Connect with us

Entertainment

This is serious as Gabrielle Union discusses being raped at work even though she dressed up decently

Published

3 hours ago

on

Actress Gabrielle Union took to Twitter Sunday to remind her followers that dressing modestly doesn’t stop sexual assault on ladies. She also spoke about her own rape experience and defended other rape survivors.

She talked about this after “Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik wrote an op-ed for the New York Times where she said that she made the choice to dress modestly and refrain from flirting to keep herself safe.

“In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn’t perfect. Nothing — absolutely nothing — excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can’t be naïve about the culture we live in,” Bialik wrote.

However, Bialik said her words were misinterpreted.

Read Gabrielle’s tweets below:

Gabrielle Union discusses being raped at work even though she dressed up decently

Gabrielle Union discusses being raped at work even though she dressed up decently

Gabrielle Union discusses being raped at work even though she dressed up decently

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Entertainment

Unbelievable: This Woman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Until 4 Hours Before Giving Birth (see Photos)

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

In what will come across as a really shocking development, Connie Whitton, a 19-year-old selfie-loving lady who posted pictures of her “weight gain” was stunned when she discovered she was pregnant four hours before giving birth.

It was only when she started suffering from constant backache that she was sent for a scan and found out she was pregnant.

Just four hours later, Connie had given birth to 7lb 6oz Seth.

Connie, from Barnsley, south Yorks, told the Mirror:

I found out I was pregnant at 9pm and had Seth in my arms at 1.05 the next morning. Those four hours were the entire nine months for me.

“I had no idea I was pregnant. I had no symptoms, no bump, no morning sickness . People have asked me since did I not feel him wriggling about at this late stage but, no, I honestly didn’t.”

Connie, who drank and went to the gym throughout her pregnancy, said she had been experiencing “an incredible amount of pain.

She was discovered in tears by her mum, who insisted she go to the hospital to find out what was wrong with her.

After a doctor scanned her bladder to check for an infection, Connie was gobsmacked when a heartbeat was discovered.

She said:

I was shocked and thought I was maybe in the very early stages. But the doctor found I was in full labour.”

The new mum and partner Liam, also 19, had been looking forward to starting a family and had even picked out the name Seth if they had a boy.

Connie described her surprise baby as “the best thing that ever happened.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

I Spent 200k On Her Birthday But My Turn, She Bought Me Only Cake & Colored Socks – Man Seek Break-Up

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Cossy Ojiakor stepped out all exposed on her birthday (Photos)

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

Yesterday, Cossy Ojiakor turned a year older and she stepped out in a very risque outfit for her birthday party she celebrated with kids in her neighborhood. See more photos below..

See how Cossy Ojiakor stepped out all exposed on her birthday (Photos)

See how Cossy Ojiakor stepped out all exposed on her birthday (Photos)

See how Cossy Ojiakor stepped out all exposed on her birthday (Photos)

See how Cossy Ojiakor stepped out all exposed on her birthday (Photos)

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending