Connect with us

Entertainment

Six pack pregnant model, Sarah Stage welcomes son

Published

4 hours ago

on

Six pack model Sarah Stage, who gained popularity by showing off her small tummy while she was pregnant has given birth to her second son, named Logan.

Just on Sunday, the model showed off her tummy at 39 weeks and wrote:

Six pack pregnant model, Sarah Stage welcomes son

She had said she had 1 more week before she’d welcome her next patter of feet, but the newborn decided to be born on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

Six pack pregnant model, Sarah Stage welcomes son

According to E! News, the 33-year-old model, who is often dubbed the “six-pack mom,” and her husband welcomed their child via C-section on Monday,

The couple released a statement on Monday:

“We are so overjoyed and happy to welcome baby Logan into our family.”

The couple announced that their new son, Logan weighed in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measures 19 inches long.

They have an older son, James Hunter, who is 2 and 1/2 years old..

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Entertainment

Mother shares breastfeeding selfies of her newborn daughter

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

Anything wrong with these kind of photos or they’re appropriate? See another below and tell us what you think!

Mother shares breastfeeding selfies with her newborn daughter

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson still going strong

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

pretty!!!!!!!!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson still going strong

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Istritz Announces Plans To Host Big Brother Nigeria Star Kemen

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

Conrad Ukpong

Media and Entertainment company, ISTRITZ Limited, has officially announced plans to host Big Brother Nigeria star, Kemen to an exclusive Orange themed party in Lagos.

The announcement was made on social media by the company’s director, Nelson NseAbasi, a media and talent management impresario. Nelson hinted that ORANGE PARTY with KEMEN promises to be a night of unusual entertainment, as the first in the long series of events designed to celebrate talented and outstanding Akwa Ibom stars at home and in the diaspora.
Orange Party with Kemen will bring together hundreds of upwardly mobile trendy youths drawn from tertiary institutions and the Nigerian entertainment/ creative community, especially of Akwa Ibom origin. Kemen’s personality will also attract well-meaning Nigerian celebrities, especially his former house mates at the Big Brother Nigeria TV Reality Show. The event will avail Kemen the platform to interact with fans one-on-one, sign autographs, take selfies and also speak to the youths on leadership, the need to shun negative vices and the essence of staying fit.

Kemen, real names Ekemini Ekerette is a Pro Fitness Trainer, Model and Actor who hails from Akwa Ibom State. His talent earned him the selection into the Big Brother House after an audition which had thousands of Nigerian youths jostling for a chance in Africa’s most watched TV Reality Show, during the program, the same talent coupled with his unique leadership skills also stood him out and endeared him to the hearts of teeming fans across Africa.
” The event is scheduled to hold before Christmas in the heart of Africa’s entertainment capital-Lagos. Its not gonna be your regular kind of party, Kemen will be in his best form and mood, we will be bringing a whole new twist to fun and entertainment which will leave guests astonished, enough to go home with awesome memories” Nelson said.
The concept of Orange Party dates back to 2010 in Uyo, designed as part of activities to celebrate Akwa Ibom State creation and her people. This year, Orange Party debuts in Lagos, as Akwa Ibom marked 30 years anniversary and is planned to move to major cities where Akwa Ibom people reside in good numbers.

 

Copyright PREMIUMHERALD.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PREMIUMHERALD.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending