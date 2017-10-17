Connect with us

Tech News

Watch the first four episodes of the Silicon Valley mockumentary ‘Bubbleproof’

Published

15 mins ago

on

We’re excited to be premiering a new mockumentary series about the startup world; watch the first four episodes of Bubbleproof right here on TechCrunch.

The show stars Reputation.com founder Michael Fertik and David Cowan of Bessemer Venture Partners. Fertik and Cowan play fictionalized (?) versions of themselves — the successful entrepreneur who becomes even more insufferable when he takes charge of a $200 million fund, and the venture capitalist who’s eager to share in the spotlight.

Fertik and Cowan also co-wrote the series (which is a follow-up to the short films Femto-Management: A Micromentary and CI: A TEDD Talkumentary) and they took the stage at Disrupt SF to premiere the first episode.

“It’s about time that we make more fun of ourselves in Silicon Valley,” Fertik said.

Sure, there’s already HBO’s Silicon Valley, which does plenty of research in the real-world Silicon Valley (and has already put some of the industry’s more notable figures on-screen). But Bubbleproof goes even further in blurring the lines between reality and satire. In fact, the show’s crew was shooting backstage at Disrupt as its creators — in character as the Bubbleproof versions of themselves — prepared to go onstage.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

Snap and NBCUniversal team up on Snapchat scripted shows

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 26: Creator/executive producer Mark Duplass and creator/executive producer Jay Duplass of ‘Room 104’ speak onstage during the HBO portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Snapchat parent co. Snap is working with NBCUniversal on its first scripted series, with an initial effort led by the Duplass Brothers – Mark and Jay, to those in the know. The duo will create scripted programming for Snapchat through Donut, their own creative production venture. It’s maybe a weird choice for Snap and their youthful audience, but it’s a team with a proven track record when it comes to creating scripted originals.

Snap and NBCU have been partners in the past, too, with the broadcaster teaming up with the social network early on with its launch of the unscripted The Voice series tailored for Snapchat audiences. Snapchat had previously discussed building scripted content for its network, with a focus on short-form stuff that makes sense for the platform.

The content will be shot and presented in vertical video format, too, something that Mark Duplass called a “terrifying and thrilling creative challenge” in an emailed statement.

Meanwhile, NBCU and Snap will formalize their partnership with a joint venture, in the form of a new digital content studio based in Santa Monica. The studio will be led by Lauren Anderson, an NBC Entertainment exec who comes on as Chief Content Officer. The venture will be shared equally in terms of equity between Snap and NBCU.

This is the biggest move Snap has made yet in terms of producing and investing in original content. Building its own studio in partnership with NBC puts it more in the driver’s seat, instead of leaning as heavily on partners, though the team-up means it’ll be working with people with more experience in this new realm.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Astro’s Luna Display will turn your iPad’s front camera into a clever button

Published

17 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

Astro’s Luna Display hardware dongle is a dream for anyone who wants their iPad to act as a second screen for their Mac – wirelessly. Now, the company has revealed a clever update that turns the front-facing camera of your iPad into a neat, contextual button that gives you access to a range of features without cluttering up your user interface.

In case you missed it, Luna Display is a small USB dongle that you plug into your Mac, which talks to an app on your iPad to turn it into a second screen for your computer, with no lag and terrific visual fidelity. I’ve tested a prototype, and it really does work as advertised, complete with touch input and support for Apple Pencil.

Now, they’re revealing the Camera Button, which is essentially a way to hide the extra UI features that Astro wanted to add to Luna, aimed at creative pros and power users. To access a tray of menu items that let you adjust screen brightness and alter the display arrangement quickly and easily, you can just place your finger over the front-facing camera on the iPad using the Luna app to quickly call and hide a sidebar menu.

It’s a super cool use of iPad hardware, turning something that isn’t a button into one without requiring any awkward hardware add-ons or Bluetooth accessories. To maintain user privacy, Astro also blurs the image coming in from the camera when it taps into the hardware to ensure anonymity. Also, Luna put the same function into the iPad volume buttons in case you’d rather not use the camera this way.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

It’s just gotten a lot easier to reprint keys from photographs

Published

17 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

If you’re in the business of opening locked doors for business or pleasure, it just got a little easier. Using a parametric file for SCAD, you can easily recreate a Kwikset key with a few keystrokes.

Kwikset is particularly vulnerable because it has only five pins and five positions – 1 being not cut at all and 5 being cut very deeply. This means you can look at an image of a Kwikset key and estimate how deep or shallow a key cut is, then plug in those measurements into this CAD file and print a key in a few minutes. Having physical access to the key makes it even easier. The SCAD file also changes based on the entered values, following the geometry of the keying system precisely.

Dave Pedu used this technique to print a few very basic keys on his Flashforge Creator Pro in ABS. He says he snapped off a few keys while working to build the final working product but he was able to open his lock quickly and easily using the final product. He does warn that new keys might not work as well.

“So, the verdict is – Yes! You can 3D print working copies of real keys. I suspect a new, tight lock might not work as well – mine is worn and it certainly helped,” he wrote.

Remember, friends, don’t post your keys on social media but if you have a Kwikset lock it might behoove you to measure the teeth as a sort of offline, digital backup.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending