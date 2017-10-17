Google looks to prove VR is more than a toy with updated Daydream View headset

Google’s latest Daydream View build is by no means a major departure from the previous iteration. While it’s sturdier, more thought-out and a bit more expensive, it encapsulates much of the same features of the headset from last year.

This View looks almost identical to its previous iteration but the changes to its build materials are substantial and give the device a feeling that is more gadget than toy, compared to last year’s iteration.

I don’t like the new fabric type on the updated View quite as much as last year’s version, which felt like it was basically a Patagonia quarter-zip wrapped around a pair of lenses. This year’s is still plenty breathable and the face pad feels a bit cushier but it feels like less of a hipster headset and a bit more legit which may be good or bad depending on what you want. The most notable build shifts otherwise are the top strap for the headset and the front which has some venting to funnel heat away from the phone.