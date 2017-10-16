Jean-Michel Basquiat X Browns T-Shirt

To coincide with the opening of a retrospective at London’s Barbican Centre, brilliant boutique Brown’s is paying homage to Jean-Michel Basquiat with a series of T-shirts, trainers, and hoodies printed with the artist’s work. Created in partnership with New York streetwear brand Rome Pays Off, the collection is a whole lot cheaper than a painting.

Ralph Lauren Stadium Cap

At first glance, Ralph Lauren’s re-issued 1992 Stadium Polo Collection looks like a perfect way to celebrate one of the brand’s most iconic moments. But dig deeper into the story and you’ll discover that it was originally a re-issue of the kits worn by US athletes in the 1920s and ’30s, making this one a re-re-issue. Either way, the heavily logoed pieces are sure to become collector’s items for a second (third?) time.

Gymphlex Terry Hoodie

Hundred-year-old sports brand Gymphlex may have started life in Leicester, but it looked a little further east for its latest ‘Made In Japan’ collection. The range of stripped-back sweats, hoodies, and shirts are all incredibly wearable. And because they’re manufactured from premium fabrics by some of Japan’s best manufacturers, you’ll be wearing them for far longer than a season.

Lock & Co. Hatters x Harris Tweed Dover Watch Cap

A beanie isn’t the only way to keep your bonce warm this season. Heritage milliner Lock & Co has got together with expert tweed manufacturer Harris Tweed, resulting in this Dover Cap inspired by hats traditionally worn by fishermen.

J.Crew Eisenhower Felted Wool Jacket

Inspired by traditional workwear and old military uniforms, J Crew’s diffusion line Wallace & Barnes is jam-packed full of simple and easy everyday essentials. This water-resistant merino wool jacket works well on its own but is also neat enough to be layered under a coat when temperatures plummet to testicle shrinking levels (that’s the technical term).

Hilfiger Denim Shirt

A throwback to the same decade that gave us tinted sunglasses and short sleeves over long ones, it’s a wonder this relaxed-fit shirt by Hilfiger Denim looks good at all. But it does, especially when worn over a white tee and paired with dark denim.

Asics x Beams Long Sleeved Tee

Japanese retailer Beams has hopped into bed with fellow countrymen Asics on a collection inspired by Ryan Gosling’s outerwear of choice: the Souvenir jacket. Alongside embroidered suede Gel Lyte sneakers and a plush velour hoodie is this long-sleeved tee. Well if it’s good enough for the Gos…

Lanvin Low Top Trainers

If you’re the kind of shopper who has short arms and long pockets, the price tag on Lanvin’s ultra-sleek sneakers is probably enough to make a little bit of wee come out. But think about it: not only are they devilishly handsome, they’re also black, so you’ll save money on sneaker wipes, making them practically a bargain.

Stance Juicy Socks

Mo money, mo problems? Spend some of it by pledging your allegiance to the East Coast with another excellent pair of socks from Stance. They come in two sizes so should fit your feet whether they’re biggie, or smalls (our heartfelt apologies).

North Face Vault Backpack

Proof that you don’t need a payday loan to get in on the retro sportswear action, this technical backpack by outdoor brand The North Face sits perfectly at the intersection between nineties and normcore.

BoohooMan Denim Coach Jacket

Blame the reliably unreliable weather, but we are currently obsessed with any jacket that can also be layered under a cosy coat. This neat coach style from the wallet-friendly wardrobe warriors at BoohooMan, which has just expanded its denim line, is a prime example.

Fila Tracksuit Top

Referencing its own extensive archive, Italian sportswear brand Fila has given Urban Outfitters the exclusive rights to some of its punchiest products. It goes without saying that this achingly cool track top is far too nice to do any sort of sport in.

River Island x Ashish Sweatshirt

River Island’s ongoing Design Forum project is one of the highlights of the menswear calendar. This season the high street store has teamed up with Indian-born, British designer Ashish on a 15-piece gender-neutral collection. Our favourite? This fridge magnet sweatshirt, which looks good enough to eat.

H&M X The Weeknd Top

David Beckham is a tough name to follow, but H&M’s new celeb mate

The Weeknd seems to be doing alright as far as we can see. The Canadian crooner’s second sporty collection for the Swedish high street giant features slogan tees, sweatshirts, and stadium jackets that are just about as silky as his voice.

A.P.C Jacquard-Knit Wool Sweater

Knitted from Scottish Geelong wool – considered the most exclusive lambswool in the world – this super-soft sweater by A.P.C. would look brilliant with a pair of camel wool trousers and under a camel coat. Just remember to finish with black shoes (before people think you’re an actual camel).

