Ladies will you try the bat eyes which is becoming a trend?

Scandal star Kerry Washington is the cover girl for Allure Magazine’s october issue.

The actress went natural for the shoot, from her hair down to her make-up free face. Speaking to the magazine, 40-year-old mother-of-two said she chose to become more natural since she had kids because she wants to inspire them to love themselves as they are.

“I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is. They don’t have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don’t have to,” Kerry said.

She also spoke about politics, her beauty routine, her Scandal character Olivia Pope’s future and how she feels about the internet.

She said: “I have to dip in and dip out (of the internet), because it suffocates me. Like, I become unable to function. So it’s a tricky balance between staying aware and also staying connected to a sense of hope and productivity and showing up for life.”

Scandal, the series where Kerry Washington plays the lead character Olivia Pope, is in its final season. For some of last season, Washington was pregnant but she continued filming her role as Pope who was not pregnant. Washington spoke of how they were able to manage that.

She said: “I wore a lot of capes and big coats. And then when they would shoot me, I would be carrying really big Prada bags and standing behind chairs and desks and stuff. They really had it down to a science. There are episodes where you might be asking, Why is she standing behind that bouquet of flowers? So that’s why.”