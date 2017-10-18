Connect with us

Kenya top election official resigns and flee to US amid death threats

8 mins ago

Roselyn Akombe, a senior member of Kenya’s electoral commission (IEBC) has resigned from her position and fled to the US amid death threats ahead of next week’s presidential election re-run.

This comes a week after opposition leader Raila Odinga pulled out of the presidential election re-run after the Supreme Court annulled the result of the original 8 August poll, when current President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner, after finding irregularities and illegalities.

Speaking to BBC Newsday interview from New York, Ms.Akombe recalled the murder of the election commission’s IT head, Chris Msando, before the August poll.

“You’ll be suicidal to think that nothing will happen to you.I have never felt the kind of fear that I felt in my own country,” Ms Akombe told the BBC.

According to her, the IEBC was under political “siege”, unable to reach consensus or take any decisions.

Ms. Akombe said she left the IEBC because “the commission in its current state can surely not guarantee a credible election”.

‘There is a very high likelihood that the mistakes that some of the presiding officers made during the last election will be repeated,” she told the BBC.

She said IEBC members had been voting along partisan lines, without discussing different issues on merit and that commissioners and other IEBC personnel were facing intimidation by political actors and protesters.

Roselyn added that the death threats were anonymous threats, and she had been put under pressure to resign.

She said she did not “feel safe enough to be able to go home” in the foreseeable future.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati in a statement said he regretted Ms. Akombe’s decision to quit and warned Kenya’s political leaders not to “interfere with the process”.

19-year old boy stabs his younger siblings to death and injures dad so he could be alone

1 min ago

October 18, 2017

A 19-year-old teenager, Malik Vincent Murphy accused of stabbing his two young siblings to death and wounded his father in Colorado, told investigators he carried out the attack so he could be alone in the house.

 

According to reports, officers called to the home early on Tuesday found the 5-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, along with the father of all three siblings covered in blood.

 

Officers tried to save the children, who later died at a hospital. The father, Jefferson Murphy, told investigators he was sleeping in his bedroom with his wife when he heard screaming in the basement. He said when he went to check things out, he saw his son stabbing his younger children.

 

The dad is in serious but stable condition after he was stabbed during the confrontation with his son who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

 

The father told investigators that this son had previously talked about killing the family. Malik Murphy had been arrested in Illinois in March and accused of setting fire to his parents’ sport utility vehicle. The parents told authorities that Murphy had severe mental health problems and they did not want him to prosecuted in the fire, Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler told WXEF-FM. Kibler said authorities agreed to dismiss the case if the teen got treatment.

‘Be careful because at some point I fight back’ – President Trump warns Senator John McCain

10 hours ago

October 18, 2017

Hours after Senator John McCain delivered a speech that took shots at President Donald Trump, he has warned the Arizona Republican to “be careful” because at some point he will “fight back.”

 

McCain, while accepting the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia on Monday night, warned the United States against turning toward “half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems.”

 

In his response, Trump told Chris Plante of “The Chris Plante Show” on Tuesday that he heard the criticism and warned McCain to be careful.

 

In his words, “yeah, well I hear it. And people have to be careful because at some point I fight back. I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

 

Responding to Trump’s threat, McCain bluntly told reporters that: “I’ve faced far greater challenges than this.”

 

This is from the president of the United States of America

11 hours ago

October 18, 2017

This is from the president of the United States of America

As shared by US President Donald Trump.

