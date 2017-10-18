Connect with us

Gabrielle Union steps out looking gorgeous in bold tropical two-piece after admitting she was raped at gunpoint

Published

15 mins ago

on

If there’s one person who looks nothing like what she’s been through, it’s actress Gabrielle Union.

The 44-year-old was all smiles as she arrived at her New York hotel. Earlier in the day, she had been a guest on Good Morning America where she made the heartbreaking revelation that she had been raped at gunpoint when she was 19.

But Gabrielle Union looked the picture of strength as she arrived at her New York hotel after a book discussion in the city on Tuesday.  She looked absolutely gorgeous in a stylish, tropical co-ord which comprised of a billowing shirt and trousers emblazoned with a jazzy palm tree motif and contrasting stripe detailing.  She paired the outfit with platform brogues.

More photos below.

Gabrielle Union steps out looking gorgeous in bold tropical two-piece after admitting she was raped at gunpoint

Gabrielle Union steps out looking gorgeous in bold tropical two-piece after admitting she was raped at gunpoint

Toke Makinwa strikes a pose with her over 1.3m naira Gucci Lilith leather top handle bag

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

Media personality/author Toke Makinwa pictured with her new Gucci Lilith leather top handle bag – which costs $3,700.

 

Toke Makinwa strikes a pose with her over 1.3m naira Gucci Lilith leather top handle bag

Kerry Washington is simple and natural as she features on Allure Magazine’s November issue

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

Scandal star Kerry Washington is the cover girl for Allure Magazine’s october issue.

The actress went natural for the shoot, from her hair down to her make-up free face. Speaking to the magazine, 40-year-old mother-of-two said she chose to become more natural since she had kids because she wants to inspire them to love themselves as they are.

“I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is. They don’t have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don’t have to,” Kerry said.

She also spoke about politics, her beauty routine, her Scandal character Olivia Pope’s future and how she feels about the internet.

She said: “I have to dip in and dip out (of the internet), because it suffocates me. Like, I become unable to function. So it’s a tricky balance between staying aware and also staying connected to a sense of hope and productivity and showing up for life.”

Scandal, the series where Kerry Washington plays the lead character Olivia Pope, is in its final season. For some of last season, Washington was pregnant but she continued filming her role as Pope who was not pregnant. Washington spoke of how they were able to manage that.

She said: “I wore a lot of capes and big coats. And then when they would shoot me, I would be carrying really big Prada bags and standing behind chairs and desks and stuff. They really had it down to a science. There are episodes where you might be asking, Why is she standing behind that bouquet of flowers? So that’s why.”

Ladies will you try the bat eyes which is becoming a trend?

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

The bat wing eye makeup is becoming a trend among makeup enthusiasts.

Are you ladies feeling it?

