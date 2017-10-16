IGN acquires pay-what-you-want game shop Humble Bundle

Online media giant IGN has acquired Humble Bundle, the indie games storefront best known for its pay-what-you-want bundles that raise money for charity. The company says nothing will change for users and that “we will keep our own office, culture, and amazing team with IGN helping us further our plans.”

Humble Bundle started in 2010, its first bundle (the Humble Indie Bundle) comprising World of Goo, Gish, Aquaria and several other notable indie games, for which users could pay anything from a nickel to well over retail price. With 138,000 purchases paying an average of just over $9, it raised $1.27 million, with a significant portion going to charity (Child’s Play, if I remember correctly).

Since then there have been dozens upon dozens of bundles and sales, with the company branching out to e-books and music as well as games. Over $100 million has been raised for charity since the company started up, and a similar amount for the developers involved — an optional small percentage could be designated as a “Humble tip” to cover operations.

There’s a separate, permanent store for games not currently in bundles, focused on making the sales process easy for indie developers (with 10 percent going to charity).

The launch in 2015 of the “Humble Monthly Bundle” gave users who paid $12 a month a new set of games to download regularly; this was originally viewed with some skepticism, but seems to have panned out well, even if the main result is probably a deeply overpopulated Steam library.