a long time, and was promoted first by Steve Jobs to a position leading Retail HR and then again by CEO Tim Cook earlier this year to be the company’s first VP of Diversity and Inclusion. Smith also pioneered Apple’s partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College fund, which supports students enrolled in HBCUs with $40M in funding to foster and hire students coming from these colleges.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

Surreptitious cryptocurrency miners hide on Politifact and hundreds of other sites

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

Politifact is the latest and perhaps most high-profile website to have hosted code that secretly hijacks visitors’ CPUs to mine cryptocurrency. Driven by a boom in cryptocoin value and a lack of protections against JavaScript routines like this one, this surprising form of audience monetization is now found on hundreds of sites.

(Update: Politifact has removed the code and is looking into how it got there.)

It’s not quite an ad, and it’s not quite malware, nor is it strictly speaking a virus or exploit. JavaScript is used for all kinds of things in the background of practically every major website, from tracking users to displaying custom fonts. Generally speaking, these apps are running code hosted on another server that the end user can’t inspect, and often doesn’t even realize their browser is executing.

In recent months, several JavaScript-based cryptocurrency miners have appeared. The idea, supposedly, is that instead of showing your visitors ads, you have their CPU run the calculations necessary to mine a currency like Bitcoin. As the administrator, you could control the CPU load and reap any resulting coins. CoinHive is a new business that offers this as a service.

Predictably, this already questionable approach to monetization has already been repurposed by malicious actors. Injecting a bit of JavaScript into the front page of a website is often simpler to do than penetrate its databases or phish its admins; and once it’s in, it runs itself — all you have to do is give it a wallet to put the coins in.

That seems to be what happened at Politifact; my blocker registers a CoinHive instance on the main pages of the site, with new requests coming in multiple times a second. Inspecting the site’s JavaScript shows an enormous chunk of CoinHive miner code sitting amongst the ordinary scripts. It’s pretty hard to miss, and if not blocked it takes over the whole CPU until the tab is closed. With a few million users mining for a minute or two each while they check out the latest political shenanigans, those cycles add up quick.

I’ve contacted the site’s team to ask what the story is; someone there told The Register that they’re looking into it, but I’ll update if I hear back with more details.

The site is far from alone: a study by ad blocker company AdGuard showed that hundreds of sites, most of them on the shady site (porn and torrent sites, for instance) are running CoinHive code, or some other JavaScript-based miner.

What can you do? Well, this is a great reason to install an ad blocker, if you haven’t already: in addition to getting rid of intrusive ads and trackers, some of them block unknown scripts or have a blacklist of known malicious ones. I use uBlock Origin, which also makes it easy to whitelist sites (like this one) that only feature organic, free-range advertisements. But you could also use NoScript, AdBlock or any one of the many out there, depending on your platform and browser.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Twitter CEO promises to crack down on hate, violence and harassment with “more aggressive” rules

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer of Square Inc., listens during an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015. Square Inc. jumped more than 60 percent after the mobile payments company priced its initial public offering low enough to entice skeptics as well as bulls who are confident in its growth prospects. Photographer: Yana Paskova/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to…Twitter today to promise a “more aggressive” stance in its rules and how it enforces them. The tweet storm was based in a response to the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest, as well as work that Dorsey says Twitter has been working ‘intensely’ on over the past few months. Dorsey says that critical decisions were made today in how to go about preventing the rampant and vicious harassment many women, minorities and other users undergo daily on the platform.
“We decided to take a more aggressive stance in our rules and how we enforce them,” Dorsey says. “New rules around: unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorifies violence. These changes will start rolling out in the next few weeks. More to share next week.”In recent years women of color have become increasingly high value targets for trolls on Twitter, with Leslie Jones leaving briefly after harassment and private images were hurled at her in a veritable digital stoning.
Twitter has talked tough on abuse before, many times, and its failures were well documented in this piece last year by Charlie Warzel and more recently by our own Natasha Lomas here. Hopefully Twitter uses a combination of the tools it already has in place to limit hate speech in countries which forbid it by law and new attitudes about what constitutes abuse to actually make some headway this time.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Researchers propose an open ‘internet of water’ tracking use, quality and costs

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

Where did the water coming out of your tap come from? How is it filtered and purified? How much does it cost the city and state per gallon to deliver? How can they improve that? These and other questions come naturally as fresh water becomes more and more valuable a resource — and we need a shared, open ‘internet of water’ to answer them, say researchers from Duke University and the Aspen Institute.

With natural disasters like droughts and flooding, and with man-made problems like overcrowded cities and factory runoff, the water system is frequently overtaxed and understudied. Local authorities and utilities produce reams of data on use, but there is little in the way of national databases, let alone standardized, open datasets.

Our water world is data rich, but information poor,” explained Martin Doyle, of Duke’s Nicholas Institute. “If water data were shared openly and then integrated in a common digital platform, there would be game-changing opportunities ranging from private citizens’ ability to gauge the quality of local water to public officials’ ability to warn populations of water-borne public health hazards.”

It’s not that some utility guy in Minneapolis wants to know the dollars per gallon being paid by someone in Phoenix. It’s really more of a missed Big Data opportunity. The wider your perspective and the more data you have, the better you can make decisions as to how to optimize parts of the system, both at the macro and micro level.

But collecting and analyzing that data isn’t free, let alone building a resource sharing system at a national level. So what researchers need to do, the researchers concluded, is explicate in very clear terms the benefits of doing so. After all, what cash-strapped state agency would shell out millions for some newfangled data effort when that money could be put into its existing, working services?

The researchers assert that water and water data are extremely under undervalued. They hope that by examining existing data collection efforts, like those done in California during the latest major drought, they can show tangible benefits to this kind of open, accessible data.

That said, it’s not like fresh water is getting any easier to come by; scarcity and seasonal fluctuations are problems that will only get worse as natural resources are depleted and populations grow.

“With finite water resources and growing demand for them, we need open and accessible data to help us navigate tradeoffs,” said Greg Gearheart, of California’s State Water Board.

This hypothetical “internet of water,” as the Duke team likes to call it, would be a clearinghouse for water data of all kinds, from all municipalities. Everyone from curious citizens to government data scientists and app developers would be able to access it.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending