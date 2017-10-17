A dormant chip in the Pixel 2 will soon let developers write better camera and AI apps

Here’s a surprise: Google’s Pixel 2 phones include a custom system-on-a-chip (SoC) that’s optimized for image processing — but it currently just sits there, doing nothing.

Google says it’ll turn this chip on in the coming weeks as a developer option in the preview of Android Oreo 8.1. This will enable developers to include the same HDR+ image processing that allows Google’s camera app to produce great pictures with hardware that is, at least on the spec sheet, not up to par with that of its competitors.

This custom system-on-a-chip (SoC) marks Google’s first foray into custom chips in a consumer product. This chip, the “Pixel Visual Core,” features eight custom-designed image processing unit (IPU) cores and 512 arithmetic logic units. This allows the Pixel’s camera to shoot images that use the company’s HDR+ algorithm for a wider color spectrum (by quickly taking and combining multiple images at different exposure levels) with none of the delay you’d typically expect for HDR images. Google says that using the Pixel Visual Core speeds up HDR+ processing by 5x, all while using only a tenth of the energy of running that same algorithm on a regular CPU.