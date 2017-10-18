Lagos ranked 8th most dangerous megacity for women to live in

The management of ECWA Eye Hospital, Kano has disowned a nurse, Mrs. Itohan Pius, who was arrested by the police while allegedly attempting to sell a five-year-old boy for N15,000.

Briefing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Atima Mayor, said the suspect acted on her own volition, stressing that she must be made to face the music.

According to Mayor, the nurse’s action of buying and selling a child constituted a criminal offence under the laws of the land.

He said, “The act or action of such a staff member does not represent our philosophy and belief as a law-abiding institution, which was founded on Christian ethics and convictions.’’

The CMD noted that since the case was with the police, the organisation was convinced that Pius would face the full wrath of the law.

He disclosed that the management of the hospital, on its own part, was considering punishing the nurse for rubbishing the image of the hospital.

The police had on October 10, 2017 apprehended Pius following a tip-off by one Hajiya Fatima.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government on Tuesday demoted two senior health workers in the Karaye Local Government Area of the state for deliberately hoarding the free anti-malaria drugs provided by the state government for free distribution in some designated health centres.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Getso, announced the demotion of the culpable officers, while supervising immunisation against poliomyelitis and other child killer diseases in the area.

He expressed disappointment over what he culpable as unethical and inhuman behaviour of the workers.

The official in charge of Karaye facility, Malam Tasiy Aliyu, and another official in charge of essential drugs distribution, whose name could not be ascertained, were directed to hand over to their respective subordinates, with immediate effect.

The Commissioner for Health also queried two health workers in the laboratory unit of the hospital for allegedly extorting money from patients.