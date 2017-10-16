Teenage girl sexually assaulted three separate times in one hour

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted three different times by three different men in one hour as she walked home from a night out in London last month, local police said Friday.

The 17-year-old student became separated from her friends following a jaunt to the Tower Hamlets nightclub and attempted to get to her central London home but she was attacked by a man. As she came out after suffering the first attack with her clothes disheveled, another man attaked her, and another, all within the space of one hour.

The terrifying trio of attacks unfolded between 11:55 p.m. September 29 and 12:55 a.m. September 30. Street surveillance footage picked up bits of the assaults. Footage of the first attack shows a man and the victim appearing to go into a doorway on the same road, cops said. The man is not seen again in the footage, but pieces of the girl’s clothing were found nearby.

Shortly after midnight, another CCTV camera picked up the girl stumbling down the street as she’s followed by a bearded man racing on a bicycle. The man eventually attacks her and the footage shows the victim emerging shortly after with her clothing disheveled.

Minutes later, she suffered a third attack, possibly involving two or three men, cops said. Following the sex crime, a passerby spotted the teen lying on the street “in a state of distress” and immediately called the authorities, police said.

“This is a horrific multiple sexual assault on a young female who was simply making her way home after a night out,” said Detective Inspector Suzanne Jordan of the police department’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.

“We believe two of the three were very serious sexual assaults indeed, and are determined to catch the persons responsible for these hideous crimes,” Jordan said, urging anyone who can identify the suspects from the surveillance footage to contact police.

Watch the surveillnce footage below.