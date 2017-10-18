Connect with us

Nigerian News

Gunmen kill corps member in Imo • UNILORIN graduate dies days to convocation

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tragedy struck in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Monday after yet-to-be identified gunmen shot dead a serving corps member, Ekene Uwaoma.

This is just as a graduate of Electrical Engineering, University of Ilorin, Miss Taofeeqah Oloriegbe, died on Monday – five days to her convocation.

Uwaoma, 23, was a 2016 graduate of History and International Studies from the Imo State University, Owerri, and was undertaking his one year National Youths Service Corps programme in Ogun State.

He hailed from Umudo-Anara, in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state and was the second son of his parents.

He was said to have come to the state to see his mother, Mrs. Mary Uwaoma, when he was murdered.

His friend, MacDonald, told our correspondent on the telephone on Tuesday that he was with the deceased when the gunmen waylaid them and demanded their mobile phones.

MacDonald said, “We were returning home from where we went to buy food. Suddenly, four boys bearing arms stopped and asked us to surrender our phones. I quickly gave them mine, but Ekene (Uwaoma) refused to surrender his phone.

“They started struggling and I ran away. They shot him on the chest and ran away. They also shot into the air to scare people away.”

MacDonald disclosed that the corps member was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where doctors confirmed him dead.

“The gunmen didn’t go with his phone. It was a pity. This was the first time somebody was killed in my presence. I am heartbroken. His picture keeps appearing in my mind. I can’t bear it,” he added.

A family member, who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent that Uwaoma’s death had thrown his family and village into mourning, adding that the deceased’s mother had yet to recover from the shock.

The state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, who confirmed the death to our correspondent, said the command had swung into action to apprehend the fleeing murderers.

In the UNILORIN incident, family and friends of Oloriegbe, a graduate of the institution, are mourning her death.

The lady, who finished with a Second Class (Upper Division), was preparing for her convocation before her death on Monday. The ceremony is to be held on Saturday.

Although information regarding the cause of her death was still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, friends of the deceased said she died after a brief illness.

“She only complained about having pains in her hand, but she later died,” one of her friends, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Kunle Akogun, confirmed the death of the student through a text message.

He said, “The late Oloriegbe, a Second Class Upper graduate, was billed to graduate on Saturday at the 33rd convocation of the UNILORIN. She died on Monday after suddenly taking ill while preparing for her upcoming graduation. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

The UNILORIN Students’ Union President, Mr. Adebisi Abimbola, described Oloriegbe’s death as shocking and painful. He said the deceased was a gentle, friendly and hard working student.

He said, “I became  extremely sober when I heard of her death. We used to be in the same class. She was very jovial, friendly, liberal and decent.

“I pray that God grant her family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nigerian News

Hospital wants nurse prosecuted for attempted sale of baby

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

The management of ECWA Eye Hospital, Kano has disowned a nurse, Mrs. Itohan Pius, who was arrested by the police while allegedly attempting to sell a five-year-old boy for N15,000.

Briefing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Atima Mayor, said the suspect acted on her own volition, stressing that she must be made to face the music.

According to Mayor, the nurse’s action of buying and selling a child constituted a criminal offence under the laws of the land.

He said, “The act or action of such a staff member does not represent our philosophy and belief as a law-abiding institution, which was founded on Christian ethics and convictions.’’

The CMD noted that since the case was with the police, the organisation was convinced that Pius would face the full wrath of the law.

He disclosed that the management of the hospital, on its own part, was considering punishing the nurse for rubbishing the image of the hospital.

The police had on October 10, 2017 apprehended Pius following a tip-off by one Hajiya Fatima.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government on Tuesday demoted two senior health workers in the Karaye Local Government Area of the state for deliberately hoarding the  free anti-malaria drugs provided by the state government for free distribution in some designated health centres.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Getso, announced the demotion of the culpable officers, while supervising immunisation against poliomyelitis and other child killer diseases in the area.

He expressed disappointment over what he culpable as unethical and inhuman behaviour of the workers.

The official in charge of Karaye facility, Malam Tasiy Aliyu, and another official in charge of essential drugs distribution, whose name could not be ascertained, were directed to hand over to their respective subordinates, with immediate effect.

The Commissioner for Health also queried two health workers in the laboratory unit of the hospital for allegedly extorting money from patients.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

Niger State Child’s Right Protection Agencyhands over eight rapists to police

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

The Director General of the Niger State Child’s Right Protection Agency, Mariam Kolo, says it has arrested eight suspected rapists and handed them over to the police Criminal Investigation Department in the state.

It was learnt that the victims were mainly teenager, who were hawking in the Minna metropolis.

The suspects included 30-year-old Ibrahim Mainama from Tunga Sabontiti; 35-year-old Musa Ibrahim from Bosso;  Nasiru Abubakar, 35, from Abdulsalam Quarters and 48-year-old Yahaya kuso from Lapai.

Others were Mohammed Yusuf, 25, from Barikinsale; Yusuf Idris, 35, from Tudun Nasira; Isah Garba, 30; and Tukur Buhari, 35.

Kolo told Northern City News that the suspects had for long been raping teenagers in the city.

He said upon their arrest and interrogation in the agency’s office, they owned up to the crime, prompting the agency to hand them over to the police for further investigations.

She admonished parents to always monitor their daughters so that they would not fall into wrong hands.

The DG identified religion, culture and lack of awareness as the major problems fuelling rape in Niger State, noting that the culprits appeared to be unrepentant.

She said, “We shall continue the sensitisation in  all the 25 local government areas of the state so that people will desist from the crime and change for the better.”

She, however, commended Governor Abubakar Bello for his support, which, she said, had yielded positive result for the agency.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Nigerian News

BEAKING: Man kills wife over disagreement

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2017

By

A man, Mr. Sunday Akpan of Eda Street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has killed his wife, Mrs. Martha Akpan.

He was also said to have dumped her remains in a rubbish dump.

The Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, adding that investigation revealed that the incident occurred on October 11.

He explained that Akpan had a misunderstanding with his wife, which led to a fight on the day.

“After a tip-off, the command arrested one Sunday Akpan, an elder in the Light of the World Mission Church, Oron Road, Uyo, for the murder of his wife, one Martha.

“The suspect, at midnight, went further by using a machete to cut the remains of his wife into pieces; he gathered them in two sacks, put the sacks in a wheelbarrow and disposed them of in a rubbish dump close to the NDLEA’s office, off Nwaniba Road, Uyo,” Elkana said.

The police spokesman said the suspect perpetrated the act in the presence of his three children, who later reported the incident to the police.

“The suspect has owned up to the crime and investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO added.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending