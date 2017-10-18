1,000 firms bid for 17 contracts at NRC

Over 1,000 companies bid for 17 categories of projects for the 2017 capital projects of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the Managing Director of the NRC, Fidet Okhiria, said on Tuesday.

He spoke through the Director of Operations, Mr. Niyi Ali, who represented him at the formal opening of bids for the projects in Lagos.

The event held at Ebute Meta head office of the NRC was witnessed by representatives of firms bidding for the contracts.

Okheria said the open bidding was done in order to get the best firms to execute the projects, which were meant for the 2017 fiscal year.

He said the open bidding process was in line with the Procurement Act of 2004, adding that it would be transparent and promised to be fair to all bidding firms.

He gave some of the projects as the procurement of tools, equipment and materials for emergency repairs and maintenance of tracks; renovation/upgrade of railway stations and other buildings together with associated facilities (nationwide); procurement of locomotives, coaches, wagons, railway inspection vehicles and cranes (narrow gauge and/or standard gauge); procurement/rehabilitation and installation of equipment for mechanical/electrical, security, printing, operations, civil and ICT facilities; and generation of alternative revenue for the corporation, insurance services, among others.

In a related development, the NRC said it had begun the process of easing traffic congestion at the Apapa area of Lagos with the evacuation of containers from the Apapa port by train to Ebute Meta Junction.