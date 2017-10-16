Cossy Ojiakor stepped out all exposed on her birthday (Photos)

In what will come across as a really shocking development, Connie Whitton, a 19-year-old selfie-loving lady who posted pictures of her “weight gain” was stunned when she discovered she was pregnant four hours before giving birth.

It was only when she started suffering from constant backache that she was sent for a scan and found out she was pregnant.

Just four hours later, Connie had given birth to 7lb 6oz Seth.

Connie, from Barnsley, south Yorks, told the Mirror:

I found out I was pregnant at 9pm and had Seth in my arms at 1.05 the next morning. Those four hours were the entire nine months for me.

“I had no idea I was pregnant. I had no symptoms, no bump, no morning sickness . People have asked me since did I not feel him wriggling about at this late stage but, no, I honestly didn’t.”

Connie, who drank and went to the gym throughout her pregnancy, said she had been experiencing “an incredible amount of pain.

She was discovered in tears by her mum, who insisted she go to the hospital to find out what was wrong with her.

After a doctor scanned her bladder to check for an infection, Connie was gobsmacked when a heartbeat was discovered.

She said:

I was shocked and thought I was maybe in the very early stages. But the doctor found I was in full labour.”

The new mum and partner Liam, also 19, had been looking forward to starting a family and had even picked out the name Seth if they had a boy.

Connie described her surprise baby as “the best thing that ever happened.