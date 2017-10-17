Connect with us

photos and video from the scene of the car bomb attack that killed female blogger in Malta.

October 17, 2017

photos and video from the scene of the car bomb attack that killed female journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, in Malta on Monday have been released.

Yesterday, we reported that the prominent journalist and blogger who made repeated and detailed corruption allegations against Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s inner circle, was killed by a car bomb, while she was driving near the village of Bidnija in northern Malta. (Read the previous post here).

The assassination was just a week after Servers hosting Galizia’s website suffered ‘unprecedented’ DDoS attack. Malta Television also reported that Caruana Galizia had filed a complaint to the police two weeks ago to say she had received threats before she was killed in the car bomb attack.

Watch video from the scene and see more photos below…

Hurricane Ophelia kills 3 and leaves 360,000 without power in Ireland

October 17, 2017

October 17, 2017

By

On Monday, Ireland was hit by Hurricane Orphelia in what officials called an “unprecedented storm” that left three people dead, more than 300,000 customers without power and shut down schools as well as government offices.

 

A police spokesman said one woman in her 50s was killed outside the village of Aglish, near the south coast, when a tree fell on her car. A female passenger in her 70s suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Another man died in an accident while he was clearing a fallen tree with a chainsaw near the town of Cahir, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) further inland.

 

And the third victim was a man killed on the roads by a falling tree north of Dundalk in the northeast, close to the border with Northern Ireland, police said in a statement.

Ophelia, the largest hurricane ever recorded so far east in the Atlantic Ocean and the furthest north since 1939, was downgraded to a storm before it hit the Irish coast but nonetheless wrought havoc.

Met Eireann, the Irish National Meteorological Service said, “It will still however bring violent and destructive winds for a time,” Flooding was also expected “due to either heavy thundery downpours or storm surges in coastal areas,” the service said after issuing a red alert for the whole country.

Winds reached 191 kilometres (119 miles) per hour at Fastnet Rock, Ireland’s southernmost point, while the strongest winds recorded onshore were 156 kph (97 mph) at the entrance to Cork Harbour in the southwest.

The Electricity Supply Board said 330,000 customers were without power, due to more than 3,200 individual faults on the network.

Ophelia is the 15th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic season, which is expected to last until the end of November. Three major hurricanes; Harvey, Irma and Maria caused catastrophic damage in the Caribbean and the US Gulf Coast.

..Death toll rises to 276 in Somalia’s worst bomb attack with about 300 injured in the capital

1 day ago

October 16, 2017

By

The most powerful bomb blast ever witnessed in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital killed 276 people with around 300 others injured, the country’s information minister,  Information Minister Abdirahman O. Osman said early Monday morning, making it the deadliest single attack in this Horn of Africa nation. The toll was expected to rise.

The attack occurred when a truck carrying explosives detonated Saturday in a crowded street packed with cars and pedestrians, near government ministries and hotels.

Death toll rises to 276 in Somalia

In a tweet, Abdirahman Osman called the attack “barbaric” and said countries including Turkey and Kenya had already offered to send medical aid. Hospitals were overwhelmed a day after a truck bomb targeted a crowded street near key government ministries, including foreign affairs.

Death toll rises to 276 in Somalia

As angry protesters gathered near the scene of the attack, Somalia’s government blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group for what it called a “national disaster.” However, Africa’s deadliest Islamic extremist group, which often targets high-profile areas of the capital, had yet to comment.

Al-Shabab earlier this year vowed to step up attacks after both the Trump administration and Somalia’s recently elected president announced new military efforts against the group.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo said the attack showed Somalia’s enemies cared nothing for human lives.

Death toll rises to 276 in Somalia

“Today’s horrific attack proves our enemy would stop at nothing to cause our people pain and suffering. Let’s unite against terror,” he tweeted. The president declared three days of mourning and called on citizens to donate blood as hospitals struggled to save critically injured civilians.

After the president visited Medina Hospital on Sunday morning to give blood and comfort victims, hundreds more Somalis flocked to hospitals to donate blood.

Relatives of missing people arrived at hospitals Sunday desperate for news of loved ones. Others wandered around the ruins of buildings hit by the blast.

Death toll rises to 276 in Somalia

Many of the dead had not been identified, with dozens burned beyond recognition.

The Mogadishu bombing is one of the deadliest attacks in sub-Saharan Africa, larger than the Garissa University attack in Kenya in 2015 and the U.S. Embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.

Pity.. Man is shot dead as he tries to intervene when he sees a man abusing his girlfriend

1 day ago

October 16, 2017

By

A good Samaritan was shot dead when he saw a man abusing his girlfriend and decided to intervene.

Alfredo Israel Hernández García Rebollo, 23, was inside a popular Mexican nightclub in Cuernavaca, Mexico, at about 4 a.m. on September 29 when he saw a young man arguing with a woman. He sat watching the scene for a while then decided to help the woman when he saw she was looking distressed. He walked up to the couple and stepped between them then began leading the woman away but the aggressor, identified as Óscar Muñoz aka El Negro, 30, did not appreciate the interference and a fight ensued.

El Negro fell to the floor as they fought and another onlooker came and kicked him from the back. He stood immediately pulled a gun and shot Israel point-blank in the chest. Isreal fell to the floor but the attack did not stop there. El Negro kicked his body several times but other onlookers were already afraid to intervene because of the gun he had. The incident was captured by security cameras inside the nightclub.

Man is shot dead as he tries to intervene when he sees a man abusing his girlfriend

According to the records of the State Attorney’s Office, the man who shot is the son of a woman who is detained for drug trafficking in a federal penitentiary and has links to a member of the “Los Beltrán Leyva” organization known as “Abel Maya”. It is known that El Negro belongs to the drug gangs that currently control the sale and distribution of drugs in the dens of Cuernavaca.

Man is shot dead as he tries to intervene when he sees a man abusing his girlfriend

Enrique Paredes, lawyer for the relatives of the young man killed, explained that the staff of the Attico – the facility where the incident took place – manipulated the evidence.

Watch the video below.

