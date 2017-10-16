Connect with us

Sunshine stars to sack 20 players ahead of next season

1 hour ago

The Sunshine Stars Football club of Akure has reportedly pencilled down about 20 players to be fired before the 2017 /2018 Nigeria Professional Football League Season.

A source closed to the team said the Akure NPFL side which finished 10th on the league table in the 2016/ 2017 season was ready to do away with some players which were not productive to the club in the last season.

The source who did not reveal the identity of the affected players disclosed that the team was awaiting the approval of the Ondo State Football Agency before it would send the sack letters to the concerned players.

He said, “It is certain that some players would no longer be with us next season because of their low performance last season, so the team has compiled their names and very soon they would disclose their identity.

“It is a normal thing in football all over the world for clubs to send away their unwanted players, so there is no exception here in Sunshine. As at now 20 players may be laid off. ”

However, the media officer of Sunshine Stars, Mr. Chris Okunnuwa denied the report, saying there was nothing like that development in the team.

He said, “We are not sacking any player, what happen is that some players are having some contracts with us, if they will be with us next season, their contracts will be renewed otherwise they will be relieved.

“ It is a tradition in football that at the end of every season, some players will go while some will come into the team but in Sunshine, there is no plan to lay off 20 players, it is not true.”

Football

Goalkeeper dies after on-pitch collision with teammate

55 mins ago

October 16, 2017

Indonesian football was in mourning on Monday after celebrated goalkeeper Choirul Huda died following an on-pitch collision with a team-mate.

Huda, 38, a long-time regular for his hometown club Persela in East Java, collapsed just before half-time after Sunday’s accidental clash with Brazilian midfielder Ramon Rodrigues.

Video footage showed the father of two clutching his chest in pain before he was rushed away on a stretcher and taken to hospital. Doctors said he stopped breathing and suffered a heart attack.

“He received an emergency treatment for a few minutes in the hospital but he could not be saved. He died before 5:00 pm yesterday,” Persela’s assistant coach Yuhronur Efendi told AFP.

Doctors said the medical team tried to revive the veteran Huda, a former fringe player in the national set-up, for about an hour.

“Choirul Huda suffered from traumatic collision with a team-mate which caused him to stop breathing and have cardiac arrest,” Yudistiro Andri Nugroho, a doctor from Lamongan hospital, said in a statement.

Nugroho said Huda suffered possible neck and head trauma from the impact to his chest and lower jaw after he dived at the feet of on-rushing players and was caught by the legs of Rodrigues.

Persela paid tribute to Huda, who played for the team more than 500 times since 1999, calling him “The Real Legend” of the club in a posting on Twitter.

Thousands of fans also took to social media in memory of Huda, who had been known to Persela supporters as “One Man, One Club, One Love”.

Football

Antonio Conte admits: Chelsea are going through a “difficult moment“

1 day ago

October 15, 2017

Antonio Conte admits Chelsea are going through a “difficult moment” after the Premier League champions crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Crystal Palace.

The loss left Conte’s side nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City and the pain was compounded by a hamstring injury to Victor Moses that will rule the wing-back out of Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Roma.

Moses joins Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante on the sidelines, but Blues boss Conte is hopeful striker Alvaro Morata will be fit to return after sitting out the visit to Palace with a hamstring problem.

Chelsea have lost their last two league games after the Palace setback followed a damaging defeat to Manchester City before the international break.

“I think, in this moment, for us it’s a very difficult moment,” he said.

“When you start a game without Morata and without Kante, it’s not simple. Above all if, during the game, another important player in your team has an injury too like Victor Moses.

“I hope to have him back very soon because this moment is very difficult for us. To lose three or four players, it’s a big problem for us.

“But, despite this, we have to find the will to fight. We want to try and be competitive in all competitions, but it won’t be easy.”

Questions have been raised about the depth of Conte’s squad this season and the Italian added: “I think the situation is very clear and everyone can see that situation.

“I repeat: my job is to be focused on my work with my players, and to try and do our best.

“Now, I repeat, for sure it’s not an easy moment for us. But I think that, in this moment, it’s important to find a solution. Don’t look for excuses. Through work, find a solution.

“You know I don’t like to lose. Imagine when you lose two games in a row. For sure, my soul today is bad.

“For sure, it will be very difficult for me to sleep. But I think we must have the same sensation, me and my players, to change things in the next game and be positive.”

– Excellent Zaha –

Palace claimed their first league goals of the season after losing their first seven matches, with Cesar Azpilicueta’s own-goal setting them on their way and Wilfried Zaha tying up the win on the stroke of half-time after Tiemoue Bakayoko had equalised.

Roy Hodgson’s side remain at the foot of the table and while the Palace manager was relieved to get off the mark, he rejected the suggestion the club’s season had finally taken off.

“In terms of the season starting, I don’t embrace that idea. I don’t subscribe to it. A championship is 38 matches. Each is its own particular story,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s a good story – we’d like to read that chapter again – but next Saturday is another story.

“Just because we won the game today, deservedly against a very good team, doesn’t mean we’ll win against Newcastle or West Ham. Back to square one. We need to realise what we did well today and then work on it.”

Zaha stood out on his first appearance since picking up a knee injury on the opening day but Hodgson insisted praise should be spread around his team.

“I thought he was excellent, don’t get me wrong, but it was a good team performance.

“It’s a bit unfair that a performance, of which we’re really proud, to suggest that it’s down to one good player returning.”

Football

Guardiola hails Man City’s magnificent seven

1 day ago

October 15, 2017

Guardiola believes Manchester City produced the best performance of his reign in their swaggering 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne was outstanding, producing two assists and playing a part in three more goals as City scored seven goals for the first time since Guardiola took charge in July 2016.

It was the first time City had scored that many in a league match since defeating Norwich 7-0 in November 2013, with Gabriel Jesus scoring twice, and further goals from Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva.

Victory put City two points clear at the top of the Premier League, and left Guardiola struggling to find fault, although he was disappointed that his side conceded goals either side of half-time, with Stoke’s first from Mame Biram Diouf, and the second a Kyle Walker own goal.

“You can always do better but I cannot deny that today was the best performance since I arrived here. We played a good 45 minutes, and maybe more than that,” he said.

“Except for two actions which we have to learn more about, we produced a really good performance from everybody.

“After the international break, it can be a bit complicated, but we did really well. So we played quick because we played simple.

“Everybody helped to give us an extra pass, and after the quality for the people in the middle, our wingers and strikers made the difference.

“I’m very pleased because we won, and especially with the way we won.”

De Bruyne’s performance was complimented by both Guardiola and Stoke manager Mark Hughes, who described the Belgium midfielder as the best player currently in the Premier League.

– Aggressive –

“Kevin didn’t score today, but he is a guy who is so dynamic. He understands the game. Normally, that kind of player doesn’t do the actions to be aggressive, win the ball, and make the right pass and the right tempo,” he said.

“After that, when he has the ball in the positions close to the area, the wingers, strikers and attacking midfielders move because they know the ball is coming.

“He’s a talented player, and he produced a good performance today.”

Hughes was disappointed with his team’s defending, particularly in the first half, but did find time to express his admiration for De Bruyne.

“This result isn’t going to define our season. We came up against an exceptional City side and we’ve been found wanting, in terms of physicality and the ability to get close to them,” he said.

“They’ve got genuine world-class players within their ranks. Kevin De Bruyne is head and shoulders above any player in the Premier League in my view, given the level of performance and the way he can dictate and affect the game.”

Hughes defended his decision to give a debut to 18-year-old right-back Tom Edwards, who endured a torrid afternoon against Sane, although he did create Stoke’s second goal before an ankle injury forced him off.

“We didn’t have too many options,” said Hughes. “He was due to play. He’s deserved his chance.

“If he hadn’t got an injury in pre-season, he would have played before now, because that’s how well he was doing.

“It’s unfortunate for him, but it’s a learning experience, not only for him, but for everybody today. He’ll be better for it.”

