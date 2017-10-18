‘Be careful because at some point I fight back’ – President Trump warns Senator John McCain

A Florida man Brian Disario, 30, of Port Richey, allegedly shot and killed his mother’s friend, David Armstrong, 56, because he believed the man was flirting with his girlfriend who was imaginary, officials said.
Disario’s mother reportedly called police after the shooting, saying her son was mentally ill and had shot someone in the garage.
According to a 911 recording released to the public, his mom said:
“My son shot someone. He is schizophrenic. Please get the officers and ambulance here now. He’s got a loaded gun,” Disario’s mother told police, according to a 911 recording.
Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene promptly.
Body cam footage showed one of the officers asking Disario to show his hands, rather than comply with the officer, Disario shot at the deputies, who then returned fire, officials said.
Disario began walking toward a school, a few hundred feet away and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.
A shootout between Disario and officers at the scene ensued. Afterwards, Disario went back into his home and killed himself
During a news conference, Sheriff Chris Nocco said:
“The deputies made a conscious decision to do anything they had to do to protect those kids in school and protect the community.”Probably moments before this they were driving on patrol and doing what they had to do and seconds later, they’re in a life-and-death situation, putting their lives on the line.”
WFLA reported that a robot was sent inside the home, where it found Disario dead.
Nocco said Disario had an AR-15 rifle and .22 caliber rifle. It was not immediately clear how he obtained the guns.
The deputies involved in the shootout were placed on administrative leave while police investigated the incident.