‘Why I Will Never Coach Barcelona’- Tottenham Boss Pochettino Finally Speaks

19 mins ago

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he would never coach Barcelona.

Pochettino spent the majority of his playing career with Espanyol, before coaching Los Periquitos for three years after he had hung up his boots.

The Tottenham gaffer was linked with a move to coach the Catalan club during the last transfer window.

He has now said, “I always try to be honest,” he continued at a Press conference for Tuesday’s Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Spurs.

“I don’t like to lie. Sometimes I lie a bit to my wife, but not to the media. It’s impossible. I could not coach Barcelona, for many reasons we shouldn’t get deep into.

“I hope I stay [for] 10-15 years at Tottenham. If [Levy] wants, I would love to sign that contract,” Pochettino said.

Leicester City sack manager Craig Shakespeare

3 hours ago

October 17, 2017

Conte blames Chelsea’s injury woes on hectic schedule

3 hours ago

October 17, 2017

Antonio Conte says the injury problems that threaten to derail Chelsea’s season have been caused by his side’s increased workload.

Conte’s team have lost their last two Premier League matches against Manchester City and Crystal Palace as the injury bug bites ahead of Roma’s visit to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

France midfielder N’Golo Kante is sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring problem, while England midfielder Danny Drinkwater is a long-term absentee due to a calf injury.

Spain striker Alvaro Morata missed the shock 2-1 defeat at Palace with a hamstring strain, while Nigeria wing-back Victor Moses limped off during Saturday’s game after suffering a hamstring problem.

Chelsea’s lengthy injury list is a stark contrast to last season, when Conte was able to field the same starting line-up most weeks.

The Blues were able to focus on the Premier League with little disruption last term after failing to qualify for Europe.

But with the additional demands of the Champions League this season, Conte’s squad is already being stretched to breaking point.

Some reports have claimed the intense Conte is working his players too hard in training, but the Italian is convinced it is the fixture schedule that is playing havoc with his players’ fitness.

“The problem is we are playing always the same players,” Conte told reporters on Tuesday.

“And also we have players in our team who are not used to playing three games in a week. Kante, it’s the first time. For Moses, the first time.

“For Morata, it’s the first time to play regularly for his team. For Alonso it’s the same.

“When you have a lot of games, you need to rotate players. If this is not possible, I have to take risks.

“For example, against Manchester City: Morata was injured after 20 minutes. But if I hadn’t put Morata in the starting XI, you’d have told me I’m crazy. Sometimes the players need to rest.”

– Inquest –

Having expressed his frustration at Chelsea’s failure to land his top transfer targets during the close-season, Conte fears the English champions will struggle to cope with the demands of defending the title and competing in Europe.

Reportedly furious with Chelsea’s limp display at Palace on Saturday, Conte is said to have held a lengthy inquest with his team this week, accusing them of taking it easy and imploring them to raise their work-rate.

Against that troubled backdrop, Chelsea could do with a morale-boosting victory against Roma.

Chelsea top Champions League Group C after thrashing Qarabag and securing an impressive win at Atletico Madrid.

Beating the Italians would keep Chelsea on course to progress to the knockout stages as group winners.

Conte will take heart from the return to fitness of former Real Madrid striker Morata, who had scored seven times in eight appearances before being injured last month.

Michy Batshuayi gave another lacklustre display against Palace and is likely to make way for Morata.

“I could take a risk on Saturday to force Morata to play against Crystal Palace, but I’m not so stupid,” Conte said.

“Tomorrow I’m not taking a risk if I decide for Morata to play.”

Conte is well acquainted with the threat posed by Roma and admitted he tried to sign their Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan in the past.

“Yes, we tried to buy him. But it’s not right to speak about him,” he added.

“For me, one of the best midfielders. But he’s an opponent.”

Goalkeeper dies after on-pitch collision with teammate

1 day ago

October 16, 2017

Indonesian football was in mourning on Monday after celebrated goalkeeper Choirul Huda died following an on-pitch collision with a team-mate.

Huda, 38, a long-time regular for his hometown club Persela in East Java, collapsed just before half-time after Sunday’s accidental clash with Brazilian midfielder Ramon Rodrigues.

Video footage showed the father of two clutching his chest in pain before he was rushed away on a stretcher and taken to hospital. Doctors said he stopped breathing and suffered a heart attack.

“He received an emergency treatment for a few minutes in the hospital but he could not be saved. He died before 5:00 pm yesterday,” Persela’s assistant coach Yuhronur Efendi told AFP.

Doctors said the medical team tried to revive the veteran Huda, a former fringe player in the national set-up, for about an hour.

“Choirul Huda suffered from traumatic collision with a team-mate which caused him to stop breathing and have cardiac arrest,” Yudistiro Andri Nugroho, a doctor from Lamongan hospital, said in a statement.

Nugroho said Huda suffered possible neck and head trauma from the impact to his chest and lower jaw after he dived at the feet of on-rushing players and was caught by the legs of Rodrigues.

Persela paid tribute to Huda, who played for the team more than 500 times since 1999, calling him “The Real Legend” of the club in a posting on Twitter.

Thousands of fans also took to social media in memory of Huda, who had been known to Persela supporters as “One Man, One Club, One Love”.

