BREAKING: 17-year-old Lagos girl stabs boyfriend to death

Published

3 hours ago

on

A 17-year-old girl, Hannah Osazuwa, has allegedly stabbed her lover, Tomide Akintoye, to death.

Although the immediate cause of the incident had yet to be ascertained by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report, comments on the Facebook account of the deceased suggested that they had a history of violence.

The tragic death came three days after Akintoye posted a status update on his Facebook page, Lifeoftomson Seun, wishing Osazuwa a happy birthday.

The post was accompanied by a selfie of the duo cuddling in the doorway, with an inscription, ‘she remains my queen.’

“Baby, on your birthday, I pray that you get whatever your heart desires. May this special day of yours bring with it God’s blessings and love into your life…. I love you,” he wrote on the Facebook page.

On Saturday, a day after the post, Akintoye took to his timeline again and wrote, “Sometimes, a man needs to die to leave (sic) again.”

On Monday, he was allegedly stabbed to death by Osazuwa.

A friend of Akintoye, Onyenma Chibundu, stated that he had been warned several times to stay away from Osazuwa to no avail.

Young Tommy, you were told several times to leave this b***h you took as your GF (girlfriend), you disagreed. Now she has taken your life  with her own hands. RIP bro; (I) will forever miss you,” Chibundu wrote on Facebook.

Another friend of the deceased, identified simply as Jnr Slimzy, also corroborated Chibundu’s post, saying he had tried in vain to separate the lovers.

“I also warned him. Why as I travel this thing con happen? God knows best brother,” he stated.

In another post, Jnr Slimzy wrote, “Rest in perfect peace Lifeoftomson Seun. Never thought it could be you. I never wanted to hear this kind of news. Why would you leave me like this? It hurts so much. After we planned our future together, how could you just leave me like this? Do you know how much it hurts? Your memories can never be erased. My other half just disappeared…. RIP brother, blood, best friend, till we meet again.”

In his post, another friend, Jeda Harry, said the death was avoidable if Akintoye had yielded to his warning to quit the relationship with Osazuwa.

Grieved Sofia Blessing  said it was unfortunate that such fate befell Akintoye “after you told her you loved her on her BD (birthday), she stabbed you. Such wickedness!”

However, efforts to get further details about what transpired between the lovers from their friends proved abortive as none of them had yet to reply to text messages sent by our correspondent as of press time.

Meanwhile, a police source said there was a disagreement between them around 8am and Akintoye assaulted the suspect.

“The suspect retaliated and stabbed him with a pair of scissors in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, but he bled to death,” the source added.

A commentator, Samantha Florence, said she was disturbed at incidence of violence among teenagers.

She wrote, “Teenage girls of these days are something else. Is it that their parents didn’t bring them up well or what? How can a girl of 17 think of stabbing someone?”

One Yinka Julius added, “Face of a murderer. Who will know this girl is capable of killing somebody… I think this generation is cursed. Na so one go drink sniper two days ago; another one killed her baby daddy in Gbagada just two weeks ago. Maybe God should just wipe this generation out.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect had been arrested.

He, however, did not give further details.

He said, “Suspect arrested, while the case will be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.”

Senate wants Nigeria to declare October 17 as Poverty Day

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

The Senate on Tuesday called on the federal, state and local governments of Nigeria to “henceforth” designate and observe October 17 as World Poverty Day in line with the United Nations resolution.

The call was part of the prayers of a motion unanimously adopted by the Senate at the plenary on Tuesday. It was titled ‘Commemoration of the United Nations International Day for the Eradication of Poverty’ and was moved by Senator Ali Wakili and 22 others.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly also appealed to community-based organisations, the media – both conventional and social – to step up discourse on the scourge of poverty and its debasement of human dignity.

The lawmakers also resolved that policies and programmes by the Federal Government through the social investment programmes and other poverty alleviation measures are vigorously pursued.

They also asked the Federal Government to implement the necessary Sustainable Development Goals that would eliminate poverty in line with Goal 16.

In the motion, Wakili noted that October 17 was the day set aside for the commemoration of poverty redication worldwide, while 2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the declaration by the General Assembly of the United Nations in its resolution 47/196 of 22 December 1992.

He recalled that the recent data from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics indicate that no fewer than 112 million Nigerians, representing 67.1 per cent of the country’s estimated population, now lived below poverty level, “hence the challenge for all to rise to the occasion to vanquish poverty.”

He stated that passage of the Poverty Eradication Bill had been the right step towards the actualisation of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 for sustainable development and meeting the obligation by all countries to end poverty in all forms.

I will never return to PDP, says Obasanjo

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has vowed never to return to the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was what he told journalists after he met with the  National Caretaker Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, behind closed-doors.

The meeting was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, which lasted for one hour.

The former president said, “I will never return to the PDP, just like a dog would never return to its vomit.”

Lady accuses pollice officers of sexual harassment (see why)

Published

23 hours ago

on

October 16, 2017

By


A Nigerian lady, Kachi Anifela Zion, has accused officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ilorin of sexual molestation.

The lady narrated the events on her Instagram page, @69bars. She claimed the officers harassed and forcefully pushed her into a police truck.

Kachi said the SARS officials stopped her at ‘Pipeline area’ and asked why she had yahoo applications on her phone.

She said she was shocked when another SARS official, under the pretence of searching her, dipped his hand in her underwear.
She further revealed that the SARS official threatened to beat her if she shouted, adding that the officer continued to fondle, rough handle and humiliate her for several minutes.

She wrote, “He put his hands inside my bra, while I was shouting and trying to get out, he said he was going to beat me up if he heard another sound, amidst all my crying and struggles he rough handled me, dipped his hands in my pant, saying (no be today I start to dey see drugs for girl bra.”

She also said that a passerby who saw how she was being humiliated came down from his car to plead for her, however, he was chased away from the scene with a stern warning to mind his business.

“I begged to call my mother and they refused, seized my phone, one man even came down from his car to beg for me Nd they chased him away saying he should mind his business.

“I cried bitterly, this is one experience that’ has demoralized me the most. They were federal SARS, their patrol was at the the pipeline at about 9pm. I hate the police!!! #stopharrasmentSARS.”

See her post:

