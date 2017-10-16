The covered statues beside Jacob Zuma’s own… who could they be? Robert Mugabe? Buhari? Okorocha?

Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha yesterday unveiled a giant statue of South Africa president Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo state. Zuma is on a two day visit to Owerri, Imo State, South East Nigeria.

He was confered a traditional chieftaincy title by the state governor, a road was named after him and then, a statue of him unveiled in Owerri city. .

Governor Okorocha also conferred on President Zuma, the Imo Merit Award, the highest award in the State conferred on distinguished personalities who have made a difference in the development of their communities and to humanity.