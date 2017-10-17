Microsoft Surface Book 2 is a well-rounded portable powerhouse

It’s well past time to put to rest any doubt surrounding Microsoft’s hardware ambitions. Over the past few years, the company has transformed the Surface line from boutique proof of concept to one of the more innovative and forward-looking PC brands on the market. The Surface Book is one of the best examples of the line — released in 2015, it was quickly embraced as one of the best laptops on the market.

Microsoft took the wraps off the Surface Book 2 this morning. The name is a slight misnomer, as the original got an upgrade late last year — though that was more of a refresh, augmenting the internals with a new Nvidia GeForce GPU and additional battery life. This latest version advances things further, with a 15-inch model, up to 17 hours of battery life and further souped up processing, courtesy of 8th-gen Intel dual- and quad-core processors.