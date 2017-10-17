Connect with us

Tech News

Two sizes really do fit all with Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Published

3 hours ago

on

Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have a number of strengths to recommend them, but what makes them really unique is that they offer two versions of phone that finally, for Android, will provide everything anyone really needs in a smartphone. Other device makers have realized that different sizes appeal to different customers, but Google’s Pixel lineup offers a true choice, instead of a selection of compromises.

It’s true that their all are few key differences between the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, including the use of an AMOLED display in the 2 and a pOLED screen in the 2 XL, with 95% DCI-P3 and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage respectively, but the phones are the same where it counts – specifically around the camera, and around the surprisingly convenient squeezable Assistant activation feature, the same processors, the same storage, the same front-firing speakers, and the same battery life.

All of that’s nice to have, but the camera is the key ingredient here: Google isn’t penalizing those who prefer smaller devices with any sacrifice in capabilities on that front. It’s a fact that most large devices that offer additional camera benefits do so because, at least in part, of additional real estate for more camera hardware, but it’s also true that Google’s smartphones offer excellent camera capabilities regardless of having just one lens on both sizes.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

Here’s how a Las Vegas millionaire plans to build an orbiting space station for the moon

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

The moon — that cold, gray outpost that NASA last visited 45 years ago — is hot again.

The vice president says so. So do Elon Musk and Jeffrey P. Bezos. And as the Trump administration sets its sights on the lunar surface, a growing number of companies say they are ready for the challenge.

The latest is Bigelow Aerospace, the Las Vegas-based maker of inflatable space habitats. In an announcement Tuesday, the company that it is hoping to send one of its space stations to lunar orbit by 2022 in partnership with the United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

What is TBH, Facebook’s newly acquired anonymous teen compliment app?

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

TBH, a mobile app that lets high school and college students compliment one another anonymously has been acquired by Facebook, the company announced Monday.

The app, which is available on iOS devices, has been around only since August, in some states, but its popularity has ballooned. TBH counts more than 5 million users who have sent one another more than 1 billion messages, according to the company. It’s the No. 1 free app on the iTunes charts — ahead of YouTube, Snapchat and Instragram.

TBH’s sudden rise was enough to grab Facebook’s attention (and money). But what is TBH and how does it work?

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

FCC chair on Trump’s NBC tweet: ‘The FCC will stand for the First Amendment’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

The Federal Communications Commission doesn’t have the power to revoke any NBC station’s broadcast license over the content it produces, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday, putting a damper on recent suggestions by President Trump that NBC should be penalized for its critical coverage of the White House.

Pai’s remarks, delivered at a Washington conference, aimed to settle a flare-up over media law stemming from an NBC report that depicted a president at odds with his most senior military advisers when he indicated that he wanted what amounted to a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Trump called the report “pure fiction.”

“I believe in the First Amendment,” Pai said at an event organized by George Mason University’s Mercatus Center. “The FCC, under my leadership, will stand for the First Amendment. Under the law, the FCC does not have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content of a particular newscast.”

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending