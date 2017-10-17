Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson still going strong

Six pack model Sarah Stage, who gained popularity by showing off her small tummy while she was pregnant has given birth to her second son, named Logan.

Just on Sunday, the model showed off her tummy at 39 weeks and wrote:

She had said she had 1 more week before she’d welcome her next patter of feet, but the newborn decided to be born on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

According to E! News, the 33-year-old model, who is often dubbed the “six-pack mom,” and her husband welcomed their child via C-section on Monday,

The couple released a statement on Monday:

“We are so overjoyed and happy to welcome baby Logan into our family.”

The couple announced that their new son, Logan weighed in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measures 19 inches long.

They have an older son, James Hunter, who is 2 and 1/2 years old..