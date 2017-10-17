Connect with us

Our lecturers not ASUU members — UNIMED VC

3 hours ago

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Science, Ondo, Prof. Friday Okonofua, has said that lecturers at the institution might have no need to join the Academic Staff Union of Universities because of the management’s open-door policy.

Okonofua said the existing cordial relationship between the management and the staff of the university had made it difficult and unnecessary to initiate an industrial action.

The vice-chancellor, in a meeting with journalists on Monday, also noted that in any university community with a proper administration in place, there would be no room for the activities of ASUU.

He said, “Our lecturers are not members of the ASUU. I believe that if we govern the university well, there would be no room for any strike action, even if there is an ASUU on campus.

“We in UNMIED believe in proper governance and proper accountability. In our dealings, we carry everybody along. We don’t hide anything.”

Although Okonofua lamented that the institution lacked adequate funds, he said it would remain committed to producing the best medical students in the country despite the challenge.

Also, commending the state government and the host community for supporting the institution, he said the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria had visited the campus and had expressed satisfaction on the facilities on ground in the institution.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Education

10 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Mosquitoes

1 day ago

October 16, 2017

In as much as the average Nigerian does not like to hear the word mosquito, they are still needed to balance the Eco-system and all that surrounds it.

Here are 10 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Mosquitoes

1. MOSQUITOES ARE THE DEADLIEST ANIMALS ON EARTH

More deaths are associated with mosquitoes than any other animal on the planet. Mosquitoes may carry any number of deadly diseases, including malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, and encephalitis. Mosquitoes also carry heartworm which can be lethal to your dog.

2. ONLY FEMALE MOSQUITOES BITE HUMANS AND ANIMALS; MALES FEED ON FLOWER NECTAR

Mosquitoes mean nothing personal when they take your blood. Female mosquitoes need protein for their eggs, and must take a blood meal in order to reproduce.

Since males don’t bear the burden of producing young, they’ll avoid you completely and head for the flowers instead. And when not trying to produce eggs, females are happy to stick to nectar, too.

3. SOME MOSQUITOES AVOID BITING HUMANS ALTOGETHER

Not all mosquito species feed on people. Some mosquitoes specialize on other animals, and are no bother to us at all.
Culiseta melanura , for example, bites birds almost exclusively, and rarely bites humans. Another mosquito species, Uranotaenia sapphirina , is known to feed on reptiles and amphibians.

4. MOSQUITOES ARE SLOW FLIERS

Mosquitoes average a flight speed of 1 to 1.5 miles per hour. That might sound fast, but they’re not setting any insect speed records. If a race were held between all the flying insects, nearly every other contestant would beat the pokey mosquito. Butterflies, locusts, and honey bees would all finish well ahead of the skeeter.

5. A MOSQUITO’S WINGS BEAT 300-600 TIMES PER SECOND

This would explain that irritating buzzing sound you hear just before a mosquito lands on you and bites.

6. MOSQUITO MATES SYNCHRONIZE THEIR WING BEATS TO PERFORM A LOVER’S DUET

Scientists once thought that only male mosquitoes could hear the wing beats of their potential mates, but recent research on Aedes aegypti mosquitoes proved females listen for lovers, too. When the male and female meet, their buzzing synchronizes to the same speed.

7. SALT MARSH MOSQUITOES MAY LIVE AS FAR AS 100 MILES FROM WHERE THEY Hatched

Most mosquitoes emerge from their watery breeding ground and stay pretty close to home. But some, like the salt marsh mosquitoes, will fly lengthy distances to find a suitable place to live, with all the nectar and blood they could want to drink.

8. ALL MOSQUITOES REQUIRE WATER TO BREED—BUT NOT MUCH WATER

Just a few inches of water is all it takes for a female to deposit her eggs. Tiny mosquito larva develop quickly in bird baths, roof gutters, and old tires dumped in vacant lots. Some species can breed in puddles left after a rainstorm. If you want to keep mosquitoes under control around your home, you need to be vigilant about dumping any standing water every few days.

9. AN ADULT MOSQUITO MAY LIVE 5-6 MONTHS

Few probably make it that long, given our tendency to slap them silly when they land on us. But in the right circumstances, an adult mosquito has quite a long life expectancy, as bugs go.

10. MOSQUITOES CAN DETECT CARBON DIOXIDE FROM 75 FEET AWAY

Carbon dioxide, which humans and other animals produce, is the key signal to mosquitoes that a potential blood meal is near. They’ve developed a keen sensitivity to CO2 in the air. Once a female senses CO2 in the vicinity, she flies back and forth through the CO2 plume until she locates her victim.

Did we miss anything ?

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Education

LASU To Admit 3,500 Of 36,000 Candidates, Releases 2017/2018 Merit Admission List (See How To Check Yours)

4 days ago

October 13, 2017

Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the release of the 2017/2018 merit admission list as its set to admit 3,500 of 36,000 candidates.

The Lagos State University (LASU) is to admit 3,500 students for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The university’s Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Adekoya Martins, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr. Martins said that 36,500 candidates applied for admission in LASU for the academic session.

He described as false, purported information on some social media platforms that LASU was set to admit 5,500 out of 36,500 candidates.

“The university management wishes to state unequivocally that such information is false, baseless and unfounded.

“Consequently, members of the university community and the general public are advised to disregard such information,” he said.

In a bid to ensure transparency and merit-driven admission process, LASU recently launched an application to automate subsequent admissions in line with a directive from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The application will cut out undue interference from individuals in the admission process.

The institution also announced on Thursday, October 12, that it has released it’s 2017/2018 merit admission list.

All those who took the school’s examination have been advised to check the institution’s website for their status.

To check their admission status, candidates are to follow the following steps:

1. Click: https://services.lidc.lasu.edu.ng/admissionscreening/UTME/index.php

2. Enter your ‘UTME registration number’ at the optional dialogue box beneath and click on ‘download result.’

3. Your admission status will be seen at the down part of the document.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Education

89 Students Bag First Class From University Of Ilorin

4 days ago

October 13, 2017

A total of 89 first class graduates were produced by the University of Ilorin for the 2016/2017 academic session, this was confirmed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor AbduGaniyu Amabali.

The Vice-Chancellor made this disclosure in Ilorin on the occasion of a handover and valedictory press conference, which signalled the commencement of the 33rd convocation ceremonies of the university.

In his address entitled:-

You are great’, the VC said that the university was thriving academically, going by the quality and quantity of research works embarked upon by lecturers.

He gave a breakdown of the graduating students thus: 89 First Class Division, 1,932 Second Class Upper Division and 3,727 Second Class Lower Division.

The VC also said that 1,309 of them graduated with Third Class Division, 117 with an ordinary pass while there was two aegrotat graduating students.

While handing over to Prof. Suleiman Abdulkareem, the 10th Vice-Chancellor of the university, the outgoing VC said that the institution had recorded many successes since he took over its administration in the past five years.

According to Unilorin, the university is one of the most peaceful institutions in Nigeria with uninterrupted academic sessions since the past 17 years.

“Since my inception as the VC, additional faculties were created from the existing 12 in 2012 to 15 presently,

he said.

Ambali also stated that a total of 69 projects had been inaugurated in the past five years.

The highlight of the event was a book presentation in honour of the out-going VC, entitled: “The Ambali Years, (A chronicle of the landmark achievement of Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali-2012-2017).

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

