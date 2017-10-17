Connect with us

Free streaming TV service Pluto TV raises $8.3M, in new round led by Samsung

2 hours ago

Free streaming TV service Pluto TV announced today it has received a new $5 million investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation, the VC arm of the Samsung Group. Combined with other investors, the full round totaled $8.3 million, the company says.

Pluto TV declined to disclose the other investors in the round, but said they’re a mix of both new and prior investors.

The round follows a $30 million Series B for the streaming service, announced a year ago, which valued the business at $140 million. Investors then included ProSieben of Germany and Scripps Network Interactive, among others. While that round was more focused on helping fuel Pluto TV’s expansion into the European market, the funds from Samsung could be viewed as more of a strategic investment from a partner. (Pluto TV already streams its content on Samsung Smart TVs.)

However, the two companies are not yet sharing what sort of plans they may have for future integrations.

Pluto TV’s service offers over 100 free live channels and on-demand programming. Today, it has partnerships with TV networks, movies studios, publishers, and digital media companies. And it has been rapidly making new deals for content in recent months.

This year alone, for example, Pluto TV announced over 40 partnership deals with  Warner Bros, Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Bloomberg, Al Jazeera English, Cheddar, Gravitas Ventures, Asylum, Viz Media, Electronic Music Awards, Big Sky Conference, Stadium, Jukin Media, and JASH.

Pluto TV is available online, on mobile devices, and on media players and other living room devices including Samsung Smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, and game consoles like Playstation and Xbox. Its service reaches 6 million active viewers per month, and generates review through advertising.

 

Here's how a Las Vegas millionaire plans to build an orbiting space station for the moon

36 mins ago

October 17, 2017

The moon — that cold, gray outpost that NASA last visited 45 years ago — is hot again.

The vice president says so. So do Elon Musk and Jeffrey P. Bezos. And as the Trump administration sets its sights on the lunar surface, a growing number of companies say they are ready for the challenge.

The latest is Bigelow Aerospace, the Las Vegas-based maker of inflatable space habitats. In an announcement Tuesday, the company that it is hoping to send one of its space stations to lunar orbit by 2022 in partnership with the United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

 

What is TBH, Facebook's newly acquired anonymous teen compliment app?

51 mins ago

October 17, 2017

TBH, a mobile app that lets high school and college students compliment one another anonymously has been acquired by Facebook, the company announced Monday.

The app, which is available on iOS devices, has been around only since August, in some states, but its popularity has ballooned. TBH counts more than 5 million users who have sent one another more than 1 billion messages, according to the company. It’s the No. 1 free app on the iTunes charts — ahead of YouTube, Snapchat and Instragram.

TBH’s sudden rise was enough to grab Facebook’s attention (and money). But what is TBH and how does it work?

 

FCC chair on Trump's NBC tweet: 'The FCC will stand for the First Amendment'

1 hour ago

October 17, 2017

The Federal Communications Commission doesn’t have the power to revoke any NBC station’s broadcast license over the content it produces, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday, putting a damper on recent suggestions by President Trump that NBC should be penalized for its critical coverage of the White House.

Pai’s remarks, delivered at a Washington conference, aimed to settle a flare-up over media law stemming from an NBC report that depicted a president at odds with his most senior military advisers when he indicated that he wanted what amounted to a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Trump called the report “pure fiction.”

“I believe in the First Amendment,” Pai said at an event organized by George Mason University’s Mercatus Center. “The FCC, under my leadership, will stand for the First Amendment. Under the law, the FCC does not have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content of a particular newscast.”

 

