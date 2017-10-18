Guardiola – Napoli, best team I faced in my career

Connect with us

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described his side’s 2-1 victory over Napoli in the Champions League group phase as one of the proudest moments of his storied career.

City took a quick-fire 2-0 lead in Tuesday’s game through Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, but Amadou Diawara’s penalty — after Dries Mertens had squandered an earlier spot-kick — made for a nervy finale.

Prior to the game, Guardiola had lavished praise on Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli, who are top of Serie A with eight wins from eight games, and afterwards, he made the surprising claim they were the best opponent he had ever faced.

“I think it was an extraordinary game from both sides. We faced one of the best sides I faced in my career, probably the best,” said Guardiola, who previously led Barcelona to two Champions League titles.

“It is one of the wins I am most proud of in my career.

“Today we won against an incredible team. To do that you have to do an incredible performance.”

Sterling and Jesus struck in the first 13 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, at which point Premier League leaders City looked set for a victory comparable to Saturday’s 7-2 demolition of Stoke City.

But the home side’s commitment to building play up from the back gifted Napoli opportunities that the visitors eventually exploited.

Although Mertens squandered their first penalty in the first half, drilling his spot-kick at Ederson’s legs, Diawara made no such mistake in the 73rd minute after Fernandinho was penalised for felling Faouzi Ghoulam.

However, when asked if City’s tactics had invited pressure from Napoli, Guardiola said the solution was not less passing out from the back, but more.

“We have to do it more,” said Guardiola, whose team are now three points clear of Shakhtar Donetsk at the top of Group F.

“You play long balls against that team, in two seconds they are attacking. In football, how fast the ball goes, how fast it comes back.

“You have to play better build-up, to contact with Kevin (De Bruyne) and (David) Silva. If you play long balls, (Kalidou) Koulibaly and (Raul) Albiol are stronger than our strikers. You spend 90 minutes running.

“Instead, they run after the ball. That is the point. There’s a risk, but you score goals because after that you can create chances. You have to play as much as possible.”

– ‘Huge step forward’ –
Sarri said his side’s performance compared favourably with their last trip to a European heavyweight when they lost 3-1 away to Real Madrid in the last 16 of last season’s competition.

“Even after missing a penalty, we managed to come back fighting,” said Sarri, whose side trail Shakhtar by three points.

“After this match, we must feel reassured and even more confident. I’ve seen a huge step forward compared to the match in Madrid last year.

“We were lucky enough to score first there. Here we had to come back into the game after a very difficult first 25 minutes. I think we’ve definitely taken a step forward.”

With half an eye on Saturday’s Serie A summit clash with Inter Milan, Sarri started with Allan and Jorginho on the bench.

Lorenzo Insigne hobbled off late on, but Sarri said he was hopeful about the winger’s fitness.

“For Lorenzo, I hope there’s nothing wrong with him,” Sarri said. “He had some muscular problems. It’s probably just a bit of fatigue.”

Madrid went on to win the Champions League after disposing of Napoli last season and Sarri was sufficiently impressed by City’s display to suggest Guardiola’s men could do the same.

“They’re a great team. They have everything,” he said. “They’re very quick, tactically very savvy.

“If they stay in good physical and mental shape, as they are now, I believe they could really go all the way.”

Football

Dortmund under pressure after Spurs-Real draw

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz admits the Germans face an uphill Champions League battle after struggling to a draw at APOEL Nicosia while Tottenham Hotspur earned a point at Real Madrid.

Bosz said Dortmund have now got their work cut out in their next two home games — against APOEL in a fortnight and Spurs on November 21 — before facing holders Real away.

“It’s going to be difficult for us now and the result in Madrid didn’t help,” said Bosz.

“We need to try to win the home game against Nicosia (APOEL) and see how the last two games go.”

Dortmund, the 2013 Champions League finalists, are third in Group H, trailing both Real and Spurs by six points after having to come from behind in their 1-1 draw at Cyprus side APOEL on Tuesday in Nicosia.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos rescued a point after an error by Dortmund’s goalkeeper Roman Burki let Mickael Pote give the hosts a shock second-half lead.

The German side’s plight in Europe was not helped by Spurs taking a point at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Raphael Varane’s own goal for Real was cancelled out by a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw, which leaves Madrid and Spurs on seven points.

Bosz refused to point the finger at Burki for failing to hold the shot that led to Pote’s goal.

“Roman has often helped the team this season. Things like this happen in football and the team won’t blame him,” said the Dutch manager.

Dortmund’s hot-shot striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed just two shots over the 90 minutes.

“We’re all disappointed,” said Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer.

“We didn’t play well in the second-half and it was all a bit wild, which shouldn’t happen in the Champions League,” he said.

“With a bit of luck, we’ll win the next game and we have to show a reaction.”

Dortmund remain top of the Bundesliga despite losing 3-2 at home to RB Leipzig last weekend.

Bosz said only hard work will get them back to winning ways against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in the top German league.

“I’m a positive person and in football, you can lose, which is what happened to us last week,” said Bosz.

“It will certainly happen to us again this season, but if we work hard, we will be rewarded.”

AFP

Football

‘Why I Will Never Coach Barcelona’- Tottenham Boss Pochettino Finally Speaks

Published

16 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he would never coach Barcelona.

Pochettino spent the majority of his playing career with Espanyol, before coaching Los Periquitos for three years after he had hung up his boots.

The Tottenham gaffer was linked with a move to coach the Catalan club during the last transfer window.

He has now said, “I always try to be honest,” he continued at a Press conference for Tuesday’s Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Spurs.

“I don’t like to lie. Sometimes I lie a bit to my wife, but not to the media. It’s impossible. I could not coach Barcelona, for many reasons we shouldn’t get deep into.

“I hope I stay [for] 10-15 years at Tottenham. If [Levy] wants, I would love to sign that contract,” Pochettino said.

Football

Leicester City sack manager Craig Shakespeare

Published

19 hours ago

on

October 17, 2017

By

 

