Allset raises $5M to help restaurants deliver a more efficient dining experience

1 hour ago

The startup’s goal is to eliminate most of the wait time that comes with eating out. You make a reservation through the Allset smartphone app, and when you do, you also order your food and pay for the meal. Ideally, that means you should get your food within five minutes of arriving at the restaurant, and you should be out the door within 30 minutes.

That kind of in-and-out experience might sound like it eliminates some of the joy from dining in restaurants — what about chatting with the waiter about what to order, or lingering at the table to wrap up a good conversation?

Unfortunately, we don’t always have as much time as we want to eat out. Maybe we need to hustle to our next meeting after lunch, or scarf down some dinner before rushing to a movie screening. Allset makes the meal a faster process, and also a more predictable one — so it doesn’t take 20 minutes longer than expected because you couldn’t flag down your waiter to get the check.

CEO Stas Matviyenko has argued that this helps restaurants too, because it allows them to serve more diners and bring in customers who might otherwise think they’re too busy. In fact, Allset says it now works with more than 700 restaurants in nine cities, including San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles.

“Allset allows full service restaurants to finally take advantage of the consumer’s love affair with the on-demand economy,” said Greycroft’s Bo Peabody in the funding announcement. (Peabody also co-owns the Mezze Restaurant Group.)

Allset has raised a total of $8.35 million. Andreessen Horowitz, Vaizra Investments, Compound, FJ Labs, and SMRK VC Fund also participated in the Series A.

Here's how a Las Vegas millionaire plans to build an orbiting space station for the moon

35 mins ago

October 17, 2017

The moon — that cold, gray outpost that NASA last visited 45 years ago — is hot again.

The vice president says so. So do Elon Musk and Jeffrey P. Bezos. And as the Trump administration sets its sights on the lunar surface, a growing number of companies say they are ready for the challenge.

The latest is Bigelow Aerospace, the Las Vegas-based maker of inflatable space habitats. In an announcement Tuesday, the company that it is hoping to send one of its space stations to lunar orbit by 2022 in partnership with the United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

 

What is TBH, Facebook's newly acquired anonymous teen compliment app?

50 mins ago

October 17, 2017

TBH, a mobile app that lets high school and college students compliment one another anonymously has been acquired by Facebook, the company announced Monday.

The app, which is available on iOS devices, has been around only since August, in some states, but its popularity has ballooned. TBH counts more than 5 million users who have sent one another more than 1 billion messages, according to the company. It’s the No. 1 free app on the iTunes charts — ahead of YouTube, Snapchat and Instragram.

TBH’s sudden rise was enough to grab Facebook’s attention (and money). But what is TBH and how does it work?

 

FCC chair on Trump's NBC tweet: 'The FCC will stand for the First Amendment'

1 hour ago

October 17, 2017

The Federal Communications Commission doesn’t have the power to revoke any NBC station’s broadcast license over the content it produces, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday, putting a damper on recent suggestions by President Trump that NBC should be penalized for its critical coverage of the White House.

Pai’s remarks, delivered at a Washington conference, aimed to settle a flare-up over media law stemming from an NBC report that depicted a president at odds with his most senior military advisers when he indicated that he wanted what amounted to a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Trump called the report “pure fiction.”

“I believe in the First Amendment,” Pai said at an event organized by George Mason University’s Mercatus Center. “The FCC, under my leadership, will stand for the First Amendment. Under the law, the FCC does not have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content of a particular newscast.”

 

