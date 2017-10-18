Kakanfo my foot!

Connect with us

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, to me, is the greatest Yoruba oba alive today. Greatest in terms of his intellectual capacity and his understanding of the responsibilities culture has placed on his divine shoulders.

Although the vault of the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Sijuwade Okunade, bespoke on riches untold, Alaafin’s unspeakable wealth lies in his unequalled understanding of the Yoruba’s resplendent history, mores and culture.

He exemplified his matchless repertoire of Yoruba history during the inauguration of the incumbent Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, as the Laminisa I, in 2008. During the ceremony, which held in Ede, Ooni Okunade missed the point when he told the audience that the new Timi wasn’t the first from the Laminisa ruling house to be installed as Timi. This position wasn’t, of course, in tandem with the reality presented by the Laminisa ruling house on the occasion.

When it was the turn of the Alaafin to speak, he took the audience, which I was part of, down historical path, painting a vivid picture of how Ede was founded even as he traced, off the cuff, the names and dates of the installation of all the Timis of Ede. A resounding applause greeted his great insight.

I have followed, at a distance, the life of the Alaafin. I know that the Iku Baba Yeye has not forgotten all he learnt about boxing, a sport he picked up as a youth – watching the online video of his pugilistic skills that went viral a few years ago. The paramount ruler is also a world-acclaimed dancer and drummer, too.

Death pursued the Oodua Peoples Congress to my doorstep in Akure where I was a correspondent of PUNCH newspapers around 2000. It was Ogundamisi, Adam’s able lieutenant that lay ‘lifeless’ on the ground floor of the two-storey building that housed PUNCH newspapers’ outstation office at Adegbola Junction along the popular Oyemekun Road in Akure.

I had looked at the almost lifeless and bloodied man on the floor and taken him for a vagrant, sidestepping him unto the stairway en route to the topmost floor, where my office was. I think I saw one or two other OPC members on the ground floor, battered and tattered.

After I had worked for a while in the office on that particular Sunday morning, Ogundamisi, the bloodied man downstairs came knocking on my door. The sun ray must have woken him up. Being a Sunday, and for fear of attack, I always locked the iron burglarproof at the door.

When I heard the knock, I went to the door where I saw Ogundamisi, (I’ve forgotten his first name now), laboring to breathe. He introduced himself in impeccable English, and that got me to open the burglarproof for him.

He then related the story of how himself and Gani Adams in company with hundreds of OPC members – in a convoy of several vehicles – were attacked in Owo en route to Arigidi Akoko. Scores of OPC members were killed. The incident became the lead story of The PUNCH, the next day. The morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, could not take the dead as they were taken to other health facilities in the state.

Particularly, Ogundamisi was deeply worried about the safety of Adams. He said all the OPC members in the convoy fled in different directions during the night attack.

When PUNCH transferred me to Lagos in 2002, I followed the OPC in the media.
I recall that during the actualization of the June 12 struggle, it was NADECO and not the OPC that mobilized the Yoruba, nay Nigerians, against the military dictatorship headed by General Sani Abacha. It wasn’t the OPC.

Over the years, the OPC has grown from a money-for-security organization to becoming a monster in the South-West. A visit to police stations in any part of the South-West would reveal how mainly illiterate OPC members have been taking the law into their own hands, maiming and killing members of the society in the guise of providing security and settling dispute.

What is chivalrous in an organization that collects money and extorts to provide service? What is noble in an organization whose members are noted for raping, robbery, killing and ritualism?

Gani Adams, the headship of this type of organisation has risen today to become the Aare Ona Kakanfo of the Yoruba. Yoruba ronu.

When Nnamdi Kanu emerged as the new voice of Igbo leadership, I laughed and asked one of my friends, Joel Nwokeoma, ‘is this how low the Igbo nation has sunk’? Joel is having the last laugh now.

Let’s wait and see who the Hausa/Fulani would throw up.

I read someone saying that in ancient Oyo kingdom, the position of the Kakanfo is meant for miscreants. There is nothing farther from the truth than this. In the old Oyo Empire of the 17th and 18th centuries, the Kakanfo was the head of the Eso, who were, according to Wikipedia, ‘70 junior war chiefs nominated by the Oyo Mesi and confirmed by the Alaafin. The Kakanfo later rose to become the supreme military commander and was required to live in a frontier province to keep an eye on the enemy, and to keep him from usurping the government. Forces inside metropolitan Oyo were commanded by the Bashorun, who is a leading member of the Oyo Mesi’.

Which war has Gani Adams fought on behalf of the Yoruba? I only remember Gani to have won for himself a multi-billion pipeline contract from the clueless Goodluck Jonathan government. I also remember Gani Adams unleashed terror on Nigerians in Lagos when the OPC marched for Jonathan during the countdown to the 2015 presidential election.

I have four witnesses who lived in my Iyana Ipaja area, and who are respectable members of the society.
Mr Ben Tomoloju (former Guardian Deputy Editor); Mr Paul Bassey (former Editor, Champion newspaper, former FIFA media consultant); the late Uncle Ben Bayo (former Creative Arts Editor, PUNCH) and a former colleague, Adekunle Salami (aka Slam) who lived in the Mulero axis of Iyana Ipaja in Lagos State.

I mentioned these names to buttress the fact that Nigerians, generally, and not the OPC, fought the military junta. These people were in one way or the other involved/affected in the June 12 struggle and they were never OPC members.

These people I mentioned can testify to the fact that the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos was the hottest frontline during the struggle to actualise June 12.

I was one of the voluntary youth mobilizers in my area, and I could have been killed by a heavily armed soldier who pursued me into a church on Coker Street, Funlayo Bus Stop, if not for God using the fact that I know the terrain very well.

People were shot before my very eyes at Iyana Ipaja during the struggle.

I trekked from Mulero to Iyana Ipaja in company with thousands of youths every morning to keep a date with fate against the haters of democracy.

I didn’t see any OPC mobilizer during those days.

It is wrong to say that the OPC fought for the actualization of June 12. Nigerians rose against Abacha, not the OPC, please.

The statures of the last two occupiers of the title, Chief Ladoke Akintola, and Chief MKO Abiola, make Gani Adam’s ascension to the title a huge insult!

Enter, the generalissimo that ran with his tail between his legs from some gun-wielding boys in Owo.

Yoruba, welcome the era of an Aare Ona Kakanfo, whose organization exploits, extorts, rapes, kills, maims and robs the citizenry.

Gani Adams’ ascension to the post of Aare Ona Kakanfo is a reward for thuggery, violence and all that is despicably wracking our nation.

Gani w-h-a-t?

The Alaafin got it wrong this time round!

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Ajayi Olowo, has said the adoption of the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has foisted zoning on the APC.

He advised the party to consider factors that would help it to upstage the PDP in the state.

Olowo, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, said, “We have accepted the reality that the adoption of Prof. Olusola from the south by Governor Ayodele Fayose and the PDP has put the APC on the spot. It has pushed the APC to a point where it has no choice but to pick its candidate from the zone.”

He said he would not contest based on the fact that he was from Ikere Ekiti in Ekiti South Senatorial District.

“My contesting this election is not predicated primarily on southern agenda, because I feared that that will make the south to be a battlefield. I am in support of the best candidate to emerge but I am not against zoning.”

Olowo said he had a 10-point agenda with which he wished to turn around the fortunes of the state.

“Ekiti was renowned and respected for qualitative education. My plan is to introduce compulsory but subsidised education for our people; this I want to achieve in partnership with stakeholders.”

Olowo advised the APC national leaders to conduct a free and fair primary bereft of bickering, to make the party remain united.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it would publish the official register of voters for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state on Wednesday.

The Head of Department Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Leo Nkedife, disclosed this to our correspondent on Tuesday in Awka, Anambra State.

He said the exercise was in compliance with Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 which provides for the publication of the voters’ register for a period not less than 30 days before election day.

He said the event to unveil the voters’ register would take place in a hotel in Awka, the state capital at 11 am.

The Commission urged state chairmen and secretaries of political parties to attend.

Also expected to attend, the commission stated, are candidates and running mates in the poll and INEC Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election security as well as members of the press.

Our correspondent gathered that no fewer than two million voters were registered for the November 18 poll in the state.

Insubordination by President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees against their superiors in the past two years, according to analysts, has become a recurring decimal that should be addressed, writes JESUSEGUN ALAGBE

When a strong-worded memo from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to President Muhammadu Buhari on the actions of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, leaked last Wednesday, not many people, perhaps, expected that such a feud had been going on between the minister and the NNPC boss.

In the memo, titled “Re: Matters of insubordination and lack of adherence to due process by the GMD NNPC – Dr. Baru,” dated August 30, 2017, Kachikwu had expressed dissatisfaction with the way Baru had repeatedly snubbed and disrespected the board of the national oil firm, which is chaired by him (the minister), as regarding decisions made by the corporation.

The letter had detailed how Baru made oil deals worth $25bn (N9tn) and also made some changes within the NNPC structure without intimating the minister and board chairman of the national oil firm’s activities.

But for the NNPC GMD’s persistent refusal to carry him along in the activities of the national oil company, Kachikwu said he would not have resorted to writing a long letter of complaint to President Buhari.

“Not only did he (Baru) not give my letter the courtesy of a reply, he proceeded to announce the appointments without consultation on board concurrence,” Kachikwu had written.

While the memo has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians and Civil Society Organisations, some have described Baru’s behaviour as “absurd” and inimical to good governance as he ought to have carried the minister along in all deals, being the national oil company’s board chairman.

However, in his defence five days later, Baru replied that no law mandated him to report to Kachikwu because the latter was just a Minister of State and not the substantive minister, that is, President Buhari.

The NNPC GMD’s response had partly read, “It is important to note from the outset that the law and the rules do not require a review or discussion with the Minister of State or the NNPC board on contractual matters.

“What is required is the processing and approval of contracts by the NNPC Tenders Board, the President in his executive capacity or as Minister of Petroleum, or the Federal Executive Council, as the case may be.”

Although the NNPC Act indicates that the Minister of Petroleum Resources (in this case President Buhari) is the NNPC board chairman, it was the President himself who, on July 4, 2016, named Kachikwu the oil firm’s board chairman.

Even though Kachikwu and Baru gave the impression they had reconciled on Tuesday at the 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit, political analysts have said there is a need for the President to stop condoning acts of insubordination by his “appointees,” which is gradually becoming a hallmark of his administration.

A United States-based political scientist and Convener, Youths Must Arise, Mr. Femi Matthews, told Saturday PUNCH via LinkedIn that it was unfortunate that Buhari was losing his goodwill as a “tough and disciplined hero.”

The political scientist noted that prior to becoming the country’s leader in May 2015, Buhari was regarded among many Nigerians at home and abroad as someone who would not tolerate any act of indiscipline or misconduct.

He said, “However, two years down the line, it is not as we expected. Personally, I believe that for every act of insubordination in this government, it has an unwritten backing of the President himself. Most of the people who have shown acts of insubordination are his people, his appointees.

“Look at Baru not having an iota of courtesy to respond to Kachikwu’s memo for a long time. It was because the latter was frustrated that he had to write Buhari, not knowing that Baru was only acting on the instructions of the President. No one is a fool. We all know what’s happening.

“If someone that the President does not like had erred, fire and brimstone would have been unleashed on the person. The President would have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to look into the $25bn allegation raised by the minister.

“But because they know what they are doing, that’s why the President has not said anything about the matter. Now, the two men (Baru and Kachikwu) have met and agreed. What happens to the allegations raised?”

Perhaps true to Mathews’ assertion, there have been several instances of insubordination by the President’s appointees against their bosses. However, despite Buhari’s knowledge of the issues, he has yet to respond to some of them.

For instance, apart from Baru, allegations of both insubordination and corruption have also been levelled against the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who was appointed by Buhari on June 21, 2016.

The Police Service Commission, the body responsible for police affairs in the country, had last Sunday blamed Idris for the rot in the police force, saying he did not implement the directives sent to him.

The commission had lamented that although it had constitutional powers to appoint, promote and discipline police officers, it did not have the authority to discipline “an IG who refuses to implement decisions.”

While responding to allegations of promotion scandal rocking the force, the Head, Press and Public Relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, had said it was common knowledge that most times, its decisions were not implemented by the IG.

Ani further explained that the commission had given Idris guidelines that should govern his recommendations on special promotions, however, noting that all recommendations from him (Idris) on the issue had been put on hold until he complied with the PSC’s guidelines.

Still on Idris, the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District at the Senate, Isah Misau, had on August 26, 2017, alleged that the IGP collected about N120bn annually as payment for special security services rendered by the police to corporate organisations and very important personalities.

Saying that over 50,000 personnel involved in the act had not benefitted from the money, Misau, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, had also alleged that the special promotion of officers by the force was fraught with corruption.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians were amazed when on Tuesday, the Federal Government, through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, filed two separate sets of charges against Misau for spreading “injurious falsehood” against the IGP.

A Lagos-based lawyer and social commentator, Ms Kike Babalola, said she couldn’t understand why a suit would be filed against Misau for the “mind-boggling revelations.”

She said, “Sincerely, I can’t believe what’s happening in this country. Is this a joke? With all the weighty allegations against the IGP, why would the Federal Government be muzzling Misau with a lawsuit and not tell the EFCC to probe the allegations? I mean, this is really pathetic!

“Now, how would Buhari defend himself when people say his anti-corruption war is watery? To me, it is. This whole anti-graft fight is a facade. The whole scenario is becoming uninteresting to watch. This has confirmed the President’s ineptitude in combatting corruption on a large scale.”

In the meantime, another instance of insubordination and corruption perpetrated by one of Buhari’s appointees was by the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, who was appointed by the President on July 29, 2016.

Within just a year in office, Yusuf was alleged to have committed a fraud to the tune of N919m in the agency.

However, when the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, who supervises the scheme, asked Yusuf to step down for three months for investigations to be carried out, the NHIS ES snubbed the minister, saying he had no power to ask him to be suspended.

Giving a reason for his inability to comply with the minister’s directive, Yusuf said, “Except removed from office by the President under the circumstances specified in the NHIS Act, my appointment is for a period of five years. This is subject to a further term of the same period at the discretion of the President.”

Nevertheless, the minster’s directive prevailed in the end, and after investigations, a panel set up by the Ministry of Health to probe Yusuf found him culpable of the charges and in September 2017 submitted its report to the President for necessary action.

But while the President has yet to act on the panel’s report, Adewole on October 6 suspended the NHIS boss indefinitely.

Apart from his act of insubordination to the Minister of Health, Yusuf had also in April 2017 failed to carry out a directive of a committee set up by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, over an industrial crisis at the agency, regarding the secondment of 15 officers by him (Yusuf) to the NHIS.

For several weeks in March 2017 when the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), was asked by the Senate to appear before it wearing his uniform and he refused to do so, some political analysts described his behaviour as insubordination to the law-making body.

Ali had been summoned by the Senate for questioning on the controversial vehicle duty he had announced then but later suspended.

The Customs boss had also not been seen in Customs uniform since he was appointed by President Buhari in 2015.

In his view, Lagos-based political scientist, Dr. Samuel Igbobie, advised President Buhari against allowing his reputation to diminish by not acting promptly on issues of insubordination that had been committed by his appointees.

Noting that the act was fast becoming an attribute of the President’s administration, Igbobie said the situation could lead to rendering the anti-corruption war fruitless.

He said, “Insubordination is a serious problem in governance. What is even noticeable is that those who have committed the act are the President’s own men, the people he appointed. Maybe he loves them too much to be disciplined. But if that’s the case, this whole anti-corruption war is over.

“If the President is refusing to act on these issues raised by his men’s bosses, his administration will lose its reputation for anti-graft war. Of course, many people have already doubted the whole war. His inaction will make many people think of him as an ineffective leader. Then, his other appointees might take advantage of his inaction.

“They might also summon the courage to flout their organisations’ and superiors’ directives because they know they can get away with it. This is not good for his administration and the country.”

Citing an instance of the President’s inaction on negative reports about his appointees, Igbobie suggested that nothing had been done about the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, because the latter was Buhari’s man.

Lawal had been suspended on April 19, 2017, after he allegedly flouted due process and misappropriated N270m meant for the rehabilitation of persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency and for the redevelopment of the North-East.

Probably not believing that he could be suspended by Buhari, Lawal had on the day he was suspended reacted to the development by asking journalists, “Who is the Presidency?”

Asking Buhari to stop delaying acting on reports of allegations against his appointees, Igbobie said, “It is high time the President stopped being overprotective of his men.

“If indeed he is here to fight corruption, he should show that there is no one who cannot be probed, even his closest allies. It is time for demonstration, not mere talk.”

