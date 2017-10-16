Connect with us

Red Hat continues steady march toward $5 billion revenue goal

Red Hat Inc. signage is displayed outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. U.S. stocks were little changed as a sharp rally in oil prices boosted shares in energy companies, offsetting losses in industrial and consumer discretionary shares. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesThe last time I spoke to Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst, in June 2016, he had set a pretty audacious goal for his company to achieve $5 billion in revenue. At the time, that seemed a bit far-fetched. After all, his company had just become the first open-source company to surpass $2 billion in revenue. Getting to five represented a significant challenge because, as he pointed out, the bigger you get, the harder it becomes to keep the growth trajectory going.
But the company has continued to thrive and is on track to pass $3 billion in revenue some time in the next couple of quarters. Red Hat is best known for creating a version of Linux designed specifically for the enterprise, but it has begun adapting to the changing world out there with cloud and containers — and as its RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) customers start to change the way they work (ever so slowly), they are continuing to use Red Hat for these new technologies. As Whitehurst told me, that’s not a coincidence.
The cloud and containers are built on Linux, and if there is one thing Red Hat knows, it’s Linux. Whitehurst points out the legacy RHEL business is still growing at a healthy 14 percent, but it’s the newer cloud and container business that’s growing like gangbusters at a robust 40 percent, and he says that is really having a positive impact on revenue.
In its most recent earnings report last month, overall revenue was up 21 percent to $723 million for the quarter for a $2.8 billion run rate. Investors certainly seem to like what they are seeing. The share price has gone on a straight upward trajectory, from a low of $68.71 in December 2016 to $121 per share today, as I wrote this article. That’s a nice return any way you slice it.

 

Games developer Supersolid raises $4M Series A round led by Index Ventures

October 16, 2017

By

a London-based mobile games developer with more than 50 million downloads under its belt, is best known for the smash hit games like Super Penguins, Adventure Town and Pororo Penguin Run. It was created by a team of highly experienced mobile and social games veterans with backgrounds in EA, Playfish, Glu and Macrospace. That turns out to be a powerful combination, because the company has now raised a $4 million Series A investment round, led by Index Ventures.

Yesterday it also launched Home Street, its new home decoration and life simulation game. Think Sim City with home furnishings meets Shaker (assuming anyone gets that reference!). After being the featured “Best New Game” on the Apple App Store globally, as well as the entering the top spot for “New Games” on the Google Play store globally, the company says it achieved 200,000 installations in the first 24 hours of its launch.

The investment will be used to expand the company’s 30-person team in London, and develop Home Street by signing partnerships with entertainment, retail and lifestyle brands. In the game, players design their dream home down to the last detail. It’s also a social network where players collaborate and chat with each other (hence my Shaker comparison). CEO Ed Chin says the game is a “deep, engaging and interactive world.”

Ben Holmes, Venture Partner at Index Ventures, commented: “This investment underscores our belief in the team and their formula for making fun and distinctive games.”

Fandango is acquiring rival online ticketer MovieTickets.com

October 16, 2017

By

A consolidation in the advance movie ticketing space is happening today, with Fandango’s announcement that it’s acquiring rival MovieTickets.com for an undisclosed sum. The deal, which is expected to close before year-end, will help Fandango expand its international footprint, particularly in Latin America, as well as bring new cinemas to its ticketing platform.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, MovieTickets.com today serves moviegoers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Latin America. That means in addition to helping Fandango gain more ground in Latin America — particularly in popular movie-going countries Argentina and Mexico, Fandango says — the acquisition will allow Fandango to establish a presence in both Canada and the U.K. for the first time.

The deal follows other efforts Fandango had underway in Latin America, after announcing a new brand strategy for the region. This included new online and mobile ticketing destinations at Ingresso.com in Brazil, and Fandango Latin America (previously known as Cinepapaya) in several Latin American countries, including Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Fandango says that MovieTickets.com will continue to operate from its HQ in Florida after the acquisition completes.

Beyond the regional expansion benefits arising from the deal, MovieTickets.com will also bring new cinemas to Fandango’s network, including National Amusements, Cineplex, Landmark Theatres, Marquee Cinemas and several independent theater chains. Prior to the acquisition, Fandango already had partnerships with over 80 percent of the U.S.’s theater chains with online ticketing capabilities.

MovieTickets.com isn’t Fandango’s only recent acquisition focused on international expansion and broadening its service. In 2016, Fandango bought Flixster and Rotten Tomatoes from Warner Bros. Entertainment, giving it the ability to help users learn more about movies and read reviews.

Fandango also last year bought movie streaming service M-GO from joint owners Dreamworks Animation and Technicolor, which it later rebranded FandangoNOW. That service now offers thousands of movies and TV shows for rent or purchase.

Other acquisitions include Brazil ticketer Ingresso.com and Peru’s Cinepapaya, referenced above.

With the addition of MovieTickets.com, Fandango’s suite of apps will reach “hundreds of millions” of moviegoers worldwide, the company claims.

“MovieTickets.com has done a terrific job, building a popular and trusted brand with millions of loyal customers and hundreds of exhibitors, and has been a champion of serving theater circuits large and small for nearly two decades,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover, in a statement. “We look forward to sharing an array of mobile and social media innovations with their customer base to enhance the movie discovery, planning and ticket buying experience.”

Benchmark just funded a stealthy AI company founded by Qualcomm’s former head of R&D

October 16, 2017

By

A sign for Malware is displayed during the Black Hat USA 2012 conference at Caesar’s Palace resort and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Wednesday, July 25, 2012. The conference brings together leaders from all facets of the information security world, from corporate and government sectors to academic and even underground researchers. Photographer: Jacob Kepler/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nayeem Islam has spent the last eight years with chipmaker Qualcomm, where he founded its Silicon Valley-based R&D facility, recruited its entire team and oversaw research on all aspects of security, including applying analysis techniques like machine learning on mobile devices and in the network to detect threats early.

One of the group’s projects, in fact, was focused around on-device machine learning-based malware detection.

Now Islam and a group of other former execs — including from Qualcomm and Amazon, where Islam worked during the late ’90s — have created their own company that we gather is centered around a similar, enterprise-focused premise.

Though the company isn’t talking, Islam was acknowledged for a paper earlier this year titled “JavaScript Instrumentation for Browser Security” earlier this year.

The new outfit, called Blue Hexagon, has notably attracted the attention of Benchmark, too. The venture firm just led a $6 million Series A round — Blue Hexagon’s first institutional round — per a source close to the team.

More on the company as we learn it, but if we’re right about its focus, it looks to be entering into a hot space.

Earlier this month, for example, publicly traded MobileIron announced that it’s adding machine learning-based threat-detection software to its enterprise mobility management client, which it said will help address an increase in mobile attacks.

Toward that end, it has has partnered with Zimperium, a maker of machine learning-based behavioral analysis and threat detection software that monitors mobile devices for suspicious activity and apps.

The security firm Check Point is also spending an increasing amount of its time identifying the growing malware strains that plague smartphones. In September, for example, it discovered Android malware called “ExpensiveWall” lurking in about 50 apps in the Play Store, as Wired reported at the time.

