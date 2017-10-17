Connect with us

Tech News

Google Calendar on the web gets a fresh new look

Published

2 hours ago

on

After a few years of sticking with essentially the same design, Google Calendar on the web is getting a makeover today. That means a fresh new color palette and a design in line with Google’s Material Design scheme, but also — and more importantly — a responsive layout that smartly adjusts your calendar to the size of your browser window.

This update isn’t just about giving Calendar a fresh coat of paint, there are also a number of feature updates here that’ll make using the service a bit easier. If you work in a large company, then Calendar can now show you more details about your organization’s meeting rooms, for example (where it is, what AV equipment is there, etc.), after your admins put this info into the system.

oogle Calendar invites can now also include rich formatting and links to relevant spreadsheets, documents and presentations. Ideally, this means you have all the info you need for a productive meeting (as if there were such a thing…) in one place.

Another new feature is the side-by-side “Day” view that allows you to view and manage calendars in separate columns without having to scroll. I don’t think that’s something most users will ever need, but Google argues that it’s great for employees who manage multiple calendars, including administrative assistants, to schedule meetings for the whole team.

In addition to these marquee updates, the new Google Calendar also features the ability to see more information about meeting participants when you hover over a calendar invite and an easier way to share a calendar with a group. You also now get the option to view and restore deleted items in case you accidentally delete that invite to the one meeting that would actually have been productive.

Starting today, G Suite admins can enable these new features and individual users can click the “Use new Calendar” link in the upper righthand corner of the Calendar view to get started (or you could just click here — which is even easier).

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

Here’s how a Las Vegas millionaire plans to build an orbiting space station for the moon

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

The moon — that cold, gray outpost that NASA last visited 45 years ago — is hot again.

The vice president says so. So do Elon Musk and Jeffrey P. Bezos. And as the Trump administration sets its sights on the lunar surface, a growing number of companies say they are ready for the challenge.

The latest is Bigelow Aerospace, the Las Vegas-based maker of inflatable space habitats. In an announcement Tuesday, the company that it is hoping to send one of its space stations to lunar orbit by 2022 in partnership with the United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

What is TBH, Facebook’s newly acquired anonymous teen compliment app?

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

TBH, a mobile app that lets high school and college students compliment one another anonymously has been acquired by Facebook, the company announced Monday.

The app, which is available on iOS devices, has been around only since August, in some states, but its popularity has ballooned. TBH counts more than 5 million users who have sent one another more than 1 billion messages, according to the company. It’s the No. 1 free app on the iTunes charts — ahead of YouTube, Snapchat and Instragram.

TBH’s sudden rise was enough to grab Facebook’s attention (and money). But what is TBH and how does it work?

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

FCC chair on Trump’s NBC tweet: ‘The FCC will stand for the First Amendment’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

The Federal Communications Commission doesn’t have the power to revoke any NBC station’s broadcast license over the content it produces, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday, putting a damper on recent suggestions by President Trump that NBC should be penalized for its critical coverage of the White House.

Pai’s remarks, delivered at a Washington conference, aimed to settle a flare-up over media law stemming from an NBC report that depicted a president at odds with his most senior military advisers when he indicated that he wanted what amounted to a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Trump called the report “pure fiction.”

“I believe in the First Amendment,” Pai said at an event organized by George Mason University’s Mercatus Center. “The FCC, under my leadership, will stand for the First Amendment. Under the law, the FCC does not have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content of a particular newscast.”

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending