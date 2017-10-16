us-congress-tangles-with-facebook-other-social-media-firms-over-russia-probe

Connect with us

WASHINGTON: Despite public promises of cooperation from Facebook and other social media companies, congressional investigators are battling over how much data the companies should hand over to them on Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

Congressional sources said this week that Facebook Inc has been slow to cooperate. The company and others have said they are turning over information, but also that they are legally obligated to protect their users’ privacy.

On visits to Capitol Hill on Wednesday and Thursday, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, met with leaders of the House Intelligence Committee and said the company wanted to help investigators and would turn over more information.

“Things happened on our platform that shouldn’t have happened” in the lead-up to the election, Sandberg told the Axios website on Thursday.

So far, however, the congressional sources said investigators have found it hard to extract all the relevant information from Silicon Valley about alleged Russian activity. But the committees have so far seen no need to issue subpoenas for the data, the sources added.

Facebook and other major Internet companies including Alphabet Inc’s Google and Twitter Inc have faced a stream of recent revelations about how Moscow sought to use their platforms to sow discord in the United States and influence the election in favor of the Republican White House candidate, Donald Trump.

Facebook disclosed last month that it had found some 3,000 politically divisive advertisements believed to have been bought by Russia before and after the presidential campaign.

The company has now shared with congressional investigators the ads, information on how they were paid for, and how they were targeted, a Facebook spokesman said. Sandberg told congressional investigators on Thursday that in addition to the ads, the company would provide the rest of the information from accounts linked to Russia, the spokesman said.

The sources said investigators were also pressing Twitter, Google and other companies for similar data, and urging Twitter to conduct a more comprehensive search of its data banks.

“We have a set of strict ads policies including limits on political ad targeting and prohibitions on targeting based on race and religion,” a Google spokeswoman said, asked about the issue. “We are taking a deeper look to investigate attempts to abuse our systems, working with researchers and other companies, and will provide assistance to ongoing inquiries.”

A Twitter spokesperson did not respond to an e-mail requesting comment.

“Twitter has likely not released all potentially relevant data to congressional investigators in part because of their policy requiring a court order and their track record of defending user privacy by fighting such requests,” Adam Sharp, former head of news and government at Twitter, said in an interview.

Twitter engineers are trying to regenerate some of the lost data, and may be able to retrieve some of it, said a person familiar with the company’s technology.

The use of social media platforms was part of what US intelligence agencies have concluded was a broader Russian effort to meddle in the election campaign, an allegation the Kremlin has denied. Several congressional committees, as well as special counsel Robert Mueller, are investigating Russian interference, including any potential collusion between Trump associates and Moscow. Trump has denied any such collusion.

Troll factory

In September, Facebook disclosed that it had evidence that an operation based in Russia had spent US$100,000 (RM422,000) on thousands of sponsored posts promoting divisive social and political messages in a two-year period through May 2017.

Facebook said it believed the messages were likely bought by people in Russia before and after the 2016 election.

Sources familiar with Facebook’s contacts with Congress said that as recently as July this year, company officials were denying the existence of any paid Russian messaging, and only later acknowledged that the company had found US$100,000 (RM422,000)  in sponsored traffic linked to 478 Facebook accounts.

The sources said investigators think the paid messaging was generated by a group called the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg. US officials have called it a “troll factory” that creates false identities or copies real ones to spread real, skewed, and fake information for the Kremlin.

Congressional sources said some of the Facebook messaging went to groups with seemingly legitimate names such as Heart of Texas, Defend the Second, and United Muslims of America, which they said all had as many as 250,000 followers.

These groups now appear to have been bogus, or set up to look like legitimate political organisations, and investigators want to learn more about the groups, their followers, and their origins, the sources said.

They said Facebook lawyers have argued that turning over additional data could compromise its promise of privacy to its users. However, congressional investigators say that if Russian messengers used fake identities, they would have no legal claims to privacy. — Reuters

 

Tech News

Games developer Supersolid raises $4M Series A round led by Index Ventures

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

a London-based mobile games developer with more than 50 million downloads under its belt, is best known for the smash hit games like Super Penguins, Adventure Town and Pororo Penguin Run. It was created by a team of highly experienced mobile and social games veterans with backgrounds in EA, Playfish, Glu and Macrospace. That turns out to be a powerful combination, because the company has now raised a $4 million Series A investment round, led by Index Ventures.

Yesterday it also launched Home Street, its new home decoration and life simulation game. Think Sim City with home furnishings meets Shaker (assuming anyone gets that reference!). After being the featured “Best New Game” on the Apple App Store globally, as well as the entering the top spot for “New Games” on the Google Play store globally, the company says it achieved 200,000 installations in the first 24 hours of its launch.

The investment will be used to expand the company’s 30-person team in London, and develop Home Street by signing partnerships with entertainment, retail and lifestyle brands. In the game, players design their dream home down to the last detail. It’s also a social network where players collaborate and chat with each other (hence my Shaker comparison). CEO Ed Chin says the game is a “deep, engaging and interactive world.”

Ben Holmes, Venture Partner at Index Ventures, commented: “This investment underscores our belief in the team and their formula for making fun and distinctive games.”

Tech News

Red Hat continues steady march toward $5 billion revenue goal

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

Red Hat Inc. signage is displayed outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. U.S. stocks were little changed as a sharp rally in oil prices boosted shares in energy companies, offsetting losses in industrial and consumer discretionary shares. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesThe last time I spoke to Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst, in June 2016, he had set a pretty audacious goal for his company to achieve $5 billion in revenue. At the time, that seemed a bit far-fetched. After all, his company had just become the first open-source company to surpass $2 billion in revenue. Getting to five represented a significant challenge because, as he pointed out, the bigger you get, the harder it becomes to keep the growth trajectory going.
But the company has continued to thrive and is on track to pass $3 billion in revenue some time in the next couple of quarters. Red Hat is best known for creating a version of Linux designed specifically for the enterprise, but it has begun adapting to the changing world out there with cloud and containers — and as its RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) customers start to change the way they work (ever so slowly), they are continuing to use Red Hat for these new technologies. As Whitehurst told me, that’s not a coincidence.
The cloud and containers are built on Linux, and if there is one thing Red Hat knows, it’s Linux. Whitehurst points out the legacy RHEL business is still growing at a healthy 14 percent, but it’s the newer cloud and container business that’s growing like gangbusters at a robust 40 percent, and he says that is really having a positive impact on revenue.
In its most recent earnings report last month, overall revenue was up 21 percent to $723 million for the quarter for a $2.8 billion run rate. Investors certainly seem to like what they are seeing. The share price has gone on a straight upward trajectory, from a low of $68.71 in December 2016 to $121 per share today, as I wrote this article. That’s a nice return any way you slice it.

 

Tech News

Fandango is acquiring rival online ticketer MovieTickets.com

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 16, 2017

By

A consolidation in the advance movie ticketing space is happening today, with Fandango’s announcement that it’s acquiring rival MovieTickets.com for an undisclosed sum. The deal, which is expected to close before year-end, will help Fandango expand its international footprint, particularly in Latin America, as well as bring new cinemas to its ticketing platform.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, MovieTickets.com today serves moviegoers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Latin America. That means in addition to helping Fandango gain more ground in Latin America — particularly in popular movie-going countries Argentina and Mexico, Fandango says — the acquisition will allow Fandango to establish a presence in both Canada and the U.K. for the first time.

The deal follows other efforts Fandango had underway in Latin America, after announcing a new brand strategy for the region. This included new online and mobile ticketing destinations at Ingresso.com in Brazil, and Fandango Latin America (previously known as Cinepapaya) in several Latin American countries, including Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Fandango says that MovieTickets.com will continue to operate from its HQ in Florida after the acquisition completes.

Beyond the regional expansion benefits arising from the deal, MovieTickets.com will also bring new cinemas to Fandango’s network, including National Amusements, Cineplex, Landmark Theatres, Marquee Cinemas and several independent theater chains. Prior to the acquisition, Fandango already had partnerships with over 80 percent of the U.S.’s theater chains with online ticketing capabilities.

MovieTickets.com isn’t Fandango’s only recent acquisition focused on international expansion and broadening its service. In 2016, Fandango bought Flixster and Rotten Tomatoes from Warner Bros. Entertainment, giving it the ability to help users learn more about movies and read reviews.

Fandango also last year bought movie streaming service M-GO from joint owners Dreamworks Animation and Technicolor, which it later rebranded FandangoNOW. That service now offers thousands of movies and TV shows for rent or purchase.

Other acquisitions include Brazil ticketer Ingresso.com and Peru’s Cinepapaya, referenced above.

With the addition of MovieTickets.com, Fandango’s suite of apps will reach “hundreds of millions” of moviegoers worldwide, the company claims.

“MovieTickets.com has done a terrific job, building a popular and trusted brand with millions of loyal customers and hundreds of exhibitors, and has been a champion of serving theater circuits large and small for nearly two decades,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover, in a statement. “We look forward to sharing an array of mobile and social media innovations with their customer base to enhance the movie discovery, planning and ticket buying experience.”

