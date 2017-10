Upcoming Nigerian singer Klassic has reshared an Instagram post where he warned Davido of an impending danger.

On September 22, days before Davido lost his friend, Tagbo, Klassic reached out to the singer on Instagram to warn that “something very terrible is about happening to one of his big fan”.

No one paid heed to his message but now that Tagbo is dead and Davido was questioned by police, Klassic has reshared the post, claiming that he foresaw the tragedy in a dream.