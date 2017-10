On Sunday October 15, 2017 which would have been Fela’s 79th birthday, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode unveiled the Liberation Statue of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti at Allen Avenue Roundabout, Ikeja.

He then went on with his entourage to wittness a command live performance by Femi Kuti at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja as the 2017 Felabration wrapped up