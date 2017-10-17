Did Bobrisky just reveal that his ”bae” is a Minister?

Conrad Ukpong

Media and Entertainment company, ISTRITZ Limited, has officially announced plans to host Big Brother Nigeria star, Kemen to an exclusive Orange themed party in Lagos.



The announcement was made on social media by the company’s director, Nelson NseAbasi, a media and talent management impresario. Nelson hinted that ORANGE PARTY with KEMEN promises to be a night of unusual entertainment, as the first in the long series of events designed to celebrate talented and outstanding Akwa Ibom stars at home and in the diaspora.

Orange Party with Kemen will bring together hundreds of upwardly mobile trendy youths drawn from tertiary institutions and the Nigerian entertainment/ creative community, especially of Akwa Ibom origin. Kemen’s personality will also attract well-meaning Nigerian celebrities, especially his former house mates at the Big Brother Nigeria TV Reality Show. The event will avail Kemen the platform to interact with fans one-on-one, sign autographs, take selfies and also speak to the youths on leadership, the need to shun negative vices and the essence of staying fit.



Kemen, real names Ekemini Ekerette is a Pro Fitness Trainer, Model and Actor who hails from Akwa Ibom State. His talent earned him the selection into the Big Brother House after an audition which had thousands of Nigerian youths jostling for a chance in Africa’s most watched TV Reality Show, during the program, the same talent coupled with his unique leadership skills also stood him out and endeared him to the hearts of teeming fans across Africa.

” The event is scheduled to hold before Christmas in the heart of Africa’s entertainment capital-Lagos. Its not gonna be your regular kind of party, Kemen will be in his best form and mood, we will be bringing a whole new twist to fun and entertainment which will leave guests astonished, enough to go home with awesome memories” Nelson said.

The concept of Orange Party dates back to 2010 in Uyo, designed as part of activities to celebrate Akwa Ibom State creation and her people. This year, Orange Party debuts in Lagos, as Akwa Ibom marked 30 years anniversary and is planned to move to major cities where Akwa Ibom people reside in good numbers.

