Cisco using AI and machine learning to help IT predict failures

2 hours ago

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 10: A sign is posted in front of the Cisco Systems headquarters on August 10, 2011 in San Jose, California. Cisco Systems reported better-than-expected fourth quarter revenues with a 3.3 percent rise to $11.2 billion as the company continues to scale down its business. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

We have known for some time that the number of signals coming from your IT systems surpassed the ability for humans to keep track of them years ago. Machines can help and have been for some time. The advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning has accelerated that ability and today, Cisco announced that it is using these technologies to help customers find failures before they become major issues.

Cisco’s solutions are similar to others out there using AI and machine learning to help augment humans’ ability to sift through the mass of information being thrown at us by these systems. The company is introducing two new sets of services to address this need.

The first, “Business Critical Services,” uses analytics, automation, compliance and security tools — nothing you haven’t seen before, I’m guessing — to help track the health of these services. They are claiming it reduces the complexity associated with tracking your most critical business services, while reducing the risk of these systems going down.

This kind of tracking is precisely what AppDynamics does, the company that Cisco bought earlier this year for $3.7 billion. It’s not clear if these services have been developed from AppDynamics assets, but this is the type of monitoring on which they built their business.

The second set of services, “Cisco High Value Services,” offers more of a hand-holding service for IT with software, solutions and network support for customers.

IDC’s Chris Barnard says these kinds of offerings are giving companies who are mired in the modernization process the ability to keep up even when they lack in-house expertise. “The landscape is evolving too fast for some businesses to keep up with digital transformation, as a result they rely on their larger vendor partners with the skills, expertise and capabilities to help address these talent gaps,” Barnard said in a statement. In this case, that large vendor partner would be Cisco.

While Cisco claims these products are an industry first, the whole industrial IoT business is built on the idea of predicting failures before they happen. Companies like Splunk have been using AI and machine learning to sift through the many signals coming from IT systems to predict and inform IT pros for a long time, as have application performance monitoring companies like DataDog and New Relic (competitors of AppDynamics).

Cisco is attempting to get a piece of the action using advanced technologies, its networking hardware expertise and name recognition to help businesses that might be struggling to keep up with the changing tech landscape.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Tech News

Here’s how a Las Vegas millionaire plans to build an orbiting space station for the moon

36 mins ago

October 17, 2017

The moon — that cold, gray outpost that NASA last visited 45 years ago — is hot again.

The vice president says so. So do Elon Musk and Jeffrey P. Bezos. And as the Trump administration sets its sights on the lunar surface, a growing number of companies say they are ready for the challenge.

The latest is Bigelow Aerospace, the Las Vegas-based maker of inflatable space habitats. In an announcement Tuesday, the company that it is hoping to send one of its space stations to lunar orbit by 2022 in partnership with the United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Tech News

What is TBH, Facebook’s newly acquired anonymous teen compliment app?

51 mins ago

October 17, 2017

TBH, a mobile app that lets high school and college students compliment one another anonymously has been acquired by Facebook, the company announced Monday.

The app, which is available on iOS devices, has been around only since August, in some states, but its popularity has ballooned. TBH counts more than 5 million users who have sent one another more than 1 billion messages, according to the company. It’s the No. 1 free app on the iTunes charts — ahead of YouTube, Snapchat and Instragram.

TBH’s sudden rise was enough to grab Facebook’s attention (and money). But what is TBH and how does it work?

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Tech News

FCC chair on Trump’s NBC tweet: ‘The FCC will stand for the First Amendment’

1 hour ago

October 17, 2017

The Federal Communications Commission doesn’t have the power to revoke any NBC station’s broadcast license over the content it produces, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday, putting a damper on recent suggestions by President Trump that NBC should be penalized for its critical coverage of the White House.

Pai’s remarks, delivered at a Washington conference, aimed to settle a flare-up over media law stemming from an NBC report that depicted a president at odds with his most senior military advisers when he indicated that he wanted what amounted to a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Trump called the report “pure fiction.”

“I believe in the First Amendment,” Pai said at an event organized by George Mason University’s Mercatus Center. “The FCC, under my leadership, will stand for the First Amendment. Under the law, the FCC does not have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content of a particular newscast.”

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

