Pity.. Man is shot dead as he tries to intervene when he sees a man abusing his girlfriend

Published

4 hours ago

on

A good Samaritan was shot dead when he saw a man abusing his girlfriend and decided to intervene.

Alfredo Israel Hernández García Rebollo, 23, was inside a popular Mexican nightclub in Cuernavaca, Mexico, at about 4 a.m. on September 29 when he saw a young man arguing with a woman. He sat watching the scene for a while then decided to help the woman when he saw she was looking distressed. He walked up to the couple and stepped between them then began leading the woman away but the aggressor, identified as Óscar Muñoz aka El Negro, 30, did not appreciate the interference and a fight ensued.

El Negro fell to the floor as they fought and another onlooker came and kicked him from the back. He stood immediately pulled a gun and shot Israel point-blank in the chest. Isreal fell to the floor but the attack did not stop there. El Negro kicked his body several times but other onlookers were already afraid to intervene because of the gun he had. The incident was captured by security cameras inside the nightclub.

According to the records of the State Attorney’s Office, the man who shot is the son of a woman who is detained for drug trafficking in a federal penitentiary and has links to a member of the “Los Beltrán Leyva” organization known as “Abel Maya”. It is known that El Negro belongs to the drug gangs that currently control the sale and distribution of drugs in the dens of Cuernavaca.

Enrique Paredes, lawyer for the relatives of the young man killed, explained that the staff of the Attico – the facility where the incident took place – manipulated the evidence.

Watch the video below.

News

..Death toll rises to 276 in Somalia’s worst bomb attack with about 300 injured in the capital

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

The most powerful bomb blast ever witnessed in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital killed 276 people with around 300 others injured, the country’s information minister,  Information Minister Abdirahman O. Osman said early Monday morning, making it the deadliest single attack in this Horn of Africa nation. The toll was expected to rise.

The attack occurred when a truck carrying explosives detonated Saturday in a crowded street packed with cars and pedestrians, near government ministries and hotels.

In a tweet, Abdirahman Osman called the attack “barbaric” and said countries including Turkey and Kenya had already offered to send medical aid. Hospitals were overwhelmed a day after a truck bomb targeted a crowded street near key government ministries, including foreign affairs.

As angry protesters gathered near the scene of the attack, Somalia’s government blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group for what it called a “national disaster.” However, Africa’s deadliest Islamic extremist group, which often targets high-profile areas of the capital, had yet to comment.

Al-Shabab earlier this year vowed to step up attacks after both the Trump administration and Somalia’s recently elected president announced new military efforts against the group.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo said the attack showed Somalia’s enemies cared nothing for human lives.

“Today’s horrific attack proves our enemy would stop at nothing to cause our people pain and suffering. Let’s unite against terror,” he tweeted. The president declared three days of mourning and called on citizens to donate blood as hospitals struggled to save critically injured civilians.

After the president visited Medina Hospital on Sunday morning to give blood and comfort victims, hundreds more Somalis flocked to hospitals to donate blood.

Relatives of missing people arrived at hospitals Sunday desperate for news of loved ones. Others wandered around the ruins of buildings hit by the blast.

Many of the dead had not been identified, with dozens burned beyond recognition.

The Mogadishu bombing is one of the deadliest attacks in sub-Saharan Africa, larger than the Garissa University attack in Kenya in 2015 and the U.S. Embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.

News

Two mothers overdose while having a heroin party in their car with their babies inside

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 15, 2017

By

Two Florida women became unconcious following heroin overdose at a party.

The mother, who became friends after meeting at a drug-treatment program were arrested after overdosing on heroin in an SUV with their 1-month-old and 2-month-old babies in the backseat.

A video shows the babies crying while their mothers were passed out in the car. An ambulance and rescue workers arrived at the scene and got the women and their babies out of the car and to a hospital.

Kristen Leigh O’Connor, 27, of Coral Springs and June Ann Schweinhart, 28, of Lake Worth, were charged with child neglect after they were released from the hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, police said.

 

World News

America First or America Alone? The withdrawal agenda

Published

3 days ago

on

October 13, 2017

By


Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the US has abandoned or threatened to quit several international accords under his “America First” policy.

Trump’s advisors insist the slogan does not imply any new isolationist stance, but a pattern of disengagement from multilateral commitments has emerged.

On Friday, as Trump threatened that he could pull out of the Iran nuclear deal at any time, commentators and critics pounced on the trend.

Richard Haass, former head of State Department policy under George W. Bush, dubbed it the “withdrawal doctrine.”

Former Swedish prime minister and now chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, Carl Bildt, said that Trump would become known as the “Great Dealbreaker.”

Here are some of the accords that Trump has abandoned or threatened:

– Withdrawal –
— Trump announced in June that the US will withdraw from the 196-nation Paris agreement on climate change and seek to negotiate a new global deal.

Declaring he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Trump complained that the accord gives other countries an unfair advantage over US industry and destroys American jobs.

The US pullout will not take effect before November 2020.

— Within days of taking office, Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was billed as the world’s biggest trade pact when signed in February 2016 with 11 other Asia-Pacific nations but not China.

The US pullout killed the deal before it could even be implemented. Trump pledged to negotiate bilateral pacts that would be more favorable to his country.

— Washington said Thursday that it was pulling out of the UN’s Paris-based culture and education body, UNESCO, accusing it of “anti-Israel bias.”

The withdrawal is to take effect at the end of next year, when the US will establish an “observer mission” to replace its UNESCO representation.

– Renegotiation –
— On Friday, Trump withdrew his support for the nuclear agreement signed in July 2015 by Iran and the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States) plus Germany.

The pact’s fate is now in the hands of Congress, which may decide to break it by imposing new US sanctions on Iran, and Trump warned that he may unilaterally quit it at any time.

— Trump has ordered a renegotiation of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, which he has called the worst trade deal ever signed.

Talks began in August but Trump has threatened to pull out of the pact and negotiate bilateral deals if his country did not get a fairer shake by the end of this year.

— The US leader wants reform of the United Nations “bureaucracy,” accusing the world body of bad management. Washington is the largest financial contributor to the world body.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Thursday underlined that Washington would continue evaluating its role in UN agencies.

– Criticism –
— On the campaign trail, Trump called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “obsolete” before qualifying his remarks and demanding that members of the alliance increase their defense budgets.

Once in office, Trump caused jitters among US partners by waiting almost six months before clearly stating his support for Article Five of the alliance’s treaty, which states that an attack on one ally is an attack on all.

— The US president regularly denounces “protectionist” measures by the European Union and the US trade deficit with Germany. Washington targeted Germany and six other nations in March with punitive anti-dumping duties on steel plates.

— Talks, begun in 2013, for the proposed US-EU Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) have been suspended, but US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has made it clear that the US side is only interested in a deal that would reduce US trade deficits.

— The World Trade Organization is also in the Trump administration’s sights. At a July meeting of the G20 group of major economies, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not exclude renegotiating multilateral accords.

Trump has said a border adjustment tax, which has been advanced by some Republicans to favour exports, could be a job creator. But it could also be at odds with existing rules under the WTO.

