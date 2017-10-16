Connect with us

Lady accuses pollice officers of sexual harassment (see why)

1 hour ago

A Nigerian lady, Kachi Anifela Zion, has accused officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ilorin of sexual molestation.

The lady narrated the events on her Instagram page, @69bars. She claimed the officers harassed and forcefully pushed her into a police truck.

Kachi said the SARS officials stopped her at ‘Pipeline area’ and asked why she had yahoo applications on her phone.

She said she was shocked when another SARS official, under the pretence of searching her, dipped his hand in her underwear.
She further revealed that the SARS official threatened to beat her if she shouted, adding that the officer continued to fondle, rough handle and humiliate her for several minutes.

She wrote, “He put his hands inside my bra, while I was shouting and trying to get out, he said he was going to beat me up if he heard another sound, amidst all my crying and struggles he rough handled me, dipped his hands in my pant, saying (no be today I start to dey see drugs for girl bra.”

She also said that a passerby who saw how she was being humiliated came down from his car to plead for her, however, he was chased away from the scene with a stern warning to mind his business.

“I begged to call my mother and they refused, seized my phone, one man even came down from his car to beg for me Nd they chased him away saying he should mind his business.

“I cried bitterly, this is one experience that’ has demoralized me the most. They were federal SARS, their patrol was at the the pipeline at about 9pm. I hate the police!!! #stopharrasmentSARS.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

No monkeypox in Lagos, three confirmed cases in Bayelsa -FG

3 hours ago

October 16, 2017

The Federal Ministry of Health says all the Monkey Pox test samples obtained from Lagos tested negative.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said this during a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He said only three cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Nigeria.

Adewole said, “As of October 13, 2017, there were 17 SUSPECTED cases reported from Yenagoa LGA in Bayelsa State.

“We have received laboratory confirmation for Monkeypox virus from three of these cases from the WHO Regional Laboratory in Dakar, Senegal. Samples from 12 other cases from Bayelsa were negative.

“With these results, four suspected Monkeypox outbreak in Yenagoa have been confirmed with laboratory evidence. The most likely source of infection is a primary zoonotic transmission, from an animal, with secondary person-to-person transmission.

“Since our initial announcement, a total of 43 other SUSPECTED cases have been reported from eight other States (Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ekiti, Lagos, Enugu, Nasarawa, Rivers, and FCT). Of these, four cases from Lagos have also been tested and confirmed to be negative for the Monkeypox virus.

“We expect that many of these cases being reported from other states in Nigeria are not caused by the Monkeypox virus, but we will continue to investigate all those cases that fit the case definition.

“Further laboratory tests using whole genome sequencing are being carried out by the Africa Centre for Genomics and Infectious Diseases in Redeemers University Ede, Ogun State.”

Civil Society Network attacks Okorocha for erecting Zuma’s statue in Imo

8 hours ago

October 16, 2017

A civil society organisation, the Civil Society Network Against Corruption, on Sunday berated the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, for playing host to the President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma.

The group, in a statement posted on the Facebook page of its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, condemned Okorocha for not only directing an Imo monarch to confer a traditional title on Zuma but also unveiling a “giant” statue of the South African leader “in a conspicuous place in Owerri.”

CSNAC, which noted that Zuma had been indicted for corruption in South Africa, expressed strong displeasure at the heroic treatment given to him by Okorocha, describing the governor’s gesture as an embarrassment to the All Progressives Congress, which is fighting corruption.

It said it was unconscionable that Okorocha would treat Zuma to such a lavish celebration, when the citizens of his country were displeased with him over alleged corruption and were demanding his resignation.

The group said it was particularly miffed that Okorocha allowed Zuma to address a group of selected secondary school pupils and other young people in Imo.

It wondered whether by so doing Okorocha was celebrating corruption, since “Zuma has been found guilty of corruption by courts in South Africa and has been ordered to refund the $500,000.00 stolen from the public treasury to expand his private house to accommodate his many wives.”

CSNAC said, “Is Governor Okorocha not aware that Mr. Zuma has also been indicted for allowing an Indian family to influence the appointment of his cabinet members?

“In asking President Zuma to address officials of the Imo State Government, is Governor Okorocha not aware that the people of South Africa are currently demanding the resignation of a leader who has allegedly brought shame and dishonour to the country of Nelson Mandela?

“Is the APC governor not aware that South Africans are marching on the streets to demand ‘Zuma Must Go’ over his corrupt practices?”

The group said the APC-led Federal Government should have cautioned Okorocha and advised him “not to celebrate corruption,” stressing that the governor must tender a public apology to Nigerians.

CSNAC also lashed out at ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, for receiving Zuma in Imo.

Retired ASP arrested for ‘robbery’ in Lagos hotel

8 hours ago

October 16, 2017

A police sergeant serving at the Oworo Police Division, Lagos State, Yakubu Aiyegba, and a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, Obosa Augustine, have been arrested for alleged robbery.

They were apprehended along with a taxi driver, Godwin George, by operatives from the Shasha Police Station.

They reportedly paraded themselves as operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Command.

They were said to have forcefully collected a sum of N50,000 and a laptop from an unnamed guest a few weeks ago and fled the area in a taxi driven by George.

Our correspondent gathered that the three suspects, led by the retired ASP, went back to the facility – Ehis Hotel – on Wednesday on another extortionate raid.

They were allegedly in the middle of the act when operatives from the Shasha division, who acted on a tip-off, stormed the hotel and picked them up.

The suspects were subsequently transferred to SARS in Ikeja.

A police source told our correspondent that the command had been monitoring Augustine and Aiyegba for some time after receiving complaints from the hotel.

He said, “There have been a series of complaints about SARS operatives extorting money from members of the public. We found out that on many occasions, the people impersonated SARS men.

“On Wednesday, there was a similar case. Augustine and Aiyegba went to Ehis Hotel to rob guests, parading themselves as SARS operatives. They usually go to that hotel on illegal operations.

“Three weeks ago, they collected N50,000 and a laptop from a guest. That Wednesday, they were going from one hotel room to another to disturb the guests when the police were alerted.”

A 39-year-old Kogi State indigene, said they did not go to the hotel to rob. He said they were friends to the hotel manager, one Kingsley, who normally gave them money.

He said, “Two weeks ago, we visited Kingsley at the hotel and saw some people smoking on the premises. We threatened to arrest them, but they begged us. Because of our friend, Kingsley, we left them.

“At times when we visit Kingsley, he would give us N1,000 to buy cola nuts. We don’t normally disturb him. On Wednesday, Supol (Augustine) told me that Kingsley called him that we should come.

“On getting there, we met some boys smoking. When they sighted us, they called their friends to fight us. Policemen from Shasha division later came to arrest us.”

The 52-year-old retired officer, who hails from Edo State, said he went to the hotel because of the good rapport he had with Kingsley before he retired from the force.

“I have four children and a wife. I retired this year while at the Idimu Police Division. The manager always gives me money. He called me on Wednesday to come and collect money.

“As we got there, somebody said we collected N50,000 and a laptop from him three weeks ago, which is just an allegation. We didn’t rob anybody. We did not impersonate SARS,” he added.

George, the taxi driver, stated that he was not involved in the alleged robbery, adding that he stayed outside the hotel.

He said, “I know Aiyegba as a policeman and he introduced me to Mr. Augustine. I have taken them to the hotel thrice. They would give me a drink and ask me to stay outside.

“After meeting with the manager, they would fuel my car or give me N1,500.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the arrest, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, men of the Rapid Response Squad, have also arrested three robbery suspects – Moshood Olowu, 24; Olasunkanmi Ogundipe, 26; and 22-year-old Rasaq Adebola.

While Olowu and Ogundipe were picked up in the Ketu area, Adebola was apprehended in the Ikate area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that Olowu, Ogundipe and their accomplices at large robbed two commuters in Ojota and Ketu, while Adebola snatched a bag belonging to one Helen Susan.

Olowu, in his statement to the police, reportedly confessed to committing the crime in Alausa, Ikeja, where he and his gang members had attended an event on Friday.

He said, “We were at Ojota around 5am after leaving the party to board a bus to Ikorodu. I dipped my hand into another passenger’s pocket when we were rushing. I removed his phone and passed it to my colleagues, Ayobami and Jide.

“The owner held my hand and prevented me from joining the bus. Ayobami and Jide, who I gave the stolen phone, went away while RRS men arrested me.”

Ogundipe stated that he was in company with nine other accomplices from the party when they accosted one Pastor Adetayo Samuel, who wanted to board a bus to Ibadan, Oyo State, at old toll gate, Ketu.

“We collected three mobile phones and N6,000 from him. We fled the scene immediately and we broke into three groups. We were trailed by a RRS patrol team who received complaint from our victim. They arrested me while I was trying to board a bus to Ibafo (Ogun State),” he said.

The third suspect, Adebola, said, “I was going to Ajah. Just before I got to Chisco, Maroko, at about 11pm, I snatched a lady’s bag. I attempted to escape but the RRS men were in my front. They recovered the bag from me.”

The PPRO, Famous-Cole, stated that the three suspects would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence, Yaba, for further investigation.

