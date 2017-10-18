Connect with us

Kwara command detains SARS men for alleged sexual harassment

2 hours ago

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawan Ado, says the four police officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad accused of sexually harassing a lady, Kachi Zion, along the Pipeline area of Ilorin, have been detained.

Zion had through her Instagram page –@69bars –alleged that some SARS operatives accosted her at the Pipeline area in Ilorin at the weekend, accused her of prostitution and searched her.

She specifically accused one of the policemen of inserting his fingers into her private parts.

Ado, who spoke through the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, told our correspondent on the telephone in Ilorin on Tuesday that he was sad at the allegation.

Okasanmi said he had been in contact with the spokesperson for the Zone 2 Police Command, Lagos, SP Dolapo Badmos.

Badmos had earlier told journalists that the Zone 2 would liaise with the Kwara State CP over the incident.

The Kwara PPRO said after the CP got information about the allegation on the social media, he directed that Zion should be invited to the command to shed more light on her allegation.

He stated that the lady honoured the invitation on Tuesday and had made “useful statement.”

Okasanmi said further that the four SARS men had been invited for interrogation.

He stated that although they denied the allegation, they had been detained.

He said, “Regardless of their denial, the command is still investigating them and will punish them according to the law if it is proved that they are guilty. They will, however, be released, if they are innocent.

“As the CP directed, I got in contact with the lady (Zion) and invited her to the command. The lady was with us this morning (Tuesday). We also invited the SARS men that were posted to the area on the day the incident took place. The team members denied the allegation, but we are still investigating the matter. The lady was satisfied with the action we have taken so far.

“We will get to the root of the matter. If actually the policemen committed the offence, they will be dealt with in accordance with the law. The telephone number of CP and my telephone number are all over the place. We asked the lady that rather than going on the social media, why did she not make effort to come to a police station and report the matter because we would gone after the SARS officers immediately.

“The officers are now in detention.”

Hospital wants nurse prosecuted for attempted sale of baby

1 hour ago

October 18, 2017

The management of ECWA Eye Hospital, Kano has disowned a nurse, Mrs. Itohan Pius, who was arrested by the police while allegedly attempting to sell a five-year-old boy for N15,000.

Briefing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Atima Mayor, said the suspect acted on her own volition, stressing that she must be made to face the music.

According to Mayor, the nurse’s action of buying and selling a child constituted a criminal offence under the laws of the land.

He said, “The act or action of such a staff member does not represent our philosophy and belief as a law-abiding institution, which was founded on Christian ethics and convictions.’’

The CMD noted that since the case was with the police, the organisation was convinced that Pius would face the full wrath of the law.

He disclosed that the management of the hospital, on its own part, was considering punishing the nurse for rubbishing the image of the hospital.

The police had on October 10, 2017 apprehended Pius following a tip-off by one Hajiya Fatima.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government on Tuesday demoted two senior health workers in the Karaye Local Government Area of the state for deliberately hoarding the  free anti-malaria drugs provided by the state government for free distribution in some designated health centres.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Getso, announced the demotion of the culpable officers, while supervising immunisation against poliomyelitis and other child killer diseases in the area.

He expressed disappointment over what he culpable as unethical and inhuman behaviour of the workers.

The official in charge of Karaye facility, Malam Tasiy Aliyu, and another official in charge of essential drugs distribution, whose name could not be ascertained, were directed to hand over to their respective subordinates, with immediate effect.

The Commissioner for Health also queried two health workers in the laboratory unit of the hospital for allegedly extorting money from patients.

Niger State Child’s Right Protection Agencyhands over eight rapists to police

1 hour ago

October 18, 2017

The Director General of the Niger State Child’s Right Protection Agency, Mariam Kolo, says it has arrested eight suspected rapists and handed them over to the police Criminal Investigation Department in the state.

It was learnt that the victims were mainly teenager, who were hawking in the Minna metropolis.

The suspects included 30-year-old Ibrahim Mainama from Tunga Sabontiti; 35-year-old Musa Ibrahim from Bosso;  Nasiru Abubakar, 35, from Abdulsalam Quarters and 48-year-old Yahaya kuso from Lapai.

Others were Mohammed Yusuf, 25, from Barikinsale; Yusuf Idris, 35, from Tudun Nasira; Isah Garba, 30; and Tukur Buhari, 35.

Kolo told Northern City News that the suspects had for long been raping teenagers in the city.

He said upon their arrest and interrogation in the agency’s office, they owned up to the crime, prompting the agency to hand them over to the police for further investigations.

She admonished parents to always monitor their daughters so that they would not fall into wrong hands.

The DG identified religion, culture and lack of awareness as the major problems fuelling rape in Niger State, noting that the culprits appeared to be unrepentant.

She said, “We shall continue the sensitisation in  all the 25 local government areas of the state so that people will desist from the crime and change for the better.”

She, however, commended Governor Abubakar Bello for his support, which, she said, had yielded positive result for the agency.

BEAKING: Man kills wife over disagreement

1 hour ago

October 18, 2017

A man, Mr. Sunday Akpan of Eda Street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has killed his wife, Mrs. Martha Akpan.

He was also said to have dumped her remains in a rubbish dump.

The Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, adding that investigation revealed that the incident occurred on October 11.

He explained that Akpan had a misunderstanding with his wife, which led to a fight on the day.

“After a tip-off, the command arrested one Sunday Akpan, an elder in the Light of the World Mission Church, Oron Road, Uyo, for the murder of his wife, one Martha.

“The suspect, at midnight, went further by using a machete to cut the remains of his wife into pieces; he gathered them in two sacks, put the sacks in a wheelbarrow and disposed them of in a rubbish dump close to the NDLEA’s office, off Nwaniba Road, Uyo,” Elkana said.

The police spokesman said the suspect perpetrated the act in the presence of his three children, who later reported the incident to the police.

“The suspect has owned up to the crime and investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO added.

