19-year old boy stabs his younger siblings to death and injures dad so he could be alone

A man diagnosed with a rare form of cancer has died just five weeks after his wedding and his heartbroken wife is telling of her grief at losing the love of her life and becoming a widow at only 26.

Paul Brame, 35, was told by doctors that he had a cancer in his liver so advanced and aggressive it was inoperable and non-curable. As expected, he was devastated by this news but thought there might be hope, so he and his wife Niah, 26, tried everything they could.

The couple from Chelmsford, Essex, were told their only hope was palliative chemotherapy which could have halted or slowed the cancer’s growth. They went about raising funds for his treatment but matters only worsened further as the tumor failed to shrink. The couple decided to marry before the illness overcame the 35-year-old shop manager. Five weeks after they were married, Paul’s condition deteriorated rapidly. He died on Saturday following a rapid decline in his health.

His wife revealed the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post, saying: “It breaks my heart to have to write this a million more times than my first post. Deep breath… here goes… On Saturday October 14 at 8.20pm, the love of my life took his last breath which ended his pain and suffering. Paul’s health deteriorated unexpectedly very quickly soon after I set up the fundraising. He developed further spread of the cancer to his bones but also pneumonia and possibly sepsis.”

Mrs Brame has previously spoken about when Mr Brame found himself in excruciating pain on March 18, the day that her world changed forever.

She had said: “I was woken by Paul during the early hours with cries of excruciating pain in his right side and shortness of breath. I called an ambulance, he was reviewed with no concerns and told to monitor. Paul being Paul, woke up the following morning still in pain but continued to go to work as he didn’t want to let his colleagues down even though he was doubled up in pain.”

Paul, who was a store manager and buyer at Zagger on Bond Street in London, was in such pain he was only able to work for a few hours before coming home. A trip to the out-of-ours GP led to the initial diagnosis of gall stones in the liver which needed to be removed. But within 24 hours the couple were given the earth-shattering news that Mr Brame could have liver cancer.

Niah said: “I was standing beside Paul gripping his hand when the consultant came into the bay, drew the curtains and told us that at aged 35 years old Paul’s scans were showing signs of cancer in his liver.”

The couple were told to come back the next day, with both of them praying that there had been a terrible mistake.But when they returned to Broomfield Hospital, Mr Brame was told that his cancer, which had not revealed itself with any symptoms until that weekend, was incurable.

Shocked by the news, the couple went to their local pub, The Duke of Wellington, to try to digest the news. While at the pub, Paul decided to seize the moment to propose to Niah.

Mrs Brame said: “It was overwhelming, heart-wrenching but wonderful at the same time. It’s not how I expected it to be but it was nonetheless amazing.”

Paul and Niah had put off marriage and children so Niah could pursue her dream of becoming a midwife but his horrifying diagnosis shocked them into action. As they began to make plans for their wedding, Mr Brame received another devastating update from his doctors. They told him his full diagnosis was cholangiocarcinoma cancer of unknown primary origin with liver metastases. This meant that the source of the disease could not be found and had spread to the liver in such a vast amount that it was not only inoperable, it was incurable.

Mr Brame’s type of cancer is more often seen in people over the age of 65. He was only 35. He went in for his first treatment in June where he developed blood clots in both lungs. Shortly after being discharged, he was back again admitted this time with pneumonia and larger clots in his lungs.

A scan at the end of July showed the cancer had not slowed and so another line of treatment was followed. Having been in hospital for a week, the pair decided it was time to get married promptly, as neither could stand the idea of him not being able to stand at the altar or enjoy the day.

They got married on September 10 at West Street Vineyard in Coggeshall, surrounded by their family and friends.

Mrs Brame said: “It was more than I could have ever hoped it would be because he was so well and he was able to walk and talk and enjoy himself. I probably didn’t have the normal feelings for a wedding day but still it was incredibly humbling and I’m so grateful we were able to do it.”

With all options available on the NHS exhausted, Mrs Brame had been looking into other ways of treating her husband’s illness.

She said last week: “If we could find the primary source it would give us a better chance at fighting it with the correct stuff, so more genetic tests need to be done that are again not offered by NHS. Immunotherapy is one possible new treatment for cancer and is offered through some clinical trials or private. It works by encouraging the immune system to fight rather than chemotherapy helping the body kill itself.’

Mr Brame had completely overhauled his diet, cutting out sugar and dairy, and was taking supplements and herbs. But he was also fighting a blocked bowel, fatigue, sickness, constant nose bleeds, as well as extreme weight loss.