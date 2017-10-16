Cool Groomsmen Attire Ideas



The sports world offers a constant stream of inspiration for fashion houses. Usually, the inspiration comes from athletic wear, like track jackets, warm-up suits, and sneakers. But this week, beloved footwear brand Clarks looked beyond clothing and drew inspiration from athletic tools—basketballs and footballs—to create an entirely new take on the classic Wallabee. The newest riff on the Clarks Wallabee is made with leather from Horween, the famous Chicago tannery. The leather is pebbled, which highlights its athletic influence. It comes in two colors, both of which retail for $240. There’s orange, which looks like a basketball, and cola, which looks like a football.

Like desert boots, Wallabees are one of the best styles of shoes to wear during transitional seasons. Once it gets a little too cold for ultra-breathable sneakers, the weightier boot will keep you insulated—without having to go full winter boot quite yet. Similarly, they’ll be great come spring, when you’re ready to light your snow boots on fire. Get them now, wear them all year.