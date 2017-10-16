Connect with us

Civil Society Network attacks Okorocha for erecting Zuma’s statue in Imo

Published

1 hour ago

on

A civil society organisation, the Civil Society Network Against Corruption, on Sunday berated the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, for playing host to the President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma.

The group, in a statement posted on the Facebook page of its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, condemned Okorocha for not only directing an Imo monarch to confer a traditional title on Zuma but also unveiling a “giant” statue of the South African leader “in a conspicuous place in Owerri.”

CSNAC, which noted that Zuma had been indicted for corruption in South Africa, expressed strong displeasure at the heroic treatment given to him by Okorocha, describing the governor’s gesture as an embarrassment to the All Progressives Congress, which is fighting corruption.

It said it was unconscionable that Okorocha would treat Zuma to such a lavish celebration, when the citizens of his country were displeased with him over alleged corruption and were demanding his resignation.

The group said it was particularly miffed that Okorocha allowed Zuma to address a group of selected secondary school pupils and other young people in Imo.

It wondered whether by so doing Okorocha was celebrating corruption, since “Zuma has been found guilty of corruption by courts in South Africa and has been ordered to refund the $500,000.00 stolen from the public treasury to expand his private house to accommodate his many wives.”

CSNAC said, “Is Governor Okorocha not aware that Mr. Zuma has also been indicted for allowing an Indian family to influence the appointment of his cabinet members?

“In asking President Zuma to address officials of the Imo State Government, is Governor Okorocha not aware that the people of South Africa are currently demanding the resignation of a leader who has allegedly brought shame and dishonour to the country of Nelson Mandela?

“Is the APC governor not aware that South Africans are marching on the streets to demand ‘Zuma Must Go’ over his corrupt practices?”

The group said the APC-led Federal Government should have cautioned Okorocha and advised him “not to celebrate corruption,” stressing that the governor must tender a public apology to Nigerians.

CSNAC also lashed out at ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, for receiving Zuma in Imo.

Nigerian News

Retired ASP arrested for ‘robbery’ in Lagos hotel

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

A police sergeant serving at the Oworo Police Division, Lagos State, Yakubu Aiyegba, and a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, Obosa Augustine, have been arrested for alleged robbery.

They were apprehended along with a taxi driver, Godwin George, by operatives from the Shasha Police Station.

They reportedly paraded themselves as operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Command.

They were said to have forcefully collected a sum of N50,000 and a laptop from an unnamed guest a few weeks ago and fled the area in a taxi driven by George.

Our correspondent gathered that the three suspects, led by the retired ASP, went back to the facility – Ehis Hotel – on Wednesday on another extortionate raid.

They were allegedly in the middle of the act when operatives from the Shasha division, who acted on a tip-off, stormed the hotel and picked them up.

The suspects were subsequently transferred to SARS in Ikeja.

A police source told our correspondent that the command had been monitoring Augustine and Aiyegba for some time after receiving complaints from the hotel.

He said, “There have been a series of complaints about SARS operatives extorting money from members of the public. We found out that on many occasions, the people impersonated SARS men.

“On Wednesday, there was a similar case. Augustine and Aiyegba went to Ehis Hotel to rob guests, parading themselves as SARS operatives. They usually go to that hotel on illegal operations.

“Three weeks ago, they collected N50,000 and a laptop from a guest. That Wednesday, they were going from one hotel room to another to disturb the guests when the police were alerted.”

A 39-year-old Kogi State indigene, said they did not go to the hotel to rob. He said they were friends to the hotel manager, one Kingsley, who normally gave them money.

He said, “Two weeks ago, we visited Kingsley at the hotel and saw some people smoking on the premises. We threatened to arrest them, but they begged us. Because of our friend, Kingsley, we left them.

“At times when we visit Kingsley, he would give us N1,000 to buy cola nuts. We don’t normally disturb him. On Wednesday, Supol (Augustine) told me that Kingsley called him that we should come.

“On getting there, we met some boys smoking. When they sighted us, they called their friends to fight us. Policemen from Shasha division later came to arrest us.”

The 52-year-old retired officer, who hails from Edo State, said he went to the hotel because of the good rapport he had with Kingsley before he retired from the force.

“I have four children and a wife. I retired this year while at the Idimu Police Division. The manager always gives me money. He called me on Wednesday to come and collect money.

“As we got there, somebody said we collected N50,000 and a laptop from him three weeks ago, which is just an allegation. We didn’t rob anybody. We did not impersonate SARS,” he added.

George, the taxi driver, stated that he was not involved in the alleged robbery, adding that he stayed outside the hotel.

He said, “I know Aiyegba as a policeman and he introduced me to Mr. Augustine. I have taken them to the hotel thrice. They would give me a drink and ask me to stay outside.

“After meeting with the manager, they would fuel my car or give me N1,500.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the arrest, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, men of the Rapid Response Squad, have also arrested three robbery suspects – Moshood Olowu, 24; Olasunkanmi Ogundipe, 26; and 22-year-old Rasaq Adebola.

While Olowu and Ogundipe were picked up in the Ketu area, Adebola was apprehended in the Ikate area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that Olowu, Ogundipe and their accomplices at large robbed two commuters in Ojota and Ketu, while Adebola snatched a bag belonging to one Helen Susan.

Olowu, in his statement to the police, reportedly confessed to committing the crime in Alausa, Ikeja, where he and his gang members had attended an event on Friday.

He said, “We were at Ojota around 5am after leaving the party to board a bus to Ikorodu. I dipped my hand into another passenger’s pocket when we were rushing. I removed his phone and passed it to my colleagues, Ayobami and Jide.

“The owner held my hand and prevented me from joining the bus. Ayobami and Jide, who I gave the stolen phone, went away while RRS men arrested me.”

Ogundipe stated that he was in company with nine other accomplices from the party when they accosted one Pastor Adetayo Samuel, who wanted to board a bus to Ibadan, Oyo State, at old toll gate, Ketu.

“We collected three mobile phones and N6,000 from him. We fled the scene immediately and we broke into three groups. We were trailed by a RRS patrol team who received complaint from our victim. They arrested me while I was trying to board a bus to Ibafo (Ogun State),” he said.

The third suspect, Adebola, said, “I was going to Ajah. Just before I got to Chisco, Maroko, at about 11pm, I snatched a lady’s bag. I attempted to escape but the RRS men were in my front. They recovered the bag from me.”

The PPRO, Famous-Cole, stated that the three suspects would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence, Yaba, for further investigation.

Nigerian News

Buhari – AGF ask court to dismiss suits seeking Magu’s sacking

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), have asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to strike out all suits seeking the removal of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrhim Magu, from office.

“This honourable court cannot invoke its judicial powers under Section 6(6)(b) (of the Constitution) to hear and determine this case,” the President and the AGF stated in a preliminary objection challenging the competence of a suit seeking Magu’s removal from office.

The AGF took the legal position backing Magu’s appointment despite the reported strained relationship between the minister and the acting EFCC chairman.

There are said to be pending 17 suits filed in support and against Magu’s appointment, following the refusal of the Senate to confirm the appointment of Magu as the substantive EFCC chairman on two different occasions.

One of the suits is said to be pending before the Yola Division of the Federal High Court, another in the Kano Division, while the rest are said to be pending before the Abuja Division of the court.

It was learnt that the President and the AGF took the same position in all of the suits seeking Magu’s removal from office.

Responding to one of the suits seeking Magu’s sacking, jointly initiated by two lawyers, Ahmed Yusuf and Peter Asa, on March 24, 2017, Malami filed a preliminary objection to the matter on behalf of himself and Buhari, who is the fourth respondent to the suit.

The Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, leading Mr. Tijani Gazali and other lawyers in the ministry, signed the preliminary objection on behalf of the President and the AGF.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/227/2017, has Magu, the EFCC; the AGF, President Buhari, the Senate, and its President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as the first to the sixth defendants respectively.

In their response Buhari and the AGF contended that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the suit because, among other issues, the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi (legal right) to file the suit.

They added, “The plaintiffs do not have sufficient interest in the determination of this matter.

“The plaintiffs’ civil rights were not breached by the defendants.

“The plaintiffs did not meet the necessary pre-condition to file this suit.”

The two defendants, on whose behalf they filed the notice of preliminary objection, prayed for “an order of this honourable court striking out this matter for want of jurisdiction”.

They insisted that the plaintiffs lacked the right to institute the suit but were merely attempting to confer such rights on themselves when they were not instructed by the Senate to file the action.

The preliminary objection read in apart. “The plaintiffs claim to be concerned Nigerian citizens and legal practitioners, thus imparted upon themselves the right to institute this suit, notwithstanding the fact that the National Assembly (particularly the Senate) is a legal person capable of suing and being sued. The Plaintiffs did not depose to the fact that they were instructed by the Senate or the Senate President to institute this suit.

“The plaintiffs are seeking inter alia an order restraining the 4th defendant from re-nominating or representing the name of the 1st defendant (Magu) to the Senate for appointment as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.”

The two defendants maintained that the suit was wrongly instituted by the two plaintiffs and ought to be struck out.

They added, “My lord, we humbly submit that a perusal of all the processes in the court’s file will reveal that the plaintiffs instituted the action wrongly as they do not possess the locus standi to institute same.

“The plaintiffs have also failed to follow the due process of law in filing this suit and have not brought this action by way of Judicial Review contrary to Order 34 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules.

“This honourable court has therefore been deprived of the jurisdiction to hear and determine this suit.

“And if it is, your lordship has the power to, among other things, strike out this matter in its entirety. We urge your lordship to strike out this matter for want of jurisdiction.”

Prayers sought in the suit included, “A declaration that by the combined effect of the provisions of section 2(3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and Order 131 of the Rules of the 5th and 6th defendants, the 4th defendant cannot validly reappoint/ re-present the name of the 15‘ Defendant to the 5th efendant for confirmation as the Chairman of the 2nd defendant having being previously rejected twice by the 5th and 6th defendants.

“A declaration that by re-nominating, re-presenting the name of the 1st defendant to the 5th and 6th defendants for confirmation as the Chairman of the 2nd defendant. having being previously rejected twice by the 5th and 6th defendant, the 4th defendant is foisting a candidate upon Nigerians.”

Nigerian News

Former NAFDAC Chairman, Dr. Paul Orhii involved in motor accident

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

Former Director General of NAFDAC, Dr. Paul Orhii was involved in a motor accident along Abuja-Lafia road on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital in Abuja, where he is currently receiving treatment.

 

Former NAFDAC Chairman, Dr. Paul Orhii involved in motor accident (photos)

Former NAFDAC Chairman, Dr. Paul Orhii involved in motor accident (photos)

Former NAFDAC Chairman, Dr. Paul Orhii involved in motor accident (photos)

