Microsoft appeals to power users with the Surface Precision Mouse

Once upon a time, Microsoft had a whole line of gaming hardware under the Sidewinder brand, and while they never really put much of a dent in Razer or Logitech, they put out some decent mice (the X3 “might serve as a good introduction to multiple DPI settings for your mom or dad,” I wrote in 2010). I’m glad to see they’re returning to that advanced-mousing heritage with the Surface Precision Mouse.

Of course, you can never know if a mouse is for you until you test it, but the SPM looks like a lot of care was put into it: it’s totally different from pretty much every other mouse in the Microsoft Hardware lineup, and much better than the plain old Surface Mouse.