Two sizes really do fit all with Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have a number of strengths to recommend them, but what makes them really unique is that they offer two versions of phone that finally, for Android, will provide everything anyone really needs in a smartphone. Other device makers have realized that different sizes appeal to different customers, but Google’s Pixel lineup offers a true choice, instead of a selection of compromises.

It’s true that their all are few key differences between the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, including the use of an AMOLED display in the 2 and a pOLED screen in the 2 XL, with 95% DCI-P3 and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage respectively, but the phones are the same where it counts – specifically around the camera, and around the surprisingly convenient squeezable Assistant activation feature, the same processors, the same storage, the same front-firing speakers, and the same battery life.

All of that’s nice to have, but the camera is the key ingredient here: Google isn’t penalizing those who prefer smaller devices with any sacrifice in capabilities on that front. It’s a fact that most large devices that offer additional camera benefits do so because, at least in part, of additional real estate for more camera hardware, but it’s also true that Google’s smartphones offer excellent camera capabilities regardless of having just one lens on both sizes.