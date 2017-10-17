There was drama on Snapchat between Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika and Diamond Platnumz second babymama, Hamisa Mobetto.

The drama started after Hamisa shared a Snapchat video of Vera saying hello to her and her friend, Cuppy and people called out Vera saying she isn’t a loyal friend of Diamond’s first baby mama Zari since she is associating with her enemies.

Vera went on Snapchat to defend herself saying she was only greeting Cuppy when Hamisa took the video and posted it knowing it will cause drama.

Hamisa, however, claimed she is lying, saying she showed Vera the snap before she shared it and even posted receipts. She also claimed that Vera had begged her in the past to visit her house and to post her photo on IG in other for her to gain followers.

As the fight got dirtier, Vera claimed Hamisa came to Kenya to sleep with a man under the pretense that she is hosting a show. Read the whole drama below…

Vera’s snaps