A dormant chip in the Pixel 2 will soon let developers write better camera and AI apps

Published

3 hours ago

on

Here’s a surprise: Google’s Pixel 2 phones include a custom system-on-a-chip (SoC) that’s optimized for image processing — but it currently just sits there, doing nothing.

Google says it’ll turn this chip on in the coming weeks as a developer option in the preview of Android Oreo 8.1. This will enable developers to include the same HDR+ image processing that allows Google’s camera app to produce great pictures with hardware that is, at least on the spec sheet, not up to par with that of its competitors.

This custom system-on-a-chip (SoC) marks Google’s first foray into custom chips in a consumer product. This chip, the “Pixel Visual Core,” features eight custom-designed image processing unit (IPU) cores and 512 arithmetic logic units. This allows the Pixel’s camera to shoot images that use the company’s HDR+ algorithm for a wider color spectrum (by quickly taking and combining multiple images at different exposure levels) with none of the delay you’d typically expect for HDR images. Google says that using the Pixel Visual Core speeds up HDR+ processing by 5x, all while using only a tenth of the energy of running that same algorithm on a regular CPU.

Tech News

Here’s how a Las Vegas millionaire plans to build an orbiting space station for the moon

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

The moon — that cold, gray outpost that NASA last visited 45 years ago — is hot again.

The vice president says so. So do Elon Musk and Jeffrey P. Bezos. And as the Trump administration sets its sights on the lunar surface, a growing number of companies say they are ready for the challenge.

The latest is Bigelow Aerospace, the Las Vegas-based maker of inflatable space habitats. In an announcement Tuesday, the company that it is hoping to send one of its space stations to lunar orbit by 2022 in partnership with the United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

 

Tech News

What is TBH, Facebook’s newly acquired anonymous teen compliment app?

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

TBH, a mobile app that lets high school and college students compliment one another anonymously has been acquired by Facebook, the company announced Monday.

The app, which is available on iOS devices, has been around only since August, in some states, but its popularity has ballooned. TBH counts more than 5 million users who have sent one another more than 1 billion messages, according to the company. It’s the No. 1 free app on the iTunes charts — ahead of YouTube, Snapchat and Instragram.

TBH’s sudden rise was enough to grab Facebook’s attention (and money). But what is TBH and how does it work?

 

Tech News

FCC chair on Trump’s NBC tweet: ‘The FCC will stand for the First Amendment’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

The Federal Communications Commission doesn’t have the power to revoke any NBC station’s broadcast license over the content it produces, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday, putting a damper on recent suggestions by President Trump that NBC should be penalized for its critical coverage of the White House.

Pai’s remarks, delivered at a Washington conference, aimed to settle a flare-up over media law stemming from an NBC report that depicted a president at odds with his most senior military advisers when he indicated that he wanted what amounted to a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Trump called the report “pure fiction.”

“I believe in the First Amendment,” Pai said at an event organized by George Mason University’s Mercatus Center. “The FCC, under my leadership, will stand for the First Amendment. Under the law, the FCC does not have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content of a particular newscast.”

 

