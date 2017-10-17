Connect with us

203 Get First Class At Federal Agric University (Details)

6 mins ago

The Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB) in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, has produced 203 First Class graduates.

It also produced 2,878 Second-Class Upper Division graduates among its 2013 and 2016 students.

The university produced 1,442 PhD, Masters and Post-graduate Diploma students within the period.

FUNAAB’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ololade Enikuomehin addressed reporters yesterday ahead of the 23rd, 24th and 25th combined convocation ceremonies.

Ololade, who said FUNAAB remained committed to its mandate of teaching, research and extension in producing competent graduates, regretted that students’ population is overwhelming available hands required to train them.

The acting vice chancellor noted that the admission quota approved by National Universities Commission (NUC) of 3,500 should also be matched by provision of academic workers.

He urged the Federal Government and the appropriate ministry to give FUNAAB approval to recruit teachers for effective training.

On why there is inadequate food supply, despite the nation’s several agricultural institutions, Ololade said government policies, which are not properly situated on agriculture, should be blamed for the development.

He said: “The point to be made clear is this: the burden on the university is to do research and come out with outcomes. The extension to this is that we will publicise what we have done.

Kaduna State Teachers Begin 3 Day Fasting And Prayers Over State’s Plan To Sack 20,000

12 mins ago

October 17, 2017

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, Zaria Local Government Area Branch, will on Tuesday begin three days of fasting and prayers to seek God’s intervention on the planned sack of 20,000 primary school teachers.

Kaduna State Government had conducted an examination for primary school teachers in the state and said 68 per cent of the teachers did not pass the primary four pupils’ exam at excellent level.

The NUT Chairman in Zaria Local Government Area, Malam Yahaya Abbas, said on Monday that the teachers were compelled to seek God’s intervention over the planned sack.

Abbas said, “Majority of our members here are Muslims and we do not have anywhere to lodge our complaint except to our creator.

“Therefore, we intend to start a three-day fasting on Oct. 17, in addition to prayers, to seek God’s intervention on the planned mass sack of our members whom government said did not pass its examination.

“There is no way for everybody to score “A” grade in an examination; that is 75 per cent, this is not what was agreed with the union representatives.

“The agreement was that the pass mark should be 60 per cent not 75 per cent. Again, the result of the examination is not yet out but the government said it will sack 20,000 teachers.”

He said that the government still owed some teachers salary arrears of between three months and 13 months, while some of them were being underpaid.

According to him, the primary schools across the state are understaffed, hence, the need for government to recruit more teachers instead of sacking the existing ones.

“I can assure you that there is one female teacher who teaches 200 pupils in a class due to the shortage of teaching staff.

“Again, sacking of experienced teachers and recruiting new ones is not the solution because anybody who bagged a National Certificate in Education or degree in the last 10 years must have been taught by these categories of teachers.

LAUTECH ASUU suspends strike, lectures resume Monday

1 hour ago

October 17, 2017

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has suspended their strike.

The ASUU Chairman in the university, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, said this in a telephone interview with our correspondent in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He said, “We have suspended the strike action and lectures will resume on Monday. But the detail will be stated in our press statement which will be issued very soon.”

The Chairman, Joint Action Committee in the university, Alhaji Muraina Alesinloye, when contacted said workers had been paid three months out of 12 months they were being owed by the university.

The JAC comprises of Senior Staff Association of University; Non-Academic  Staff Union and National Association of Academic Technologists.

Our lecturers not ASUU members — UNIMED VC

6 hours ago

October 17, 2017

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Science, Ondo, Prof. Friday Okonofua, has said that lecturers at the institution might have no need to join the Academic Staff Union of Universities because of the management’s open-door policy.

Okonofua said the existing cordial relationship between the management and the staff of the university had made it difficult and unnecessary to initiate an industrial action.

The vice-chancellor, in a meeting with journalists on Monday, also noted that in any university community with a proper administration in place, there would be no room for the activities of ASUU.

He said, “Our lecturers are not members of the ASUU. I believe that if we govern the university well, there would be no room for any strike action, even if there is an ASUU on campus.

“We in UNMIED believe in proper governance and proper accountability. In our dealings, we carry everybody along. We don’t hide anything.”

Although Okonofua lamented that the institution lacked adequate funds, he said it would remain committed to producing the best medical students in the country despite the challenge.

Also, commending the state government and the host community for supporting the institution, he said the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria had visited the campus and had expressed satisfaction on the facilities on ground in the institution.

